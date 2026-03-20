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WKN: A2H8Z1 | ISIN: SE0005877560 | Ticker-Symbol: 1HR
Stuttgart
20.03.26 | 16:33
0,016 Euro
+68,42 % +0,007
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SCANDINAVIAN ENVIRO SYSTEMS AB Chart 1 Jahr
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SCANDINAVIAN ENVIRO SYSTEMS AB 5-Tage-Chart
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0,0260,02716:50
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.03.2026 13:30 Uhr
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Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB: Scandinavian Enviro Systems terminates agreements relating to the Infiniteria joint venture collaboration as part of ongoing corporate reorganization

Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB (publ) ("Enviro" or the "Company") today announces that Enviro is terminating agreements with Infiniteria Europe Sàrl and Cuibhil Luxco regarding the collaboration related to the joint venture Infiniteria (the "JV Company"). The terminations are made within the framework of Enviro's ongoing corporate reorganization and with the support of Chapter 3, Section 9 of the Swedish Company Reorganization Act. The notice period is three months.

Rationale for terminations
The strategic rationale for terminating the Agreements is to release Enviro from burdensome and loss-making commitments that prevent a long-term sustainable business. For an extended period, Enviro has sought to engage in discussions with the JV company and Cuibhil Luxco with the aim of renegotiating the contractual terms into a long-term sustainable structure. These efforts have not resulted in any agreement, and Enviro has therefore today terminated the Agreements pursuant to Chapter 3, Section 9 of the Swedish Company Reorganization Act.

Effects for Enviro
The termination of the Agreements entails, among other things, that after the expiry of the notice period the JV Company will lose both the exclusive right to use Enviro's patented pyrolysis technology in Europe and access to the management and technical services that Enviro has provided to the JV Company. The terminations therefore enable Enviro to market its technology globally.

Agreements being terminated
The agreements terminated by Enviro are: a license agreement between Enviro and Infiniteria Europe Sàrl under which Enviro licenses its patented pyrolysis technology to the JV company; a marketing and agency agreement between Enviro and Infiniteria Europe Sàrl under which Enviro acts as marketing and sales agent for the products produced through tire recycling; a services agreement between Enviro and Infiniteria Europe Sàrl under which Enviro provides technical services and management support to the JV company and its group companies; an option agreement between Enviro and Cuibhil Luxco, a subsidiary of Antin Infrastructure Partners, granting Cuibhil Luxco the right, under certain conditions, to acquire shares in the JV company from Enviro; and a shareholders' agreement relating to the JV company between Enviro, Cuibhil Luxco and Infiniteria Europe Sàrl (collectively, the "Agreements").

The termination of the Agreements is carried out as part of Enviro's ongoing corporate reorganization, which was approved by the Gothenburg District Court on 27 February 2026. The Agreements are terminated pursuant to Chapter 3, Section 9 of the Swedish Company Reorganization Act, with a notice period of three months.

For further information, please contact:
Fredrik Aaben, CEO Enviro, +46 (0) 729 70 78 91, fredrik.aaben@envirosystems.se

N.B. The English text is an in-house translation of the original Swedish text. Should there be any disparities between the Swedish and the English text, the Swedish text shall prevail.

Scandinavian Enviro Systems contributes to enhanced environmental and economic sustainability using a patented technology for the recovery of valuable raw materials from scrapped and end-of-life products, including tires. The production of new tires using carbon black recovered with Enviro's technology reduces carbon dioxide emissions by up to 93 percent compared to virgin carbon black. Enviro has its head office in Gothenburg. The largest owner is the French tire manufacturer Michelin. Enviro was founded in 2001 and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with FNCA Sweden AB, +46 8-528 00 399, info@fnca.se, as its Certified Advisor. www.envirosystems.se

This information is information that Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-03-20 13:22 CET.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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