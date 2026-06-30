Vanta Holdings Inc.: Vanta Announces Receipt of Distillery Manufacturer Licence, Expanding Manufacturing and Commercialization Capabilities at its British Columbia Beverage Manufacturing Facility

News Release Highlights:

Vanta has been issued a Distillery Manufacturer Licence from the British Columbia Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch (LCRB), authorizing commercial spirits manufacturing within a dedicated licensed production area at the Company's 40,000-square-foot British Columbia beverage manufacturing facility. The Distillery Manufacturer Licence significantly expands Vanta's vertically integrated beverage manufacturing platform, enabling contract manufacturing, co-packing and product development across multiple beverage alcohol categories, including spirits, ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages, wines, coolers and emerging better-for-you adult beverage products, while creating additional opportunities to increase facility utilization and diversify revenue streams. The Distillery Manufacturer Licence builds upon the Company's previously announced BC Liquor Co-Packing Licence, establishing Naturo as a licensed manufacturer under British Columbia's regulatory framework and further strengthening Vanta's diversified beverage manufacturing and commercialization platform.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2026 / Vanta Holdings Inc. (CSE:VNTA)(OTC PINK:VNTXF)(FSE:7BC0)(WKN:A4205J) ("Vanta" or the "Company"), a consumer health sciences and longevity company focused on preventative wellness and healthspan extension, and parent of the Vanta premium longevity brand, announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Naturo Group Enterprises Inc. ("Naturo Group"), has been issued a Distillery Manufacturer Licence (the "Licence") by the British Columbia Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch ("LCRB"). The Licence authorizes commercial spirits manufacturing within a dedicated licensed production area at the Company's 40,000-square-foot beverage manufacturing facility in Bridesville, British Columbia.

The issuance of the Licence represents an important milestone in Vanta's strategy to expand its vertically integrated beverage manufacturing platform beyond premium bottled water and functional beverages into the rapidly growing spirits and ready-to-drink ("RTD") beverage category.

Expanding Vanta's Manufacturing and Commercialization Platform

Vanta's core strategy is centered on building an integrated consumer health sciences and longevity platform focused on preventative wellness and healthspan extension. The Company is advancing a U.S.-focused longevity ecosystem positioned at the intersection of several high-growth, science-driven categories, including peptides, nutraceuticals, and premium hydration consumer wellness products. Foundational to this strategy is Vanta's vertically integrated manufacturing infrastructure, which supports product innovation, commercialization and scalable growth across multiple consumer product categories while providing the operational foundation to develop, manufacture and commercialize products for both the Company's branded portfolio and strategic third-party partners.

Management believes the Licence represents an important milestone in the continued expansion of the Company's permitted manufacturing capabilities and strengthens the long-term strategic value of its beverage manufacturing platform.

The Licence authorizes production activities within a dedicated licensed production area of the Company's existing 40,000-square-foot manufacturing facility and supports contract manufacturing, co-packing and product development initiatives across beverage alcohol categories, including, without limitation, spirits, wines, ready-to-drink beverages, coolers and emerging better-for-you adult beverage products.

The Company intends to utilize the Licence primarily to support third-party customer opportunities, enabling beverage brands to access licensed manufacturing infrastructure, production expertise, bottling capabilities and commercialization support through Vanta's existing operational platform.

The Company's manufacturing facility is capable of producing a broad range of RTD beverage products, including premium alkaline and mineralized water, functional beverages and spirits, across multiple packaging formats, including glass, aluminum and PET, supporting both the Company's branded product portfolio and third-party contract manufacturing and co-packing opportunities. Management believes its integrated production capabilities, premium natural alkaline spring water source and expanding manufacturing infrastructure position the Company to pursue additional opportunities across both branded consumer products and third-party manufacturing partnerships.

"This Licence marks another important step in diversifying the Company's beverage manufacturing capabilities," said Martino Ciambrelli, Director of Vanta Holdings Inc. "With our production capabilities, premium water source and expanding manufacturing infrastructure, we are well positioned to pursue new opportunities across both branded products and co-packing services. We look forward to seeking partnerships with beverage brands requiring high-quality manufacturing and commercialization solutions."

The Licence is valid through March 31, 2027, subject to annual renewal, and permits operations under the terms established by the British Columbia Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch.

Management believes the Licence enhances the Company's ability to attract new co-manufacturing relationships, increase facility utilization, diversify revenue streams and create additional opportunities to leverage its existing production assets and operational expertise.

Builds Upon Previously Announced Adult Beverage Manufacturing Initiatives

The Licence builds upon the Company's previously announced British Columbia Liquor Co-Packing Licence (the "Co-Packing Licence"), as disclosed in its news release dated December 22, 2025, which authorized beverage alcohol co-packing operations within a designated licensed production area of the Company's manufacturing facility.

While the Co-Packing Licence enabled the Company to manufacture and package beverage alcohol products on behalf of licensed third-party brands, the Distillery Manufacturer Licence establishes Naturo Group as a licensed manufacturer under British Columbia's regulatory framework. This significantly expands the Company's operational flexibility by enabling it to source ingredients, manufacture distilled spirits and manage licensed production activities within its facility, subject to applicable regulatory requirements.

