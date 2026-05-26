Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 26.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Hebt diese Aktie bald ab? Größtes Wolfram-Portfolio der USA vor der Neubewertung!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2H8Z1 | ISIN: SE0005877560 | Ticker-Symbol: 1HR
Stuttgart
26.05.26 | 17:04
0,020 Euro
+27,85 % +0,004
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCANDINAVIAN ENVIRO SYSTEMS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCANDINAVIAN ENVIRO SYSTEMS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0250,02518:11
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.05.2026 16:30 Uhr
143 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB: Scandinavian Enviro Systems signs Letter of Intent for technology licensing in Brazil

Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB (publ) ("Enviro") announces that it has signed a letter of intent with an undisclosed party regarding the potential licensing of Enviro's proprietary technology for the establishment of one pilot plant and several full-scale tyre pyrolysis plants in Brazil.

The Letter of Intent outlines the parties' intention to collaborate on an assessment of the commercial and technical viability of the contemplated project. The study aims to provide the prospective licensee with a basis for evaluating the conditions for a potential long-term commercial collaboration and technology licensing agreement.

Brazil represents a very large end-of-life tyre market and offers significant long-term potential for sustainable tyre recycling and recovery of valuable raw materials. The contemplated collaboration would further strengthen Enviro's position as a leading technology provider within circular solutions for end-of-life tyres.

Any future agreements are subject to the outcome of the study and subsequent negotiations between the parties. There can be no assurance that the study will result in any binding agreements or that any transaction will ultimately be completed.

"We continue to see very strong and growing interest in Enviro's technology, and this Letter of Intent is another clear indication of the commercial potential for our offering. Interest is coming from all major regions of the world, reflecting the increasing global demand for Enviro's sustainable and scalable solutions for end-of-life tyres" says Fredrik Aaben, CEO of Scandinavian Enviro Systems.

For further information, please contact:
Fredrik Aaben, CEO Enviro, +46 (0) 729 70 78 91, fredrik.aaben@envirosystems.se

N.B. The English text is an in-house translation of the original Swedish text. Should there be any disparities between the Swedish and the English text, the Swedish text shall prevail.

Scandinavian Enviro Systems contributes to enhanced environmental and economic sustainability using a patented technology for the recovery of valuable raw materials from scrapped and end-of-life products, including tires. The production of new tires using carbon black recovered with Enviro's technology reduces carbon dioxide emissions by up to 93 percent compared to virgin carbon black. Enviro has its head office in Gothenburg. Enviro was founded in 2001 and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with FNCA Sweden AB, +46 8-528 00 399, info@fnca.se, as its Certified Advisor. www.envirosystems.se

This information is information that Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-05-26 16:19 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.