Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB: The District Court rules that Scandinavian Enviro Systems' company reorganization shall continue

Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB (publ) ("Enviro" or the "Company") announces today that the Gothenburg District Court has ruled that the company reorganization of Enviro shall continue.

As previously communicated, Enviro has submitted a statement to the District Court in response to a request filed with the court for the company reorganization to be terminated. The District Court has today issued its decision that the company reorganization of Enviro shall not be terminated. The reorganization will accordingly continue as planned.

Enviro welcomes the District Court's decision, which allows the Company to continue working on the measures required to ensure a long-term sustainable business.

Further information about the company reorganization can be found in previous press releases published on Enviro's website, www.envirosystems.se.

For further information, please contact:

Fredrik Aaben, CEO Enviro, +46 (0) 729 70 78 91, fredrik.aaben@envirosystems.se

N.B. The English text is an in-house translation of the original Swedish text. Should there be any disparities between the Swedish and the English text, the Swedish text shall prevail.

Scandinavian Enviro Systems contributes to enhanced environmental and economic sustainability using a patented technology for the recovery of valuable raw materials from scrapped and end-of-life products, including tires. The production of new tires using carbon black recovered with Enviro's technology reduces carbon dioxide emissions by up to 93 percent compared to virgin carbon black. Enviro has its head office in Gothenburg. Enviro was founded in 2001 and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with FNCA Sweden AB, +46 8-528 00 399, info@fnca.se, as its Certified Advisor. www.envirosystems.se