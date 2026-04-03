Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 06.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Entwicklung im KI-Sektor könnte unterschätzt werden - und sie betrifft die Energieversorgung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2H8Z1 | ISIN: SE0005877560 | Ticker-Symbol: 1HR
Stuttgart
02.04.26 | 21:55
0,013 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCANDINAVIAN ENVIRO SYSTEMS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCANDINAVIAN ENVIRO SYSTEMS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0220,02402.04.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.04.2026 18:15 Uhr
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB: Scandinavian Enviro Systems' representatives step down from the Board of Directors of the joint venture Infiniteria

Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB (publ) ("Enviro" or the "Company") today announces that Enviro's representatives on the Board of Directors of the joint venture Infiniteria Europe Sàrl ("Infiniteria"), Ewa Björling and Fredrik Aaben, have decided to step down from their board positions in Infiniteria.

As Enviro has previously communicated, Enviro has initiated a corporate reorganization and terminated the agreements that regulate the relationship and cooperation between Enviro and Infiniteria. In addition, differing views have arisen between Enviro's board representatives and the other board members on issues relating to corporate governance and the board's work. As a result, Enviro's representatives on Infiniteria's Board of Directors, Ewa Björling and Fredrik Aaben, have decided to resign from Infiniteria's Board of Directors.

For further information, please contact:
Fredrik Aaben, CEO Enviro, +46 (0) 729 70 78 91, fredrik.aaben@envirosystems.se

N.B. The English text is an in-house translation of the original Swedish text. Should there be any disparities between the Swedish and the English text, the Swedish text shall prevail.

Scandinavian Enviro Systems contributes to enhanced environmental and economic sustainability using a patented technology for the recovery of valuable raw materials from scrapped and end-of-life products, including tires. The production of new tires using carbon black recovered with Enviro's technology reduces carbon dioxide emissions by up to 93 per cent compared with the use of virgin carbon black. Enviro has its head office in Gothenburg. The largest owner is the French tire manufacturer Michelin. Enviro was founded in 2001 and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. www.envirosystems.se

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.