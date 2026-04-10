HusCompagniet A/S: HusCompagniet divests factory in Esbjerg in line with the strategic decision to return to the core of the Semi-detached business

Company announcement 8/2026

HusCompagniet has today entered into an unconditional agreement for the divestment of its prefabrication factory in Esbjerg to Nordic Wood Industries, one of Denmark's leading manufacturers of wood-based materials and prefabrication for sustainable construction.

The divestment is completed as a sale of the entire share capital in HusCompagniet Production A/S for DKK 55 million (Enterprise Value) on a cash and debt-free basis. All 93 employees in HusCompagniet Production A/S are transferred to the new ownership as part of the transaction.

Returning to the core of the Semi-detached business

The divestment follows HusCompagniet's revised market approach and strategic decision to return to the core of the Semi-detached business with a clear focus on profitability ahead of growth while strengthening the Group's asset light profile.

Going forward, HusCompagniet will engage as a developer in selected low-complexity projects with clearly defined risk profiles and execution frameworks, pursuing opportunities to build on own land and collaborate with carefully selected partners offering attractive incentives for developing projects on their land plots.

Group CEO of HusCompagniet, Martin Ravn-Nielsen, says: "We have reviewed our market approach and strategic direction in the Semi-detached business and acted decisively to sharpen the focus on our core competencies and commitment to deliver high-quality houses. We are pleased to ensure a long-term perspective for the factory and our skilled employees with a highly committed owner with the right expertise and experience. I want to take this opportunity to thank our many great colleagues at the factory in Esbjerg for their dedication and collaborative spirit, and we look forward to continuing our cooperation and building on our long existing relationship with Nordic Wood Industries who has been a trusted supplier of wood elements for a number of years."

Delivery of prefabricated elements and roof cassettes

In connection with the transaction, HusCompagniet and Nordic Wood Industries have entered into a three-year strategic partnership agreement under which Nordic Wood Industries will be the supplier of prefabricated wooden elements and wooden roof cassettes to HusCompagniet's activities in Denmark.

2026 outlook maintained

HusCompagniet maintains the 2026 outlook and expects revenue of DKK 3.0-3.3 billion, EBITDA of DKK 70-130 million and EBIT of DKK 15-75 million.

Based on preliminary figures, the transaction will reduce HusCompagniet's net interest-bearing debt by DKK 56 million in 2026 and entail an accounting loss of DKK 68 million recognised as other financial expenses in Q2 2026.

For additional information, please contact:

Martin Ravn-Nielsen, Group CEO, +45 51 15 65 16

About HusCompagniet

HusCompagniet is a leading provider of detached houses in Denmark and has a position in the market for semi-detached houses for private house owners and professional investors. The Group furthermore produces and sells prefabricated wood-framed houses in Sweden through its VårgårdaHus brand.

The Group operates an asset-light and flexible delivery model with on-site building, primarily on customer-owned land. Construction is outsourced to subcontractors, and visibility of the order book enables a flexible cost base.

HusCompagniet has showrooms and showhouses in Denmark and Sweden. The offering includes the high-end business unit FORMIUM for exclusive detached houses, and HusOnline, a digital online sales platform. MORROW is HusCompagniet's innovative and scalable semi-detached housing concept, offering wood constructions with a climate footprint significantly below legal requirement.

HusCompagniet currently has around 350 employees dedicated to maintaining the Group's industry-leading customer satisfaction level and co-creating the homes of tomorrow - today.