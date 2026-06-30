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WKN: A2QG67 | ISIN: DK0061412855 | Ticker-Symbol: HCE
Frankfurt
29.06.26 | 08:18
4,370 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HUSCOMPAGNIET A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HUSCOMPAGNIET A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,3804,47015:08
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.06.2026 12:00 Uhr
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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HusCompagniet A/S: Confirmed orders for another 43 units under framework agreement with Urban Partners

Investor news

Real estate company Urban Partners has confirmed the orders of another 43 DGNB gold certified and Nordic Eco-labelled Semi-detached housing units in Tingbjerg in northwestern Copenhagen. The construction of the two and three-storey houses will be completed under the framework agreement in place between HusCompagniet and Urban Partners (then 'NREP'), cf. Investor news of 1 July 2022.

The collaboration aims at boosting the development and revitalisation of the Tingbjerg area, and Urban Partners has confirmed construction of a total of 201 housing units in the district within the framework agreement of constructing up to 404 Semi-detached housing units.

Building permit for the recently confirmed Semi-detached units has been obtained, and construction is expected to commence in Q3 2026 with handover expected from Q4 2027 to Q2 2028.

The framework order does not impact HusCompagniet's 2026 outlook.

For additional information, please contact:

Martin Ravn-Nielsen, Group CEO, +45 51 15 65 16

About HusCompagniet

HusCompagniet is a leading provider of detached houses in Denmark and has a position in the market for semi-detached houses for private house owners and professional investors. The Group furthermore produces and sells prefabricated wood-framed houses in Sweden through its VårgårdaHus brand.

The Group operates an asset-light and flexible delivery model with on-site building, primarily on customer-owned land. Construction is outsourced to subcontractors, and visibility of the order book enables a flexible cost base.

HusCompagniet has showrooms and showhouses in Denmark and Sweden. The offering includes the high-end business unit FORMIUM for exclusive detached houses, and HusOnline, a digital online sales platform. MORROW is HusCompagniet's innovative and scalable semi-detached housing concept, offering wood constructions with a climate footprint significantly below legal requirement.

HusCompagniet currently has around 350 employees dedicated to maintaining the Group's industry-leading customer satisfaction level and co-creating the homes of tomorrow - today.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.