Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2026) - Allied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM) (OTCQB: ACMIF) (FSE: 0VJ0) ("Allied" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") has conditionally accepted the Company's application to list its common shares (the "Shares") on the TSX-V as a Tier 1 Mining Issuer under the symbol "ACM".

Roy Bonnell, Chief Executive Officer of Allied, stated: "We are pleased to have received conditional approval from the TSX-V. We believe that a TSX-V listing will provide us with improved access to capital markets as we focus on generating shareholder value by unlocking the potential of the Borralha Tungsten Project and Vila Verde Tungsten Project. We look forward to enhancing our capital markets profile by increasing our investor relations efforts and achieving our strategic objectives."

Final TSX-V approval for the listing of the Shares remains subject to the Company satisfying customary listing conditions and the receipt by the TSX-V of all required documentation. There can be no assurance that final TSX-V approval will be obtained or that the listing will be completed as proposed or at all.

In connection with the listing, the Company intends to voluntarily delist its Shares from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"), subject to applicable CSE requirements. The delisting is expected to become effective once trading of the Shares begins on the TSX-V.

About Allied Critical Metals

Allied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM) (OTCQB: ACMIF) (FSE: 0VJ0) is a Canadian-based mining company focused on the expansion and revitalisation of its 100%-owned, past-producing Borralha Tungsten Project and Vila Verde Tungsten Project in northern Portugal. Tungsten is listed as a critical metal by the United States, the EU, and NATO due to its irreplaceable role in defence, engineering, energy, manufacturing, and advanced technologies.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Roy Bonnell"

Roy Bonnell

CEO and Director

Please also visit our website at www.alliedcritical.com

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The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" ("FLI") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. FLI in this release includes, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's conditional acceptance to list the Shares on the TSX-V, the Company's ability to satisfy the conditions to final TSX-V approval, the anticipated timing and completion of the TSX-V listing, the anticipated benefits of a TSX-V listing, the Company's intention to voluntarily delist the Shares from the CSE and the anticipated timing thereof, and the Company's investor relations efforts and strategic objectives. Such FLI is identified by, among other things, words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "aims", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "potential", "target", "opportunity", "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" and similar terminology, as well as statements regarding outcomes that "will", "should" or "would" occur. Such FLI should be considered carefully, and the reader should not place undue reliance thereon. FLI is based on certain assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, that the Company may not satisfy the conditions to final TSX-V approval, that final TSX-V approval may not be obtained, that the listing may not be completed as proposed or at all, that the voluntary delisting from the CSE may not occur as anticipated or at all, and those other risk factors described in the Company's most recently filed management's discussion and analysis, all as filed under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are urged to carefully review those risk factors, which are expressly incorporated by reference into this cautionary note. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

In addition, reference should also be made to the risk factors listed in the Company's most recently filed management's discussion and analysis and Annual Information Form dated April 24, 2026, all as filed under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca for a description of additional risk factors. Readers are urged to carefully review those risk factors, which are expressly incorporated by reference into this cautionary note.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update this forward-looking information in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303557

Source: Allied Critical Metals Inc.