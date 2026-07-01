Regulatory News:

CTP, Europe's largest listed developer, owner and operator of logistics and industrial real estate by gross lettable area (GLA), has expanded its operations at CTPark Ceská Lípa in the Czech Republic with a new 11,500 sqm facility for leading global auto glass maker Saint-Gobain's Sekurit Service. The site will serve as a strategic European distribution hub, supporting the delivery of replacement glass to Saint-Gobain distribution centres across the continent.

The new centre will play a crucial role in the company's supply chain, packaging finished products and dispatching them to warehouses in individual European countries before being delivered to end users. The new facility will cut supply times, optimise supply management, and improve the efficiency of moving goods between the factory and final distribution.

"The new distribution centre in Ceská Lípa is a strategic step forwards in making the delivery of auto glass to the European market more effective. We needed capacity that will allow us to consolidate deliveries from our production facilities, which are primarily located in Eastern Europe, and flexibly distribute them to individual countries in Europe. CTPark Ceská Lípa offers the ideal combination of accessibility, high quality-facilities, and a strategic location amidst our production facilities and distribution warehouses," Sekurit Service General Manager Petr Lhoták said.

The choice of Ceská Lípa reflects its established automotive heritage and proximity to key suppliers. The campus is located at the strategic intersection of roads to Germany and Poland with simple connections to Dresden, Wroclaw, Liberec, and less than 40 minutes from Mladá Boleslav, home to Škoda Auto. The region also benefits from a deep pool of skilled labour, supporting logistics and manufacturing operations.

CTPark Ceská Lípa, which is home to a number of automotive occupiers, currently extends to 38,000 sqm, with capacity for further expansion.

"Ceská Lípa is the natural centre for automotive logistics in northern Bohemia. The combination of a strategic location between Germany and Poland, nearby automotive factories, and great accessibility make the park an ideal location for distribution operations to European markets. The arrival of Saint-Gobain Sekurit confirms that CTPark Ceská Lípa is a major logistical hub for companies that need to quickly and reliably supply several neighbouring countries at the same time," said Michal Príb, a senior business developer at CTP Czech.

Under the Sekurit brand, Saint-Gobain specializes in the production of safety glass for the automotive industry, with production facilities across Europe, including one of its largest sites in Horovice in the Czech Republic. Sekurit Service, another Saint-Gobain company, then distributes the auto glass products to end users that offer them as replacements and space parts. The company's portfolio includes heated and anti-glare glass, glass for heads-up displays, heat-reflecting glass, and glass with a special acoustic wrap, as well as panoramic roof windows.

"Efficient logistics are an increasingly important factor in the automotive sector, as well as others. The speed of delivery is just as important to customers today as the quality of the products themselves. The new centre will give us the tools to improve our reactions to these demands from their already-impeccable level," Lhoták added.

About CTP

CTP is Europe's largest listed developer, owner, and operator of logistics and industrial real estate by gross leasable area ("GLA"), with a portfolio of 14.7 million sqm of GLA in 11 countries and 2.0 million sqm under construction as at 31 March 2026. Our ready-built factories and warehouses, together with our custom-built solutions, serve over 1,700 clients ranging from large blue-chip multinationals to local SMEs. We build ?long-term partnerships through a client-first approach, maintaining roughly 90% annual retention and generating over 70% of new business from existing client expansion. All new buildings are certified to the BREEAM standard "Very Good" or higher, underscoring our commitment to sustainable development. CTP has Investment Grade ratings from S&P: BBB (Stable), Moody's: Baa2 (Stable), and JCR: A (Stable). For more information, visit CTP's website: www.ctp.eu.

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Contacts:

CONTACT DETAILS FOR ANALYST AND INVESTOR ENQUIRIES:

Maarten Otte, Chief Investment Officer

Mobile: +420 730 197 500

Email: maarten.otte@ctp.eu

Pavel Švihálek, Funding and IR Manager

Mobile: +420 724 928 828

Email: pavel.svihalek@ctp.eu

IR TEAM

Email: investor.relations@ctp.eu

CONTACT DETAILS FOR MEDIA ENQUIRIES:

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