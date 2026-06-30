Vanta Holdings Inc.: Vanta Announces Exclusive Global Brand Partnership and Worldwide Distribution Agreement for PickelBall Pixels Branded Products Powered by Vanta Blackwater Featuring Patented Fulvic Isolation Technology

News Release Highlights:

Vanta enters into an exclusive Global Brand Partnership and Master Distribution Agreement with Animal Spirits Limited, doing business as PickelBall Pixels (PBX), establishing a global framework for the development, commercialization, manufacture, distribution and sale of PBX-branded premium hydration and longevity-focused beverage and nutraceutical products incorporating Vanta Blackwater's proprietary formulations, manufactured by Vanta and marketed under the "Powered by Vanta Blackwater" designation. The Global Brand Partnership and Master Distribution Agreement combines Vanta's proprietary formulations and vertically integrated manufacturing platform with PBX's consumer brand and distribution capabilities to pursue commercialization opportunities within the rapidly growing global pickleball market and broader sports, fitness, wellness and lifestyle consumer sectors. The five-year Global Brand Partnership and Master Distribution Agreement includes minimum annual purchase commitments throughout the initial term, subject to the terms and conditions of the Agreement, and supports Vanta's strategy of scaling its branded consumer products, contract manufacturing and strategic commercialization platform through third-party brand partnerships.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2026 / Vanta Holdings Inc. (CSE:VNTA)(OTC PINK:VNTXF)(FSE:7BC0)(WKN:A4205J) ("Vanta" or the "Company"), a consumer health sciences and longevity company focused on preventative wellness and healthspan extension, and parent of the Vanta premium longevity brand, announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Naturo Group Enterprises Inc. ("Naturo Group"), has entered into a Brand Partnership and Master Distribution Agreement (the "Agreement") with Animal Spirits Limited, a Hong Kong-based, arm's length company doing business as PickelBall Pixels ("PBX"). The Agreement establishes a global commercial framework for the development, commercialization, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of PBX-branded premium hydration and longevity-focused beverages and nutraceutical products featuring Vanta Blackwater formulations and the "Powered by Vanta Blackwater" designation.1

Under the Agreement, PBX will serve as the consumer-facing brand, while Vanta will serve as the exclusive manufacturer and supplier of PBX-branded premium hydration and longevity-focused beverages and nutraceutical products incorporating Vanta Blackwater's proprietary formulations and marketed under the "Powered by Vanta Blackwater" designation.

Transforming Vanta's Commercialization Platform

Management believes the Agreement represents an important evolution of Vanta's commercialization strategy by positioning the Company not only as a consumer-facing consumer health sciences and longevity brand, but also as a formulation, manufacturing and strategic commercialization partner supporting third-party consumer brands through Vanta's proprietary formulations, manufacturing platform and 'Powered by Vanta Blackwater' ingredient branding.

The Agreement establishes a global framework through which the parties intend to pursue opportunities across sports, fitness, health and wellness, lifestyle, retail, e-commerce, gaming, educational institutions, sporting events, hospitality, vending and other consumer distribution channels.

By combining Vanta's proprietary Blackwater formulations featuring patented Fulvic Isolation Technology,1 vertically integrated manufacturing infrastructure, ownership of a premium natural alkaline spring water aquifer and its 40,000-square-foot Health Canada and HACCP-certified manufacturing facility with PBX's consumer brand development, marketing and international distribution capabilities, management believes the parties are well positioned to pursue commercialization opportunities across multiple consumer product categories and geographic markets.

Fulvic Isolation Technology is a proprietary physical extraction and purification process designed to isolate highly bioactive fulvic and humic compounds while preserving their naturally occurring characteristics.¹ Vanta's Blackwater formulations are designed to support hydration, mineral replenishment, cellular function, nutrient absorption, gut health, cognitive function, immune function and broader everyday wellness applications, aligning with growing consumer demand for premium functional hydration and health optimization products. 2,3

Positioned to Capitalize on the Rapidly Growing Pickleball Market

Management believes pickleball represents one of the fastest-growing sports globally and an attractive consumer category for consumer health sciences and longevity products. Pickleball has been the fastest-growing sport in the United States for four consecutive years, with participation increasing by approximately 311% over the past three years to an estimated 19.8 million Americans in 2024.4,5

As participation continues to expand across recreational, amateur and professional levels, management believes demand for premium beverage and nutraceutical products designed to support active lifestyles, performance, recovery and overall wellness will continue to grow. The sport's combination of sustained physical activity, tournament participation and strong community engagement creates an attractive commercial platform for consumer health sciences and longevity-focused products.

