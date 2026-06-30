Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB: Scandinavian Enviro Systems announces that the Gothenburg District Court has approved the application for an extension of the company reorganization

Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB (publ) ("Enviro" or the "Company") hereby announces that the Gothenburg District Court has today approved Enviro's request to extend the ongoing company reorganization by three months, until 27 August 2026.

The company reorganization was initiated on 27 February 2026 following a decision by the Gothenburg District Court. Johan Sölveland at Ackordscentralen is appointed as reorganization administrator.

The extension of the company reorganization is intended, among other things, to complete the ongoing negotiations regarding long-term financing and to finalize a reorganization plan.

Work on the reorganization plan is proceeding as planned. Enviro preliminarily estimates that a reorganization plan can be presented during August 2026. Together with the reorganization plan, financing for the plan's implementation will be presented. The reorganization plan will include a proposal for debt write-down. Enviro's preliminary assessment is that the Company may offer non-priority creditors payment corresponding to at least 25 percent of such claims, to be paid three months after a reorganization plan has become legally binding. This estimate is preliminary and may change in the final reorganization plan.

As previously communicated, Enviro considers that the measures undertaken during the first phase of the reorganization create the conditions for successfully completing the reorganization and achieving a long-term sustainable capital structure.

For further information, please contact:

Fredrik Aaben, CEO Enviro, +46 (0) 729 70 78 91, fredrik.aaben@envirosystems.se

N.B. The English text is an in-house translation of the original Swedish text. Should there be any disparities between the Swedish and the English text, the Swedish text shall prevail.

Scandinavian Enviro Systems contributes to enhanced environmental and economic sustainability using a patented technology for the recovery of valuable raw materials from scrapped and end-of-life products, including tires. The production of new tires using carbon black recovered with Enviro's technology reduces carbon dioxide emissions by up to 93 percent compared to virgin carbon black. Enviro has its head office in Gothenburg. Enviro was founded in 2001 and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with FNCA Sweden AB, +46 8-528 00 399, info@fnca.se, as its Certified Advisor. www.envirosystems.se

This information is information that Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-06-30 10:21 CEST.