Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB: Quarterly Report Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB (publ)

January - March 2026

Period of January-March 2026

Net revenues for the period were MSEK 7.3 (7.4)

Earnings after tax for the period were MSEK -80.5 (-23.4)

Earnings per share for the period (before dilution) was SEK -0.07 (-0.03)

Cash flow for the period after investments was MSEK -38.3 (-43.9)

Enviro announces leadership transition where Fredrik Aaben is appointed CEO and Maria Ljungstrand is appointed CFO

Enviro has received a request for arbitration

Enviro applies for company reorganization and provides update on expected liquidity

Board member of Scandinavian Enviro Systems resigns at her own request

Enviro files for bankruptcy of subsidiary Tyre Recycling in Sweden AB. The bankruptcy results in an impairment loss in the parent company of MSEK 80.8

Enviro signs Letter of Intent for technology licensing in North America

Enviro terminates agreements relating to the Infiniteria joint venture collaboration as part of ongoing corporate reorganization

Significant events after end of period

Scandinavian Enviro Systems' representatives step down from the Board of Directors of the joint venture Infiniteria

Enviro has been informed that Infiniteria intends to request the termination of the company reorganization and disputes terminations of joint venture agreements and announces damage claims

Notice of extraordinary General Meeting in Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB (publ)

The District Court rules that Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB (publ) company reorganization shall continue after Enviro responded to Infiniteria's request to terminate the reorganization.

For further information, please contact:

Fredrik Aaben, CEO Enviro, +46 (0) 729 70 78 91, fredrik.aaben@envirosystems.se

N.B. The English text is an in-house translation of the original Swedish text. Should there be any disparities between the Swedish and the English text, the Swedish text shall prevail.

Scandinavian Enviro Systems contributes to enhanced environmental and economic sustainability using a patented technology for the recovery of valuable raw materials from scrapped and end-of-life products, including tires. The production of new tires using carbon black recovered with Enviro's technology reduces carbon dioxide emissions by up to 93 percent compared to virgin carbon black. Enviro has its head office in Gothenburg. Enviro was founded in 2001 and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with FNCA Sweden AB, +46 8-528 00 399, info@fnca.se, as its Certified Advisor. www.envirosystems.se

This information is information that Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-05-21 08:28 CEST.