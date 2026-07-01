Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2026) - American Tungsten Corp. (TSXV: TUNG) (OTCQB: TUNGF) (FSE: RK90) ("American Tungsten" or the "Company") today announced a rescheduling of its hybrid format annual general and special meeting of shareholders. Initially planned for June 29, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. ET, the meeting was adjourned due to technical difficulties with the third-party hosting site. The meeting will be reconvened at 11:00 a.m. ET on July 15, 2026 and can be accessed at www.AGMCMeeting.com.

About American Tungsten Corp.

American Tungsten Corp. is a Canadian-based exploration and development company focused on advancing the Ima Mine Project, a high-quality, private-patented, past-producing underground tungsten mine located in Idaho, USA. The Company's strategy is centered on advancing the Ima Mine back into commercial production through a clearly defined, phased development approach. Phase I involves the evaluation and potential processing of existing surface tailings, providing a lower-capital pathway to near-term production. Phase II is focused on the rehabilitation and restart of the historic underground mine, leveraging the site's extensive existing infrastructure and historical production profile.

With tungsten recognized as a critical metal for defense, industrial manufacturing, and advanced technologies, American Tungsten is focused on re-establishing domestic tungsten production and supporting North American supply chain security. www.americantungstencorp.com

Social media links:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/americantungstencorp/

https://x.com/amtungsten

https://www.facebook.com/americantungstencorp/

https://www.instagram.com/americantungstencorp/

https://www.youtube.com/@americantungstencorp

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends", "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the date on which its annual general and special meeting will be reconvened, advancing the Ima Mine back into commercial production, Phase I evaluation and potential processing of existing surface tailings, Phase II rehabilitation and restart of the historic underground mine, and re-establishing domestic tungsten production and supporting North American supply chain security.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include the third party hosting site experiencing further unexpected technical difficulties at the time of the reconvened annual general and special meeting and those set out in the Company's public disclosure record available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's issuer profile. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by the management of the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303577

Source: American Tungsten Corp.