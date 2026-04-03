Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB: Scandinavian Enviro Systems' representatives step down from the Board of Directors of the joint venture Infiniteria

Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB (publ) ("Enviro" or the "Company") today announces that Enviro's representatives on the Board of Directors of the joint venture Infiniteria Europe Sàrl ("Infiniteria"), Ewa Björling and Fredrik Aaben, have decided to step down from their board positions in Infiniteria.

As Enviro has previously communicated, Enviro has initiated a corporate reorganization and terminated the agreements that regulate the relationship and cooperation between Enviro and Infiniteria. In addition, differing views have arisen between Enviro's board representatives and the other board members on issues relating to corporate governance and the board's work. As a result, Enviro's representatives on Infiniteria's Board of Directors, Ewa Björling and Fredrik Aaben, have decided to resign from Infiniteria's Board of Directors.

For further information, please contact:

Fredrik Aaben, CEO Enviro, +46 (0) 729 70 78 91, fredrik.aaben@envirosystems.se

N.B. The English text is an in-house translation of the original Swedish text. Should there be any disparities between the Swedish and the English text, the Swedish text shall prevail.

Scandinavian Enviro Systems contributes to enhanced environmental and economic sustainability using a patented technology for the recovery of valuable raw materials from scrapped and end-of-life products, including tires. The production of new tires using carbon black recovered with Enviro's technology reduces carbon dioxide emissions by up to 93 per cent compared with the use of virgin carbon black. Enviro has its head office in Gothenburg. The largest owner is the French tire manufacturer Michelin. Enviro was founded in 2001 and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. www.envirosystems.se