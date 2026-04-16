HusCompagniet A/S: Results of the Annual General Meeting 2026 of HusCompagniet A/S

Company Announcement 9/2026

Today, HusCompagniet A/S held its Annual General Meeting at Gorrissen Federspiel Advokatpartnerselskab, Axel Towers, Axeltorv 2, 1609 Copenhagen V, Denmark.

Resolutions adopted at the Annual General Meeting

The annual report for the financial year 2025 was adopted.

The loss for 2025 was carried forward to next year in accordance with the adopted annual report for 2025.

The members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Management were granted discharge of liability.

The remuneration report for the financial year 2025 was not approved (advisory vote).

The Board of Directors' remuneration for 2026 was approved in accordance with the proposal by the Board of Directors.

Elections

Michael Troensegaard Andersen, Ole Lund Andersen, Ylva Ekborn and Stig Pastwa were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors.

Morten Chrone, Jonas Højhus Jeppesen and Flemming Lyngholm were elected as new members of the Board of Directors.

EY Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as the company's auditor with regard to statutory financial reporting in accordance with the recommendation from the Audit Committee.

Proposals adopted at the Annual General Meeting

The amendment of general meeting venue was adopted.

The delegation of authority to the chair of the Annual General Meeting was adopted.

Constitution of the Board of Directors

Following the Annual General Meeting, a constituent meeting of the Board of Directors was held, and accordingly the Board of Directors and its committees are composed as follows:

Board of Directors Chairmanship Audit Committee Remuneration & Nomination Committee Michael Troensegaard Andersen Chair Chair Ole Lund Andersen Member Ylva Ekborn Member Stig Pastwa Vice Chair Chair Morten Chrone Jonas Højhus Jeppesen Member Flemming Lyngholm Member

For additional information, please contact:

Michael Troensegaard Andersen, Chair of the Board of Directors, +45 31 21 68 72

About HusCompagniet

HusCompagniet is a leading provider of detached houses in Denmark and has a position in the market for semi-detached houses for private house owners and professional investors. The Group furthermore produces and sells prefabricated wood-framed houses in Sweden through its VårgårdaHus brand.

The Group operates an asset-light and flexible delivery model with on-site building, primarily on customer-owned land. Construction is outsourced to subcontractors, and visibility of the order book enables a flexible cost base.

HusCompagniet has showrooms and showhouses in Denmark and Sweden. The offering includes the high-end business unit FORMIUM for exclusive detached houses, and HusOnline, a digital online sales platform. MORROW is HusCompagniet's innovative and scalable semi-detached housing concept, offering wood constructions with a climate footprint significantly below legal requirement.

HusCompagniet currently has around 350 employees dedicated to maintaining the Group's industry-leading customer satisfaction level and co-creating the homes of tomorrow - today.