Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB: Announcement from Annual General Meeting in Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB (publ)

Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB (publ), reg.no. 556605-6726 (the ''Company'') has held an Annual General Meeting on June 23, 2026. A summary of the decisions made at the meeting follows below. The Company had prior to the Annual General Meeting resolved that the Company's shareholders also should be able to exercise their voting rights at the Meeting by postal voting in accordance with the regulations in the Company's Articles of Association.

Adoption of income statement and balance sheet and dividend

The Annual General Meeting adopted the income statement and balance sheet as well as the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet for the financial year 2025. The Annual General Meeting resolved that the annual result be carried forward and that no dividend be paid for the financial year 2025.

Board of Directors, auditor and remuneration

The Annual General Meeting resolved to grant the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO discharge from liability for the financial year 2025.

The Annual General Meeting resolved that the Board of Directors shall consist of five (5) ordinary members without deputy members until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. The Annual General Meeting resolved that one (1) registered accounting firm shall be appointed as auditor without deputy auditor.

The Annual General Meeting resolved to re-elect Ewa Björling, Fabien Gaboriaud, Magnus Jakobson, Peter Möller and Björn Olausson as members of the Board of Directors until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. Ewa Björling was re-elected as Chairman of the Board. The Annual General Meeting resolved to re-elect the registered accounting firm Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB as the Company's auditor until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. The authorized auditor Johan Brobäck continues as the auditor-in-charge.

The Annual General Meeting resolved that remuneration for the Board of Directors for the upcoming mandate period shall amount to a total of SEK 1,200,000, of which SEK 600,000 to the Chairman of the Board and SEK 200,000 to each of the other members of the Board of Directors, except for Fabien Gaboriaud, who has waived his remuneration. The Annual General Meeting resolved that remuneration to the Company's auditor shall be paid in accordance with approved invoices.

Principles for the appointment of the nomination committee

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, to adopt the proposed principles for the appointment of the nomination committee.

Principles for other remuneration to the Board of Directors

The Annual General Meeting resolved to adopt principles for other remuneration to the Board of Directors in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal.

Authorization for new issue

The Annual General Meeting resolved to authorize the Board of Directors to, until the next Annual General Meeting, on one or more occasions and with or without deviation from the shareholder's preferential rights, resolve on new issue of shares, warrants and/or convertibles. Payment can be made in cash, issue in kind, by offset or otherwise subject to conditions.

The number of shares issued pursuant to the authorization, as well as those that may be issued through the exercise of options and the conversion of convertible securities issued pursuant to the authorization, may not exceed the number of shares permitted under the Articles of Association.

In the event of a deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, as well as in the event of payment in kind, the new issue shall be made on market terms with a customary market-based discount on the subscription price, where applicable. If the Board of Directors deems it appropriate in order to facilitate the delivery of shares in connection with a capital raise and/or broadening of the shareholder base, the new shares may be subscribed for by a bank or securities firm at a subscription price corresponding to the quota value, provided that an undertaking exists to contribute to the Company a value corresponding to the difference between a market-based subscription price, less any customary market-based discount, and the quota value of the newly issued shares.

The resolutions in their entirety

The resolutions in their entirety can be found on the Company's website, www.envirosystems.se.

For further information, please contact:

Fredrik Aaben, CEO Enviro, +46 (0) 729 70 78 91, fredrik.aaben@envirosystems.se

N.B. The English text is an in-house translation of the original Swedish text. Should there be any disparities between the Swedish and the English text, the Swedish text shall prevail.

Scandinavian Enviro Systems contributes to enhanced environmental and economic sustainability using a patented technology for the recovery of valuable raw materials from scrapped and end-of-life products, including tires. The production of new tires using carbon black recovered with Enviro's technology reduces carbon dioxide emissions by up to 93 percent compared to virgin carbon black. Enviro has its head office in Gothenburg. Enviro was founded in 2001 and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with FNCA Sweden AB, +46 8-528 00 399, info@fnca.se, as its Certified Advisor. www.envirosystems.se