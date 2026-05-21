Silver Wolf Exploration Ltd.: Silver Wolf Adopts Semi-Annual Financial Reporting

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2026 / Silver Wolf Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V:SWLF) ("Silver Wolf" or the "Company" is pleased to announce that it has elected to rely on Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 and move to semi-annual financial reporting ("SAR").

Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 allows eligible venture issuers listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to voluntarily move from a quarterly to a semi-annual financial reporting framework. The Company's fiscal year ends on December 31. Under the SAR pilot program, the Company will be exempt from filing interim financial reports and related Management's Discussion & Analysis (MD&A) for its first and third quarters.

Interim Period: The Company will not file an interim report for the first quarter (Q1) ending March 31 and the third quarter (Q3) ending September 30; and

Ongoing Reporting: The Company will continue to file audited financial statements (due within 120 days of December 31) and six-month interim financial reports (due within 60 days of June 30).

The Company confirms it meets the pilot program's eligibility criteria, which include being a venture issuer with annual revenues of less than $10 million and maintaining a clean 12-month continuous disclosure record.

This news release is being filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers.

Expected Benefits from the Adoption

The Company expects to realize cost savings and operational efficiencies such as reduced professional fees from fewer reporting periods, lower filing and lower regulatory and compliance costs. The Company feels that semi-annual reporting is more in line with the strategy of ensuring that investor dollars are going towards exploration and project advancement, as opposed to corporate costs.

Commitment to Timely Disclosure

Silver Wolf will continue to promptly disclose all material changes and developments throughout the reporting periods, and remains fully committed to timely disclosure to ensure that investors are fully informed between reporting periods. The adoption of SAR does not affect the Company's obligations to provide comprehensive disclosure of any material information or events.

About Silver Wolf

Silver Wolf is an exploration company focused on exploring high potential projects in prime silver and gold regions of Mexico including the Ana Maria and El Laberinto properties. The Ana Maria claims are located 21 kilometres (km) northwest of the City of Gómez Palacio and the adjacent City of Torreón. The property consists of 2,549 hectares (ha). The claims are located in a well-known area that is prolific for carbonate replacement deposits (CRDs) in the vicinity of many active or historic mining operations. The Company has operational synergies with Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. and shares many years of combined experience in exploration, development and production. In addition, Silver Wolf has an experienced geological field team who have worked on similar projects with a demonstrated understanding of the jurisdiction and local communities. Connect with us on X (formerly Twitter) @SWLFexploration and on LinkedIn at Silver Wolf Exploration Ltd.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Latta, P. Eng, MBA, President & Director of Silver Wolf Exploration Ltd. at ph. (604) 682-3701 or visit our website at www.silverwolfexploration.com.

Cautionary Note

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements in this news release includes, but is not limited to: disclosure regarding the Transaction and the anticipated closing thereof, including the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and the receipt of all required regulatory and stock exchange approvals therefor, the anticipated timing of closing (if any), the Company's anticipated exploration plans and operations, and the anticipated benefits of the Transaction or its exploration plans. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on numerous assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any projected future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; and the uncertainties surrounding the mineral exploration industry. Such information contained herein represents management's best judgment as of the date based on information currently available. Silver Wolf intends to continue it's election to participate in the SAR program / future reliance on the coordinated blanket order is FLI. The Company does not assume an obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by applicable securities legislation.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Silver Wolf Exploration Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/silver-wolf-adopts-semi-annual-financial-reporting-1169470