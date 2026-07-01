Antin to open Melbourne office to support investors in Australia and across Asia Pacific

Regulatory News:

Antin Infrastructure Partners (Paris:ANTIN), a leading private equity firm focused on infrastructure investments, announces the appointment of Duncan Welsh as Investor Relations Principal, effective immediately.

Mr. Welsh will establish an investor-focused office in Melbourne, Australia, complementing Antin's existing office in Seoul, South Korea. His appointment enables Antin to serve its fund investor base in the region more closely and support Antin's long-term growth in Asia Pacific.

Mr. Welsh will focus on Antin's existing and prospective relationships in Australia and South East Asia and will report to Sebastien Lecaudey, Senior Partner and Head of Investor Relations.

Mr. Welsh brings over 15 years of experience in building institutional investor relationships in APAC, with a strong track record in capital raising, client retention and strategic leadership in infrastructure and private equity. He joins Antin from IFM Investors, where he was most recently Head of Investor Relations and Client Solutions Operations. He has worked extensively across Australia, North America, Europe and Asia, successfully managing institutional relationships and driving business development initiatives.

Sebastien Lecaudey, Senior Partner and Head of Investor Relations at Antin, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Duncan to the team. His deep experience, close relationships in the APAC region and proven leadership in institutional investor relations will be instrumental as we continue to expand our presence in Australia and the Asia Pacific region. Duncan's appointment reinforces our commitment to building strong client partnerships and delivering best-in-class support to our investors globally."

Duncan Welsh, Principal, Investor Relations at Antin, added: "I am excited to join Antin and lead our expansion in Australia. Antin's commitment to partnership and entrepreneurship aligns closely with my own values. I look forward to building long-term relationships and further expanding our growth in Asia Pacific."

About Antin Infrastructure Partners

Antin Infrastructure Partners is a leading private equity firm focused on infrastructure. With over €33 billion in assets under management across its Flagship, Mid Cap and NextGen investment strategies, Antin targets investments in the energy and environment, digital, transport and social infrastructure sectors. With offices in Paris, London, New York, Seoul, Melbourne and Luxembourg, Antin employs over 250 professionals dedicated to growing, improving and transforming infrastructure businesses while delivering long-term value to portfolio companies and investors. Majority owned by its partners, Antin is listed on Euronext Paris (Ticker: ANTIN ISIN: FR0014005AL0). For more information visit: www.antin-ip.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260630650298/en/

Contacts:

Antin Infrastructure Partners

Thomas Kamm, Partner Head of Communications

Email: media@antin-ip.com

Nicolle Graugnard, Communication Director

Email: media@antin-ip.com

Ludmilla Binet, Head of Shareholder Relations

Email: shareholders@antin-ip.com

Brunswick

Tristan Roquet Montegon

+33 (0) 6 37 00 52 57

Email: antinip@brunswickgroup.com