Through PBX's consumer-facing brand, the parties intend to develop and commercialize a portfolio of consumer health sciences, premium hydration and longevity-focused beverage and nutraceutical products specifically designed for the rapidly growing pickleball community. PBX branded products are expected to leverage Vanta Blackwater's proprietary formulations featuring patented Fulvic Isolation Technology,1 together with the Company's premium natural alkaline spring water source, to support hydration, mineral replenishment and everyday wellness while benefiting from PBX's established brand identity, marketing initiatives and distribution capabilities.

Management believes the combination of Vanta's proprietary formulations, vertically integrated manufacturing infrastructure and commercialization capabilities with PBX's growing presence within the pickleball ecosystem positions the parties to capitalize on one of the fastest-growing participation sports and consumer lifestyle categories in North America and internationally.

Expansion of Previously Announced Relationship

As previously disclosed in the Company's news release dated October 31, 2024, Naturo Group entered into a Master Distribution Agreement with Animal Spirits, pursuant to which Animal Spirits obtained regional distribution rights for the Company's hydration and wellness product portfolio across Asia, including India and the Middle East, together with certain distribution rights in the United States.

Since establishing that relationship, the parties have identified broader opportunities extending beyond traditional product distribution, including global branded product development, international commercialization initiatives, consumer brand expansion and strategic manufacturing partnerships.

The Agreement supersedes and replaces the parties' previously disclosed distribution arrangement, representing an important evolution of the relationship from a regional distribution framework into a comprehensive global brand partnership. The Agreement establishes a broader global commercial framework governing the development, branding, manufacturing, commercialization, marketing, distribution and sale of PBX-branded products powered by Vanta Blackwater.

"This Agreement marks an important evolution of our relationship with Animal Spirits," said Martino Ciambrelli, Director of Vanta Holdings Inc. "By combining Vanta's proprietary formulations and vertically integrated manufacturing platform with PBX's brand development and international distribution capabilities, we believe we have established a scalable commercialization platform for premium consumer health sciences and longevity-focused products that supports the continued growth of both the Vanta and PBX brands."

Terms of the Agreement

Under the Agreement, Animal Spirits retains ownership and control of the PBX brand and has been granted exclusive worldwide distribution rights for PBX-branded products incorporating Vanta Blackwater formulations and marketed under the "Powered by Vanta Blackwater" designation, while Naturo Group has been appointed the exclusive worldwide manufacturer and supplier of such products. Animal Spirits will purchase PBX-branded products exclusively from Naturo Group at pricing established pursuant to the Agreement for resale under the PBX brand and will be responsible for all branding, marketing, commercialization, customer acquisition, distribution and retail sales of PBX-branded products. Vanta's revenues under the Agreement are expected to be generated through the manufacture and sale of products to Animal Spirits and are not dependent upon the downstream financial performance of the PBX brand. Except as may be separately agreed in writing, Vanta has no obligation to fund branding, marketing, distribution or other commercialization activities associated with the PBX brand.

The exclusivity granted under the Agreement is limited solely to PBX-branded products incorporating Vanta Blackwater formulations. The Agreement does not grant Vanta any ownership or control over the PBX brand, nor does it grant Animal Spirits any ownership or exclusivity with respect to Vanta's existing or future Vanta-branded products, proprietary formulations, trademarks or other intellectual property, except as expressly provided under the Agreement. Accordingly, Vanta retains the unrestricted right to develop, manufacture, market, distribute, license and commercialize its existing and future Vanta-branded products worldwide through retailers, distributors, strategic partners, licensees, e-commerce channels, contract manufacturing arrangements and other commercial relationships.

The Agreement has an initial term of five (5) years and may be renewed for one additional three (3)-year term, subject to the renewal provisions set forth therein. During the initial term, Animal Spirits has committed to minimum annual purchase volumes of US$1.0 million during each of the first two years and US$2.0 million during each of the third, fourth and fifth years, representing aggregate minimum purchase commitments of US$8.0 million over the initial five-year term, subject to the terms and conditions of the Agreement. The Agreement also contains customary provisions relating to exclusivity, intellectual property ownership, confidentiality, branding approvals, manufacturing standards, quality control, dispute resolution, indemnification, termination rights and operational cooperation. Vanta will retain ownership of all proprietary formulations, recipes, manufacturing processes, production methods, trade secrets, know-how, trademarks and other intellectual property associated with Vanta Blackwater, as well as all products supplied pursuant to the Agreement.

1 FIT is owned by an arm's length third-party strategic supply partner, 2 WellnessExtract, 3 AscentNutrition, 4 SFIA, 5 SFIA

About Vanta Holdings Inc.

