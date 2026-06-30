GomSpace Group AB: GomSpace receives order for satellite platform kits valued at 34 MSEK

GomSpace Group AB has received a follow-up order from an existing, undisclosed customer in the EMEA region with a total value of approximately 34 MSEK.



The order comprises GomSpace's satellite platform kits-modular, flight-proven solutions designed to reduce system integration complexity and shorten time-to-mission. By providing a pre-integrated and scalable satellite platform, these kits enable customers to accelerate development while maintaining high performance and flexibility.



This order builds on an existing partnership between GomSpace and the customer, underlining continued confidence in the Company's products and capabilities. The order will be delivered over several quarters in line with project milestones.



"Long-term partnerships with our customers validate the value we deliver and the reliability of our subsystems," says Jane Rygaard, VP Products Business Unit at GomSpace. "Our platform kits allow customers to accelerate their development timelines without compromising on flexibility or performance."



Find more information on the GomSpace platform kits here.



For more information, please contact:

Anne Breüner (Head of Corporate Affairs)

Tel: +45 40 200 192

E-mail: anbr @ gomspace.com



Caroline Schwob (Marketing & Communication Director)

Tel: +33 680 042 226

E-mail: communication @ gomspace.com



About GomSpace Group AB

Founded in 2007, GomSpace is a global provider of small satellite solutions with customers in more than 60 countries. The company's business operations are mainly conducted through the wholly owned Danish subsidiary, GomSpace A/S, with headquarters and operational facilities in Aalborg, Denmark. GomSpace also has key operations in Luxembourg, France, and the United States. GomSpace develops and delivers advanced systems and services that enable governments, commercial enterprises, and research institutions to achieve their objectives in space. The company's expertise covers satellite subsystems, complete small satellite missions, and satellite operations, providing solutions that support smarter, faster, and more affordable access to space.

The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm under the ticker GOMX. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.gomspace.com.



Miscellaneous

This information is information that GomSpace is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, 01:30 p.m. CEST on June 30, 2026.