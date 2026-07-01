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WKN: A2QNEN | ISIN: GB00BMT9K014 | Ticker-Symbol: 769
Frankfurt
01.07.26 | 08:01
2,660 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOONPIG GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOONPIG GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,7402,84009:45
PR Newswire
01.07.2026 08:06 Uhr
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Moonpig Group Plc - Total Voting Rights

Moonpig Group Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 01

1 July 2026

Moonpig Group plc

VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

In accordance with DTR 5.6.1R, Moonpig Group plc (the "Company") notifies the market that as at 30 June 2026, the Company's ordinary issued share capital consists of 301,329,570 ordinary shares of 10 pence each. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury and, therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 301,329,570.

The Company holds 4,015,584 ordinary shares in the Moonpig Group plc Employee Benefit Trust ("EBT"). The trustee has agreed not to vote these shares. Under IFRS, shares held by the EBT (which is consolidated by the Group) are treated as treasury shares, presented as a deduction from equity and excluded from the weighted average number of shares used in calculating earnings per share in the Company's consolidated financial statements.

Enquiries

Moonpig Group

Catherine Faiers, Chief Executive Officer

investors@moonpig.com, moonpig@client.sodali.com

Andy MacKinnon, Chief Financial Officer

About Moonpig Group

Moonpig Group plc (the "Group") is a leading online greeting cards and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Red Letter Days and Buyagift brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group's leading customer proposition includes an extensive range of cards, a curated range of gifts, personalisation features and next day delivery offering.

The Group offers its products through its proprietary technology platforms and apps, which utilise unique data science capabilities designed by the Group to optimise and personalise the customer experience and provide scalability. Learn more at https://www.moonpig.group/.

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.