Vanta Holdings Inc. (CSE:VNTA)(OTC PINK:VNTXF)(FSE:7BC0)(WKN:A4205J) is a consumer health sciences and longevity company advancing an integrated ecosystem of U.S.-focused peptide therapy, nutraceutical, and premium hydration products centered on preventative wellness and healthspan extension, positioning the Company to participate in the rapidly expanding longevity economy.

Vanta is advancing a U.S.-focused telehealth-enabled peptide therapy and longevity platform leveraging commercialization infrastructure and FDA-registered 503A and 503B compounding pharmacy relationships to pursue initiatives across recovery, metabolic wellness, performance optimization, and healthy aging categories.

Through its Vanta brand and select private-label partnerships, the Company develops, manufactures, and distributes premium hydration and longevity-oriented nutraceutical products, including, without limitation, its flagship proprietary Blackwater and BlackPowder product portfolio featuring bioactive compounds, trace mineral complexes, and patented Fulvic Isolation Technology1 designed to support hydration, mineral replenishment, cellular function, immune function, gut health, nutrient absorption, cognitive function, and broader everyday wellness-focused applications aligned with growing consumer demand for functional health optimization products. Vanta's vertically integrated operations include ownership of a natural alkaline spring water aquifer and a 40,000-square-foot, Health Canada and HACCP-certified manufacturing facility situated in the mountains of British Columbia.

About Animal Spirits Limited

Animal Spirits Limited is a premium beverage and wellness products distributor based in Hong Kong, with a focus on providing high-quality products across Asia and the United States. Led by a team with over 30 years of experience in marketing and investment in China and Asia, Animal Spirits has access to a strong distribution network and expertise in e-commerce. Animal Spirits is dedicated to promoting health and wellness through innovative product offerings and strategic partnerships.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:



Martino Ciambrelli, Director

info@vantablackwater.com

604-569-1414

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: the implementation, performance and anticipated benefits of the Agreement with Animal Spirits; the development, manufacture, commercialization, marketing, distribution and sale of PBX-branded products incorporating Vanta Blackwater formulations and marketed under the "Powered by Vanta Blackwater" designation; Animal Spirits' purchase obligations and minimum purchase commitments under the Agreement; the Company's ability to manufacture and supply products pursuant to the Agreement and generate revenues therefrom; the anticipated scalability, commercial potential and benefits of the strategic partnership with Animal Spirits and the PBX brand; the ability of Animal Spirits to successfully commercialize, market, distribute and sell PBX-branded products; the anticipated renewal of the Agreement; the Company's ability to expand its branded consumer products, contract manufacturing, formulation and strategic commercialization platform through third-party consumer brand partnerships; the anticipated benefits of the Company's vertically integrated manufacturing infrastructure, premium natural alkaline spring water source, proprietary Blackwater formulations and Fulvic Isolation Technology; the continued growth of the pickleball market and related consumer demand for consumer health sciences, premium beverage and nutraceutical products; the Company's ability to establish additional strategic manufacturing, commercialization and brand partnership opportunities; the Company's ability to protect, maintain and leverage its proprietary formulations, manufacturing processes, trademarks and other intellectual property; and the Company's overall business strategy, growth initiatives and commercialization plans. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the risk that the Agreement may not be successfully implemented or perform as anticipated; the risk that Animal Spirits may not satisfy its purchase obligations or minimum purchase commitments under the Agreement; the risk that commercialization initiatives may not generate anticipated revenues, commercial opportunities or market acceptance; the risk that PBX-branded products may not achieve anticipated levels of consumer demand or commercial success; risks relating to manufacturing capacity, production scheduling, quality control, inventory availability and supply chain disruptions; risks associated with branding, product development, customer acquisition, marketing, distribution and retail execution; risks relating to reliance on third-party distributors, suppliers, strategic partners, manufacturers, logistics providers and service providers; risks associated with obtaining or maintaining necessary regulatory approvals, certifications, permits, licences and compliance requirements applicable to the Company's products and operations; risks associated with competition within the consumer health sciences, beverage, nutraceutical, wellness and longevity industries; risks relating to changing consumer preferences, market demand, pricing pressures and economic conditions; risks associated with the Company's ability to protect and enforce its proprietary formulations, manufacturing processes, trademarks, trade secrets and other intellectual property; risks relating to international commercialization and expansion initiatives; risks associated with the anticipated growth of the pickleball market and other target consumer markets not materializing as anticipated; fluctuations in capital markets and the Company's ability to access capital; and general economic, business, regulatory, geopolitical and market conditions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and reflect management's beliefs and expectations only as of the date hereof. There can be no assurance that the Company will achieve its anticipated objectives or that any forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and are encouraged to consult the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under its profile on SEDAR+ for additional risk factors and further information.

SOURCE: Vanta Holdings Inc.

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