Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 21.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Nach dem Tungsten-Schock: Startet hier jetzt die nächste große US-Critical-Minerals-Story?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2H8Z1 | ISIN: SE0005877560 | Ticker-Symbol: 1HR
Frankfurt
21.05.26 | 08:05
0,007 Euro
+5,71 % +0,000
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCANDINAVIAN ENVIRO SYSTEMS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCANDINAVIAN ENVIRO SYSTEMS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0180,01811:28
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.05.2026 08:30 Uhr
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB: Quarterly Report Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB (publ)

January - March 2026

Period of January-March 2026

  • Net revenues for the period were MSEK 7.3 (7.4)
  • Earnings after tax for the period were MSEK -80.5 (-23.4)
  • Earnings per share for the period (before dilution) was SEK -0.07 (-0.03)
  • Cash flow for the period after investments was MSEK -38.3 (-43.9)
  • Enviro announces leadership transition where Fredrik Aaben is appointed CEO and Maria Ljungstrand is appointed CFO
  • Enviro has received a request for arbitration
  • Enviro applies for company reorganization and provides update on expected liquidity
  • Board member of Scandinavian Enviro Systems resigns at her own request
  • Enviro files for bankruptcy of subsidiary Tyre Recycling in Sweden AB. The bankruptcy results in an impairment loss in the parent company of MSEK 80.8
  • Enviro signs Letter of Intent for technology licensing in North America
  • Enviro terminates agreements relating to the Infiniteria joint venture collaboration as part of ongoing corporate reorganization

Significant events after end of period

  • Scandinavian Enviro Systems' representatives step down from the Board of Directors of the joint venture Infiniteria
  • Enviro has been informed that Infiniteria intends to request the termination of the company reorganization and disputes terminations of joint venture agreements and announces damage claims
  • Notice of extraordinary General Meeting in Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB (publ)
  • The District Court rules that Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB (publ) company reorganization shall continue after Enviro responded to Infiniteria's request to terminate the reorganization.

For further information, please contact:
Fredrik Aaben, CEO Enviro, +46 (0) 729 70 78 91, fredrik.aaben@envirosystems.se

N.B. The English text is an in-house translation of the original Swedish text. Should there be any disparities between the Swedish and the English text, the Swedish text shall prevail.

Scandinavian Enviro Systems contributes to enhanced environmental and economic sustainability using a patented technology for the recovery of valuable raw materials from scrapped and end-of-life products, including tires. The production of new tires using carbon black recovered with Enviro's technology reduces carbon dioxide emissions by up to 93 percent compared to virgin carbon black. Enviro has its head office in Gothenburg. Enviro was founded in 2001 and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with FNCA Sweden AB, +46 8-528 00 399, info@fnca.se, as its Certified Advisor. www.envirosystems.se

This information is information that Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-05-21 08:28 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.