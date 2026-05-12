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WKN: A2H8Z1 | ISIN: SE0005877560 | Ticker-Symbol: 1HR
Stuttgart
12.05.26 | 13:31
0,018 Euro
+90,32 % +0,008
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCANDINAVIAN ENVIRO SYSTEMS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCANDINAVIAN ENVIRO SYSTEMS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0180,01913:58
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.05.2026 10:10 Uhr
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB: The District Court rules that Scandinavian Enviro Systems' company reorganization shall continue

Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB (publ) ("Enviro" or the "Company") announces today that the Gothenburg District Court has ruled that the company reorganization of Enviro shall continue.

As previously communicated, Enviro has submitted a statement to the District Court in response to a request filed with the court for the company reorganization to be terminated. The District Court has today issued its decision that the company reorganization of Enviro shall not be terminated. The reorganization will accordingly continue as planned.

Enviro welcomes the District Court's decision, which allows the Company to continue working on the measures required to ensure a long-term sustainable business.

Further information about the company reorganization can be found in previous press releases published on Enviro's website, www.envirosystems.se.

For further information, please contact:
Fredrik Aaben, CEO Enviro, +46 (0) 729 70 78 91, fredrik.aaben@envirosystems.se

N.B. The English text is an in-house translation of the original Swedish text. Should there be any disparities between the Swedish and the English text, the Swedish text shall prevail.

Scandinavian Enviro Systems contributes to enhanced environmental and economic sustainability using a patented technology for the recovery of valuable raw materials from scrapped and end-of-life products, including tires. The production of new tires using carbon black recovered with Enviro's technology reduces carbon dioxide emissions by up to 93 percent compared to virgin carbon black. Enviro has its head office in Gothenburg. Enviro was founded in 2001 and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with FNCA Sweden AB, +46 8-528 00 399, info@fnca.se, as its Certified Advisor. www.envirosystems.se

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
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Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

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