Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 22.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Am 24. Mai wird es explosiv: +40% Kursgewinn in 5 Tagen: Eskaliert diese Nasdaq-Aktie jetzt komplett?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2H8Z1 | ISIN: SE0005877560 | Ticker-Symbol: 1HR
Frankfurt
22.05.26 | 08:03
0,007 Euro
-12,16 % -0,001
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCANDINAVIAN ENVIRO SYSTEMS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCANDINAVIAN ENVIRO SYSTEMS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0200,02013:52
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.05.2026 12:00 Uhr
27 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB: Scandinavian Enviro Systems submits environmental permit application and secures property option for first fully owned full-scale Nordic pyrolysis plant

Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB (publ) ("Enviro" or the "Company") today announces that it has submitted an application for an environmental permit for its first fully owned full-scale pyrolysis plant in the Nordic region. Enviro has also secured an exclusive option to acquire the property on which the plant is planned to be built.

The planned facility is expected to have an annual processing capacity exceeding 70,000 tonnes of end-of-life tyres.

The establishment of fully owned plants constitutes one of the two pillars of Enviro's long-term strategy. The submission of the environmental permit application and the securing of the property option represent another step in the continued execution of the Company's strategy and industrial scale-up.

Enviro has maintained constructive dialogue with relevant authorities and other stakeholders throughout the preparatory phase of the project. Enviro may receive preliminary feedback from the relevant authorities before the end of Q2 2026.

In parallel with the permit application process, Enviro has secured an exclusive option to acquire the property intended for the planned plant. The option provides the Company with the ability to secure the site ahead of a final investment decision.

The planned establishment remains subject to, inter alia, receipt of the necessary environmental permits and approvals, a final investment decision of the Company and other customary project-related conditions. Enviro will provide further information as the project progresses.

For further information, please contact:
Fredrik Aaben, CEO Enviro, +46 (0) 729 70 78 91, fredrik.aaben@envirosystems.se

N.B. The English text is an in-house translation of the original Swedish text. Should there be any disparities between the Swedish and the English text, the Swedish text shall prevail.

Scandinavian Enviro Systems contributes to enhanced environmental and economic sustainability using a patented technology for the recovery of valuable raw materials from scrapped and end-of-life products, including tires. The production of new tires using carbon black recovered with Enviro's technology reduces carbon dioxide emissions by up to 93 percent compared to virgin carbon black. Enviro has its head office in Gothenburg. Enviro was founded in 2001 and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with FNCA Sweden AB, +46 8-528 00 399, info@fnca.se, as its Certified Advisor. www.envirosystems.se

This information is information that Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-05-22 11:44 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.