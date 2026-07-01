Lemonsoft Oyj: Inside information, profit warning: Lemonsoft lowers net sales growth forecast for 2026, profitability forecast remains unchanged

Lemonsoft Oyj | Inside Information | July 01, 2026 at 16:01:00 EEST

Lemonsoft lowers its net sales growth forecast for 2026. The profitability forecast remains unchanged.

The lowering of the net sales growth forecast is due to the impact of Lixani Oy's financing arrangement on the Group's net sales, as well as weaker-than-expected net sales development particularly in Lemonsoft's subsidiary Finvoicer and in Lemonsoft Oyj's SaaS and consulting net sales.

Lemonsoft announced Lixani Oy's financing arrangement in a press release on 1 July 2026. As a result of the financing arrangement, Lixani Oy is no longer a subsidiary of Lemonsoft Oyj and will therefore no longer be consolidated as a subsidiary in Lemonsoft's consolidated financial statements. This has a negative impact on Lemonsoft Group's net sales for 2026.

Finvoicer's development has been affected particularly by elevated customer churn, which is reflected especially in weak development of transaction and accounting services net sales.

The weaker-than-expected development of Lemonsoft Oyj's net sales has been affected by customer churn, which has remained at the previous year's level during the first part of the year and has not decreased as expected. Customer churn has been driven by, among other things, customers' financial difficulties and bankruptcies, as well as acquisitions involving customer companies. Customer churn has been elevated particularly outside Lemonsoft's core industries.

In Lemonsoft's core industries, the market has shown signs of recovery, and top-of-funnel sales activity has increased significantly during late spring. At the same time, the sales proposal pipeline has grown substantially. However, the increased level of new sales activity has not yet converted into net sales to an extent that would offset the impact of customer churn and the other factors described above on net sales for the financial year 2026.

New forecast for 2026:

Lemonsoft estimates that the net sales for the financial year 2026 will increase by 1-7 percent compared to the financial year 2025, and that adjusted EBIT will be 23-29 percent of net sales in the financial year 2026.

Previous forecast for 2026 (issued on 19 February 2026):

Lemonsoft estimates that the net sales for the financial year 2026 will increase by 5-13 percent compared to the financial year 2025, and that adjusted EBIT will be 23-29 percent of net sales in the financial year 2026.

Further information

Alpo Luostarinen

CEO

alpo.luostarinen@lemonsoft.fi

+358 50 911 3507

Mari Erkkilä

CFO

mari.erkkila@lemonsoft.fi

+358 40 768 1415

Certified Adviser:

Aktia Alexander Corporate Finance Oy, +358 50 520 4098

About Us

Lemonsoft is a Finnish software company that designs, develops and sells ERP software solutions to streamline its customers' processes across different business lines and administration. The extensive offering of software solutions and related services enables the Company to provide its customers with holistic service. The Company's standardised and scalable software solutions are delivered mainly from the cloud and are based on the SaaS model in which customers pay a monthly service fee for the use of the software. The Company operates in the ERP software market in Finland primarily as a service provider for SMEs. The Company's customer base consists of customers from especially industrial manufacturing, wholesale and retail, professional services automation, construction and accounting.