Although beverage alcohol products must continue to be sold through appropriately licensed third parties, management believes the Licence enhances the Company's ability to provide a more comprehensive manufacturing solution for beverage brands and distribution partners while expanding opportunities across a broader range of beverage alcohol product categories.

Supporting Long-Term Platform Development

While Vanta's primary strategic focus remains the advancement of its integrated consumer health sciences and longevity platform, management believes ownership of diversified manufacturing infrastructure creates significant strategic value by enabling the Company to support multiple consumer product categories through a centralized operating platform.

The Company believes expanded manufacturing capabilities may increase facility utilization, strengthen operating leverage, diversify revenue streams and support future innovation initiatives while complementing the Company's broader preventative wellness, healthspan extension and consumer health sciences strategy.

Vanta continues to advance a U.S.-focused longevity ecosystem positioned at the intersection of several high-growth, science-driven categories, including peptides, nutraceuticals and premium hydration. Through a direct-to-consumer and subscription-based commerce model, the Company aspires to build a platform designed to drive customer acquisition, increase cross-selling opportunities and expand customer lifetime value across its broader portfolio of consumer products and services.

About Vanta Holdings Inc.

Vanta Holdings Inc. (CSE:VNTA)(OTC PINK:VNTXF)(FSE:7BC0)(WKN:A4205J) is a consumer health sciences and longevity company advancing an integrated ecosystem of U.S.-focused peptide therapy, nutraceutical, and premium hydration products centered on preventative wellness and healthspan extension, positioning the Company to participate in the rapidly expanding longevity economy.

Vanta is advancing a U.S.-focused telehealth-enabled peptide therapy and longevity platform leveraging commercialization infrastructure and FDA-registered 503A and 503B compounding pharmacy relationships to pursue initiatives across recovery, metabolic wellness, performance optimization, and healthy aging categories.

Through its Vanta brand and select private-label partnerships, the Company develops, manufactures, and distributes premium hydration and longevity-oriented nutraceutical products, including, without limitation, its flagship proprietary Blackwater and BlackPowder product portfolio featuring bioactive compounds, trace mineral complexes, and patented Fulvic Isolation Technology ("FIT") designed to support hydration, mineral replenishment, cellular function, immune function, gut health, nutrient absorption, cognitive function, and broader everyday wellness-focused applications aligned with growing consumer demand for functional health optimization products. Vanta's vertically integrated operations include ownership of a natural alkaline spring water aquifer and a 40,000-square-foot, Health Canada and HACCP-certified manufacturing facility situated in the mountains of British Columbia.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:



Martino Ciambrelli, Director

info@vantablackwater.com

604-569-1414

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Company's business strategy, growth initiatives and commercialization plans; the anticipated benefits of the Licence and the Company's expanded beverage alcohol manufacturing capabilities; the Company's intention to utilize the Licence primarily to support third-party customer opportunities; the Company's ability to support contract manufacturing, co-packing and product development initiatives for third-party beverage brands; the anticipated ability of the Licence to increase facility utilization, diversify revenue streams, attract co-manufacturing relationships and strengthen the Company's vertically integrated beverage manufacturing platform; the Company's ability to manufacture products across multiple beverage alcohol categories and packaging formats; the Company's ability to leverage its manufacturing infrastructure, premium natural alkaline spring water source, production expertise and bottling capabilities; the anticipated strategic value of the Company's diversified manufacturing infrastructure; the Company's broader strategy of building an integrated consumer health sciences and longevity platform; the continued advancement and commercialization of the Company's peptide therapy, nutraceutical and premium hydration initiatives; the Company's anticipated direct-to-consumer and subscription-based commerce model; and the Company's ability to execute on its operational, commercialization, financing and growth initiatives. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the risk that the Company may not successfully realize the anticipated benefits of the Licence; risks associated with maintaining the Licence, obtaining annual renewals and securing any additional regulatory approvals, permits or authorizations that may be required; risks relating to changes in applicable laws, regulations or regulatory policies governing beverage alcohol manufacturing, packaging, distribution and licensing; risks associated with reliance on appropriately licensed third-party distributors, customers, co-manufacturing partners and other commercial counterparties; the risk that anticipated customer demand, manufacturing partnerships, co-packing arrangements or product development opportunities may not be realized or may not develop as anticipated; risks relating to manufacturing operations, production capacity, equipment performance, raw material availability, supply chain disruptions, manufacturing constraints, labour availability, inventory procurement, quality control and operational scalability; risks associated with customer demand, market acceptance, competition and changing consumer preferences within the beverage, wellness, longevity and broader consumer products industries; risks relating to the Company's ability to commercialize its branded products and manufacturing services; risks associated with the development and commercialization of the Company's consumer health sciences and longevity platform, including peptide therapy, nutraceutical and premium hydration initiatives; fluctuations in capital markets and the Company's ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms or at all; and general economic, business, market, geopolitical and regulatory conditions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and reflect management's beliefs and expectations only as of the date of this news release. There can be no assurance that the Company will achieve its anticipated objectives or that any forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and are encouraged to consult the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under its profile on SEDAR+ for additional risk factors and further information.

SOURCE: Vanta Holdings Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/vanta-announces-receipt-of-distillery-manufacturer-licence-expanding-man-1184468