HusCompagniet A/S: Results of the Annual General Meeting 2026 of HusCompagniet A/S

Company Announcement 9/2026
Today, HusCompagniet A/S held its Annual General Meeting at Gorrissen Federspiel Advokatpartnerselskab, Axel Towers, Axeltorv 2, 1609 Copenhagen V, Denmark.
Resolutions adopted at the Annual General Meeting
- The annual report for the financial year 2025 was adopted.
- The loss for 2025 was carried forward to next year in accordance with the adopted annual report for 2025.
- The members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Management were granted discharge of liability.
- The remuneration report for the financial year 2025 was not approved (advisory vote).
- The Board of Directors' remuneration for 2026 was approved in accordance with the proposal by the Board of Directors.
Elections
- Michael Troensegaard Andersen, Ole Lund Andersen, Ylva Ekborn and Stig Pastwa were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors.
- Morten Chrone, Jonas Højhus Jeppesen and Flemming Lyngholm were elected as new members of the Board of Directors.
- EY Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as the company's auditor with regard to statutory financial reporting in accordance with the recommendation from the Audit Committee.
Proposals adopted at the Annual General Meeting
- The amendment of general meeting venue was adopted.
- The delegation of authority to the chair of the Annual General Meeting was adopted.
Constitution of the Board of Directors
Following the Annual General Meeting, a constituent meeting of the Board of Directors was held, and accordingly the Board of Directors and its committees are composed as follows:
|Board of Directors
|Chairmanship
|Audit Committee
|Remuneration & Nomination Committee
|Michael Troensegaard Andersen
|Chair
|Chair
|Ole Lund Andersen
|Member
|Ylva Ekborn
|Member
|Stig Pastwa
|Vice Chair
|Chair
|Morten Chrone
|Jonas Højhus Jeppesen
|Member
|Flemming Lyngholm
|Member
For additional information, please contact:
Michael Troensegaard Andersen, Chair of the Board of Directors, +45 31 21 68 72
About HusCompagniet
HusCompagniet is a leading provider of detached houses in Denmark and has a position in the market for semi-detached houses for private house owners and professional investors. The Group furthermore produces and sells prefabricated wood-framed houses in Sweden through its VårgårdaHus brand.
The Group operates an asset-light and flexible delivery model with on-site building, primarily on customer-owned land. Construction is outsourced to subcontractors, and visibility of the order book enables a flexible cost base.
HusCompagniet has showrooms and showhouses in Denmark and Sweden. The offering includes the high-end business unit FORMIUM for exclusive detached houses, and HusOnline, a digital online sales platform. MORROW is HusCompagniet's innovative and scalable semi-detached housing concept, offering wood constructions with a climate footprint significantly below legal requirement.
HusCompagniet currently has around 350 employees dedicated to maintaining the Group's industry-leading customer satisfaction level and co-creating the homes of tomorrow - today.