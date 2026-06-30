Jaguar Health, Inc.: Presentation at ESPGHAN 2026 Describes Additional Groundbreaking Results of Evaluation of Jaguar Health's Crofelemer as Adjunctive Oral Therapy for the Treatment of Pediatric Intestinal Failure

Company remains sharply focused on its ongoing global development program for crofelemer for rare IF diseases

Near-term milestones for IF program buttressed by continuing groundbreaking results of study, which demonstrate reduction of parenteral support normalized to body weight of up to 48% in patient with the ultrarare pediatric microvillus inclusion disease (MVID)

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2026 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) ("Jaguar") family company Napo Pharmaceuticals (Napo) today provided a recap of presentations of the oral liquid crofelemer as adjunctive therapy in pediatric intestinal failure (IF) patients at the 58th Annual European Society for Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology & Nutrition (ESPGHAN) Meeting in Lille, France. Napo provided additional data from ongoing investigational studies with oral liquid crofelemer in pediatric patients with IF due to microvillus inclusion disease (MVID) and short bowel syndrome (SBS). Since IF patients cannot orally absorb adequate nutrients, electrolytes and fluids, they require lifelong total parenteral nutrition (TPN) with or without supplemental intravenous fluids, which together comprise parenteral support (PS), for up to seven days per week and up to 20+ hours per day. While PS is supportive, palliative and lifesaving, it is associated with serious complications.

As presented at ESPGHAN 2026, the results of ongoing investigations of liquid oral crofelemer demonstrate substantial reductions of PS and PS normalized to body weight in pediatric IF patients dosed orally for more than one year, with no significant clinical or laboratory abnormalities. In one MVID patient, the weekly PS requirements normalized to body weight have been reduced by up to 48% following >12 months of liquid oral high-dose crofelemer therapy. In two pediatric SBS-IF patients, weekly PS requirements normalized to body weight were reduced up to 40% following >12 months of liquid oral high dose crofelemer therapy.

"Liquid oral crofelemer as adjunctive therapy to PS has been well tolerated with no significant clinical or laboratory abnormalities throughout the ongoing treatment period of >12 months in these pediatric IF patients with MVID or SBS. In addition, the reductions in weekly PS requirements normalized to body weight with excellent tolerability support the continued development of liquid oral crofelemer as the first oral adjunctive therapy for pediatric intestinal failure patients receiving lifelong PS," said Dr. Pravin Chaturvedi, Chair of Scientific Advisory Board and Chief Scientific Officer of Napo and Jaguar.

"We remain sharply focused on and committed to our global development program for our novel liquid oral crofelemer formulation as adjunctive treatment for the management of rare IF conditions such as MVID and SBS," said Lisa Conte, Jaguar's founder, president, and CEO. "Our IF program is expected to continue to provide clinical milestones and is the subject of business development discussions with the potential to bring in non-dilutive funds from potential licensee partners. If appropriate, Jaguar plans to apply for Breakthrough Therapy Designation for crofelemer for the indication of MVID, with a planned filing of an NDA (New Drug Application) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for this indication in mid-2027."

One e-poster was presented on June 27, 2026 at ESPGHAN titled Exploratory Single-Arm, Open-Label Non-Randomized Trial Evaluating the Safety and Effectiveness of Crofelemer in Pediatric Patients with Intestinal Failure, and the associated abstract can be viewed by clicking here .

Another report of the evaluation of novel liquid oral crofelemer adjunctive therapy, for the treatment of IF in an infant through an ongoing expanded access program in the U.S., was presented for e-poster viewing at ESPGHAN 2026. The study demonstrated that total daily parenteral nutrition volume and caloric delivery remained stable throughout crofelemer therapy despite ongoing growth, while stool output was simultaneously reduced. The abstract, titled Crofelemer for Symptom Management in Microvillus Inclusion Disease: A Case Report in an Infant, can be viewed by clicking here .

The European Society for Pediatric Gastroenterology Hepatology and Nutrition (ESPGHAN) is a multi-professional organization whose aim is to promote the health of children with special attention to the gastrointestinal tract, liver and nutritional status, through knowledge creation, the dissemination of science based information, the promotion of best practice in the delivery of care and the provision of high quality education for pediatric gastroenterology, hepatology and nutrition professionals in Europe and beyond.

About Crofelemer

Crofelemer is a novel, oral plant-based prescription medicine purified from the red bark sap, also referred to as "dragon's blood," of the Croton lechleri tree in the Amazon Rainforest. Napo Pharmaceuticals has established a sustainable harvesting program, under fair trade practices, for crofelemer to ensure a high degree of quality, ecological integrity, and support for indigenous communities.

About the Jaguar Health Family of Companies

Jaguar Health, Inc. (Jaguar) is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel proprietary prescription medicines sustainably derived from plants from rainforest areas for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress. Jaguar family companies Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Napo) and Napo Therapeutics S.p.A. focus on the development and commercialization of novel crofelemer powder for oral solution for the treatment of rare and orphan gastrointestinal disorders with intestinal failure, including microvillus inclusion disease and short bowel syndrome.

For more information about:

Jaguar Health, visit https://jaguar.health

Napo Pharmaceuticals, visit napopharma.com

Napo Therapeutics, visit napotherapeutics.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." These include statements regarding Jaguar's expectation that its intestinal failure program will continue to provide clinical milestones, Jaguar's expectation that the opportunity may exist to bring in non-dilutive funds from potential licensee partners to support the intestinal failure program, Jaguar's plans to pursue Breakthrough Therapy designation for crofelemer for the indication of MVID, and Jaguar's expectation that the company will file an NDA with the FDA for the MVID indication in mid-2027. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "aim," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are only predictions. Jaguar has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are subject to several risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Jaguar's control. Except as required by applicable law, Jaguar does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Contact:

hello@jaguar.health

Jaguar-JAGX

SOURCE: Jaguar Health, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/presentation-at-espghan-2026-describes-additional-groundbreaking-resu-1184345