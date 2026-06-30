T3 Defense Inc.: T3 Defense Subsidiary Positech Reports $4.9 Million in Active and Ongoing Military-Grade Single-Axis Rotator Deliveries

NEW YORK and NETANYA, Israel, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T3 Defense Inc. (Nasdaq: DFNS), a defense company that acquires and operates mission-critical defense businesses embedded in long-cycle national security programs, today reported progress across three separate Heavy-Duty Single-Axis rotator orders secured by its subsidiary Positech Ltd., totaling $4.9 million. An original order to a premier Israeli defense integrator, part of $1 million in combined orders with the customer, has been completed. The same customer has since placed a follow-on order, a part of that $1 million total, which is currently in the delivery pipeline. Separately, a $3.9 million order for a modified version of the rotator is in active fulfillment with a leading Israeli defense customer, with completion expected by Q1 2027.





Demand for precision motion control systems across Israel's defense and homeland security sectors remains elevated as operational requirements grow in complexity. Positech's Heavy-Duty Single-Axis rotator is a new product developed from the company's legacy line, serving as the precision positioning foundation for custom radars including surveillance sensors, and electro-optical payloads, enabling accurate tracking, scanning, and pointing under demanding field conditions. Battle-proven across customer tactical and homeland security systems and field operations, the platform delivers torque from 0.5Nm up to 200Nm and rotational speeds of up to 180 degrees per second, combining zero backlash, continuous rotation, and high-accuracy dynamic performance in a modular, gearless architecture that distinguishes it from conventional gear-driven alternatives.

"These deliveries reflect the operational credibility Positech has built with Israel's leading defense customers and the sustained demand for its Single-Axis rotator platform," said Menny Shalom, Chairman and CEO of T3 Defense. "A completed order, a new follow-on order from that same high-profile customer, and a separate $3.9 million order now in active fulfillment together underscore the kind of embedded, recurring revenue profile we target at T3 Defense, providing greater visibility into future cash flows and portfolio contribution. In our view, long-cycle programs with blue-chip defense customers are a key driver of durable value creation, and Positech's role in these programs aligns directly with our strategy of building portfolio of mission-critical, cash-generative defense businesses. On that basis, we expect Positech to remain an active contributor to our portfolio."

"Our Single and Multi-Axis rotators have earned its place in some of Israel's most demanding defense programs through consistent field performance," said Gera Eron, CEO of Positech. "These orders, including a follow-on order from an existing customer, are a direct result of long-term customer relationships built on delivery reliability and technical performance. We continue to see strong demand across our product lines and remain focused on executing to schedule."

About Positech Ltd.

Positech Ltd. is a defense engineering company specializing in high-precision, multi-axis motion control systems for mission-critical platforms. The company develops direct-drive, gearless motion technologies that provide accurate stabilization, tracking, and pointing for electro-optical sensors, radar systems, communications platforms, and remote weapon stations. Positech's systems are deployed across land, sea, and air defense environments where reliability, accuracy, and durability are essential for operational performance.

About T3 Defense Inc.

T3 Defense Inc. (Nasdaq: DFNS) is a defense company that acquires and operates mission-critical defense businesses involved in national security programs. It focuses on manufacturers with strong customer relationships and solid order backlogs, often capacity- and resource-constrained, in specialized areas such as drones and autonomous vehicles, counter-drone systems, advanced manufacturing, tactical robotics, and AI software and system integration. Through disciplined acquisitions, centralized capital and strategy, and decentralized day-to-day operations, T3 Defense aims to strengthen essential defense capabilities and build long-term value. For more information, visit www.t3dfns.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to delivery timelines, contract values, and anticipated business performance. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include, but are not limited to, the ability to execute on existing contracts, customer acceptance, geopolitical developments, and general market conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Contact us:

T3 Defense Inc.

575 5th Avenue

New York, NY 10017

contact@t3dfns.com

www.t3dfns.com

Positech Ltd.

Gera Eron, CEO

GeraE@positech.co.il

www.positech.co.il

Investor Relations

The Equity Group Inc.

Lena Cati

lena.cati@theequitygroup.com

+1 212 836-9611

Val Ferraro

val.ferraro@theequitygroup.com

+1 212 836-9612

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d054ba77-ba99-4070-b009-f4f2405d5dea