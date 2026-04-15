Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB: Scandinavian Enviro Systems has been informed that Infiniteria intends to request the termination of the company reorganization and disputes terminations of joint venture agreements and announces damages claims

Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB (publ) ("Enviro" or the "Company") announces that Enviro has been informed that Infiniteria Sweden AB and Infiniteria Europe Sàrl (jointly "Infiniteria") intend to file a request with the Gothenburg District Court for the immediate termination of Enviro's ongoing company reorganization. The information further includes that Infiniteria disputes the validity of Enviro's terminations of the agreements governing the joint venture with Infiniteria and announces damages claims in connection therewith.

Enviro's company reorganization was ordered by the Gothenburg District Court on 27 February 2026. According to the information received by Enviro, Infiniteria intends to request that the company reorganization be terminated with immediate effect. Infiniteria's principal grounds are that the purpose of the reorganization cannot be expected to be achieved and that it would be inequitable towards Infiniteria to allow the reorganization to continue. In addition, Infiniteria has indicated its intention to vote against any reorganization plan proposed by Enviro.

The information further includes that Infiniteria disputes the validity of Enviro's terminations of the agreements governing the joint venture with Infiniteria. The terminations were carried out on 20 March 2026 pursuant to Chapter 3, Section 9 of the Swedish Company Reorganization Act. Infiniteria further states that damages claims arising from the terminations, which have not yet been finally calculated, are preliminarily assessed as potentially amounting to a total of approximately EUR 84 million. The calculations partially overlap with the claim brought against Enviro in the ongoing arbitration proceedings that Enviro communicated about on 6 February 2026. No formal damages claim in connection with the terminations has to date been brought against Enviro.

Enviro strongly disagrees with Infiniteria's position. The Company considers that Infiniteria's assessment is based on incomplete and incorrect assumptions, leading to conclusions that Enviro considers to be unfounded and that Enviro strongly disagrees with.

The Company is currently evaluating the information received together with its advisors and the court-appointed reorganization administrator, and intends to respond to Infiniteria's claims in accordance with the instructions of the District Court.

For further information, please contact:

Fredrik Aaben, CEO Enviro, +46 (0) 729 70 78 91, fredrik.aaben@envirosystems.se

N.B. The English text is an in-house translation of the original Swedish text. Should there be any disparities between the Swedish and the English text, the Swedish text shall prevail.

Scandinavian Enviro Systems contributes to enhanced environmental and economic sustainability using a patented technology for the recovery of valuable raw materials from scrapped and end-of-life products, including tires. The production of new tires using carbon black recovered with Enviro's technology reduces carbon dioxide emissions by up to 93 percent compared to virgin carbon black. Enviro has its head office in Gothenburg. Enviro was founded in 2001 and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with FNCA Sweden AB, +46 8-528 00 399, info@fnca.se, as its Certified Advisor. www.envirosystems.se

This information is information that Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-15 08:51 CEST.