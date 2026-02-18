Silver Wolf Exploration Ltd.: Silver Wolf Mobilizes Drill Rig at Ana Maria

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 18, 2026 / Silver Wolf Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V:SWLF) ("Silver Wolf" or the "Company" is pleased to announce that a drill contract has been signed and a diamond drill rig is being mobilized to the Ana Maria property, marking the commencement of the fully funded 3,000-metre, 13-hole drill program.

As previously announced on December 16, 2025, Silver Wolf partnered with VRIFY to deploy its exploration intelligence software for AI-driven prospectivity mapping and drill targeting. The technology has supported the identification of new drill targets as well as optimizing the drill program, and highlighting additional areas of potential mineralization, providing the technical team with enhanced insight to test current geological hypotheses. As a result of the AI targeting, the Company has identified additional areas and will modify some of the drill holes that will require separate permitting due to a change in drill pad locations. The permitting process for these areas is currently underway.

As a result, the drilling will be conducted in two phases with the initial results to be integrated into the geological model providing the best chance of drilling a discovery hole.

Additionally, the Company reports that it has entered into a three-month digital marketing agreement with Mining Discovery to provide social media marketing, digital advertising, and content creation services, effective February 18, 2026. The agreement has a total cost of USD $6,000, payable in cash from working capital. Mining Discovery is at arm's length to the Company and has no interest in Silver Wolf Exploration Ltd. nor any intention to acquire such an interest.

Finally, the Company announces that it has granted incentive stock options to purchase an aggregate of 2,300,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.16 per share. The options are exercisable until February 18, 2031, and were granted to directors, officers, consultants, and employees in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.

Qualified Person(s)

Peter Latta, P. Eng, MBA, Silver Wolf's President, is a qualified person within the context of National Instrument 43-101 who has reviewed and approved the technical data in this news release.

About Silver Wolf

Silver Wolf is an exploration company focused on exploring high potential projects in prime silver and gold regions of Mexico including the Ana Maria and El Laberinto properties. The Ana Maria claims are located 21 kilometres (km) northwest of the City of Gómez Palacio and the adjacent City of Torreón. The property consists of 2,549 hectares (ha). The claims are located in a well-known area that is prolific for carbonate replacement deposits (CRDs) in the vicinity of many active or historic mining operations. The Company has operational synergies with Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. and shares many years of combined experience in exploration, development and production. In addition, Silver Wolf has an experienced geological field team who have worked on similar projects with a demonstrated understanding of the jurisdiction and local communities. Connect with us on X (formerly Twitter) @SWLFexploration and on LinkedIn at Silver Wolf Exploration Ltd.

For further information please contact Silver Wolf Exploration Ltd. at ph. (604) 682-3701 or visit our website at www.silverwolfexploration.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Peter Latta"

_______________________________

Peter Latta

President

Cautionary Note

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements in this news release includes, but is not limited to: disclosure regarding the Transaction and the anticipated closing thereof, including the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and the receipt of all required regulatory and stock exchange approvals therefor, the anticipated timing of closing (if any), the Company's anticipated exploration plans and operations, and the anticipated benefits of the Transaction or its exploration plans. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on numerous assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any projected future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; and the uncertainties surrounding the mineral exploration industry. Such information contained herein represents management's best judgment as of the date based on information currently available. The Company does not assume an obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by applicable securities legislation.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

