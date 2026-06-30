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WKN: A2AL9Z | ISIN: SE0008348304 | Ticker-Symbol: 1G2
München
30.06.26 | 08:00
1,305 Euro
-0,38 % -0,005
Branche
Nanotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GOMSPACE GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOMSPACE GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3401,37918:28
1,3391,37918:25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.06.2026 13:30 Uhr
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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GomSpace Group AB: GomSpace receives order for satellite platform kits valued at 34 MSEK

GomSpace Group AB has received a follow-up order from an existing, undisclosed customer in the EMEA region with a total value of approximately 34 MSEK.

The order comprises GomSpace's satellite platform kits-modular, flight-proven solutions designed to reduce system integration complexity and shorten time-to-mission. By providing a pre-integrated and scalable satellite platform, these kits enable customers to accelerate development while maintaining high performance and flexibility.

This order builds on an existing partnership between GomSpace and the customer, underlining continued confidence in the Company's products and capabilities. The order will be delivered over several quarters in line with project milestones.

"Long-term partnerships with our customers validate the value we deliver and the reliability of our subsystems," says Jane Rygaard, VP Products Business Unit at GomSpace. "Our platform kits allow customers to accelerate their development timelines without compromising on flexibility or performance."

Find more information on the GomSpace platform kits here.

For more information, please contact:
Anne Breüner (Head of Corporate Affairs)
Tel: +45 40 200 192
E-mail: anbr @ gomspace.com

Caroline Schwob (Marketing & Communication Director)
Tel: +33 680 042 226
E-mail: communication @ gomspace.com

About GomSpace Group AB
Founded in 2007, GomSpace is a global provider of small satellite solutions with customers in more than 60 countries. The company's business operations are mainly conducted through the wholly owned Danish subsidiary, GomSpace A/S, with headquarters and operational facilities in Aalborg, Denmark. GomSpace also has key operations in Luxembourg, France, and the United States. GomSpace develops and delivers advanced systems and services that enable governments, commercial enterprises, and research institutions to achieve their objectives in space. The company's expertise covers satellite subsystems, complete small satellite missions, and satellite operations, providing solutions that support smarter, faster, and more affordable access to space.
The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm under the ticker GOMX. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.gomspace.com.

Miscellaneous
This information is information that GomSpace is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, 01:30 p.m. CEST on June 30, 2026.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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