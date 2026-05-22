Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB: Scandinavian Enviro Systems submits environmental permit application and secures property option for first fully owned full-scale Nordic pyrolysis plant

Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB (publ) ("Enviro" or the "Company") today announces that it has submitted an application for an environmental permit for its first fully owned full-scale pyrolysis plant in the Nordic region. Enviro has also secured an exclusive option to acquire the property on which the plant is planned to be built.

The planned facility is expected to have an annual processing capacity exceeding 70,000 tonnes of end-of-life tyres.

The establishment of fully owned plants constitutes one of the two pillars of Enviro's long-term strategy. The submission of the environmental permit application and the securing of the property option represent another step in the continued execution of the Company's strategy and industrial scale-up.

Enviro has maintained constructive dialogue with relevant authorities and other stakeholders throughout the preparatory phase of the project. Enviro may receive preliminary feedback from the relevant authorities before the end of Q2 2026.

In parallel with the permit application process, Enviro has secured an exclusive option to acquire the property intended for the planned plant. The option provides the Company with the ability to secure the site ahead of a final investment decision.

The planned establishment remains subject to, inter alia, receipt of the necessary environmental permits and approvals, a final investment decision of the Company and other customary project-related conditions. Enviro will provide further information as the project progresses.

For further information, please contact:

Fredrik Aaben, CEO Enviro, +46 (0) 729 70 78 91, fredrik.aaben@envirosystems.se

N.B. The English text is an in-house translation of the original Swedish text. Should there be any disparities between the Swedish and the English text, the Swedish text shall prevail.

Scandinavian Enviro Systems contributes to enhanced environmental and economic sustainability using a patented technology for the recovery of valuable raw materials from scrapped and end-of-life products, including tires. The production of new tires using carbon black recovered with Enviro's technology reduces carbon dioxide emissions by up to 93 percent compared to virgin carbon black. Enviro has its head office in Gothenburg. Enviro was founded in 2001 and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with FNCA Sweden AB, +46 8-528 00 399, info@fnca.se, as its Certified Advisor. www.envirosystems.se

This information is information that Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-05-22 11:44 CEST.