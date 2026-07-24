Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB: Half Year Report Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB (publ)

January - June 2026

N.B. The English text is an in-house translation of the original Swedish text. Should there be any disparities between the Swedish and the English text, the Swedish text shall prevail.

Second Quarter 2026

Net revenues for the period were MSEK 0,3 (19.9)

Earnings after tax for the period were MSEK -27.1 (-21.2)

Earnings per share for the period (before dilution) was SEK -0.02 (-0.02)

Cash flow for the period after investments was MSEK -21.6 (-49.6)

Enviro's representatives step down from the Board of Directors of the joint venture Infiniteria

Enviro has been informed that Infiniteria intends to request the termination of the company reorganisation and disputes terminations of joint venture agreements and announces damage claims

The District Court rules that the company reorganisation shall continue after Enviro responded to Infiniteria's request to terminate the reorganisation

Enviro submitted an environmental permit application and secured an option regarding a property for the first wholly owned full-scale Nordic pyrolysis plant

Enviro entered into an equity-related financing arrangement with Alumni Capital Limited for up to SEK 50 million. As consideration for the financing facility, the Company resolved on an initial directed issue of 22,222,222 shares and 25,000,000 warrants to Alumni Capital Limited.

Enviro signed a letter of intent regarding the licensing of technology for the construction of pyrolysis plants in Brazil

Enviro applied for and was granted an extension of the company reorganisation and provided an update on expected liquid funds

Enviro has received notice from Infiniteria of a declaratory action before the Patent and Market Court regarding the exclusivity of the licence

At Enviro's Annual General Meeting, all Board members were re-elected. The Board therefore consists of: Ewa Björling, who was also elected Chair of the Board Fabien Gaboriaud Magnus Jakobson Peter Möller Björn Olausson



Period of January-June 2026

Net revenues for the period were MSEK 7.6 (27.3)

Earnings after tax for the period were MSEK -107.6 (-44.5)

Earnings per share for the period (before dilution) was SEK -0.10 (-0.05)

Cash flow for the period after investments was MSEK -59.9 (-93.4)

Enviro announces leadership transition where Fredrik Aaben is appointed CEO and Maria Ljungstrand is appointed CFO

Enviro has received a request for arbitration from Infiniteria

Enviro applies for company reorganisation and provides update on expected liquidity

The expected timeline, which was communicated in November regarding the plant in Uddevalla will not be met. Given the prevailing uncertainty, it is currently not possible to establish a revised timetable.

Board member of Scandinavian Enviro Systems resigns at her own request

Enviro files for bankruptcy of subsidiary Tyre Recycling in Sweden AB. The bankruptcy results in an impairment loss in the parent company of MSEK 80.8

Enviro signs Letter of Intent for technology licensing in North America

Enviro terminates agreements relating to the Infiniteria joint venture collaboration as part of ongoing corporate reorganisation

Significant events after end of period

Enviro resolved on a directed issue of shares and warrants to Alumni Capital Limited. The issue raised SEK 3.57 million before transaction costs and comprised 20,000,000 shares and 1,785,000 warrants

For further information, please contact:

Fredrik Aaben, CEO Enviro, +46 (0) 729 70 78 91, fredrik.aaben@envirosystems.se

N.B. The English text is an in-house translation of the original Swedish text. Should there be any disparities between the Swedish and the English text, the Swedish text shall prevail.

Scandinavian Enviro Systems contributes to enhanced environmental and economic sustainability using a patented technology for the recovery of valuable raw materials from scrapped and end-of-life products, including tires. The production of new tires using carbon black recovered with Enviro's technology reduces carbon dioxide emissions by up to 93 percent compared to virgin carbon black. Enviro has its head office in Gothenburg. Enviro was founded in 2001 and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with FNCA Sweden AB, +46 8-528 00 399, info@fnca.se, as its Certified Advisor. www.envirosystems.se

This information is information that Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-24 08:18 CEST.