Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 16.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Bohrtreffer, Infrastruktur, Finanzierung: Beginnt hier der Weg zur Produktion?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QG67 | ISIN: DK0061412855 | Ticker-Symbol: HCE
Frankfurt
16.04.26 | 08:01
4,160 Euro
+1,46 % +0,060
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HUSCOMPAGNIET A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HUSCOMPAGNIET A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,1904,39018:18
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.04.2026 16:30 Uhr
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HusCompagniet A/S: Results of the Annual General Meeting 2026 of HusCompagniet A/S

Company Announcement 9/2026

Today, HusCompagniet A/S held its Annual General Meeting at Gorrissen Federspiel Advokatpartnerselskab, Axel Towers, Axeltorv 2, 1609 Copenhagen V, Denmark.

Resolutions adopted at the Annual General Meeting

  • The annual report for the financial year 2025 was adopted.
  • The loss for 2025 was carried forward to next year in accordance with the adopted annual report for 2025.
  • The members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Management were granted discharge of liability.
  • The remuneration report for the financial year 2025 was not approved (advisory vote).
  • The Board of Directors' remuneration for 2026 was approved in accordance with the proposal by the Board of Directors.

Elections

  • Michael Troensegaard Andersen, Ole Lund Andersen, Ylva Ekborn and Stig Pastwa were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors.
  • Morten Chrone, Jonas Højhus Jeppesen and Flemming Lyngholm were elected as new members of the Board of Directors.
  • EY Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as the company's auditor with regard to statutory financial reporting in accordance with the recommendation from the Audit Committee.

Proposals adopted at the Annual General Meeting

  • The amendment of general meeting venue was adopted.
  • The delegation of authority to the chair of the Annual General Meeting was adopted.

Constitution of the Board of Directors

Following the Annual General Meeting, a constituent meeting of the Board of Directors was held, and accordingly the Board of Directors and its committees are composed as follows:

Board of DirectorsChairmanshipAudit CommitteeRemuneration & Nomination Committee
Michael Troensegaard AndersenChairChair
Ole Lund AndersenMember
Ylva EkbornMember
Stig PastwaVice ChairChair
Morten Chrone
Jonas Højhus JeppesenMember
Flemming LyngholmMember

For additional information, please contact:

Michael Troensegaard Andersen, Chair of the Board of Directors, +45 31 21 68 72

About HusCompagniet

HusCompagniet is a leading provider of detached houses in Denmark and has a position in the market for semi-detached houses for private house owners and professional investors. The Group furthermore produces and sells prefabricated wood-framed houses in Sweden through its VårgårdaHus brand.

The Group operates an asset-light and flexible delivery model with on-site building, primarily on customer-owned land. Construction is outsourced to subcontractors, and visibility of the order book enables a flexible cost base.

HusCompagniet has showrooms and showhouses in Denmark and Sweden. The offering includes the high-end business unit FORMIUM for exclusive detached houses, and HusOnline, a digital online sales platform. MORROW is HusCompagniet's innovative and scalable semi-detached housing concept, offering wood constructions with a climate footprint significantly below legal requirement.

HusCompagniet currently has around 350 employees dedicated to maintaining the Group's industry-leading customer satisfaction level and co-creating the homes of tomorrow - today.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.