Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB: Scandinavian Enviro Systems signs Letter of Intent for technology licensing in Brazil

Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB (publ) ("Enviro") announces that it has signed a letter of intent with an undisclosed party regarding the potential licensing of Enviro's proprietary technology for the establishment of one pilot plant and several full-scale tyre pyrolysis plants in Brazil.

The Letter of Intent outlines the parties' intention to collaborate on an assessment of the commercial and technical viability of the contemplated project. The study aims to provide the prospective licensee with a basis for evaluating the conditions for a potential long-term commercial collaboration and technology licensing agreement.

Brazil represents a very large end-of-life tyre market and offers significant long-term potential for sustainable tyre recycling and recovery of valuable raw materials. The contemplated collaboration would further strengthen Enviro's position as a leading technology provider within circular solutions for end-of-life tyres.

Any future agreements are subject to the outcome of the study and subsequent negotiations between the parties. There can be no assurance that the study will result in any binding agreements or that any transaction will ultimately be completed.

"We continue to see very strong and growing interest in Enviro's technology, and this Letter of Intent is another clear indication of the commercial potential for our offering. Interest is coming from all major regions of the world, reflecting the increasing global demand for Enviro's sustainable and scalable solutions for end-of-life tyres" says Fredrik Aaben, CEO of Scandinavian Enviro Systems.

For further information, please contact:

Fredrik Aaben, CEO Enviro, +46 (0) 729 70 78 91, fredrik.aaben@envirosystems.se

N.B. The English text is an in-house translation of the original Swedish text. Should there be any disparities between the Swedish and the English text, the Swedish text shall prevail.

Scandinavian Enviro Systems contributes to enhanced environmental and economic sustainability using a patented technology for the recovery of valuable raw materials from scrapped and end-of-life products, including tires. The production of new tires using carbon black recovered with Enviro's technology reduces carbon dioxide emissions by up to 93 percent compared to virgin carbon black. Enviro has its head office in Gothenburg. Enviro was founded in 2001 and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with FNCA Sweden AB, +46 8-528 00 399, info@fnca.se, as its Certified Advisor. www.envirosystems.se

This information is information that Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-05-26 16:19 CEST.