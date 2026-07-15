Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 15.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum sollte ein $1-Mrd.-Uranriese 15,6 % an einem Explorer zu 0,10 CAD kaufen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C7S5 | ISIN: FI4000512678 | Ticker-Symbol: M36
Frankfurt
15.07.26 | 15:25
4,620 Euro
-2,53 % -0,120
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LEMONSOFT OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LEMONSOFT OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,6404,68016:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.07.2026 15:45 Uhr
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lemonsoft Oyj: Lemonsoft lowers its net sales growth forecast for 2026 due to the sale of Finvoicer

Lemonsoft Oyj | Company Release | July 15, 2026 at 16:46:00 EEST

Lemonsoft announced in a press release on 15 July 2026 that it had agreed to sell Finvoicer Group Oy to eCount Tilitoimistopalvelut Oy. As a result of the agreed sale of Finvoicer, Lemonsoft lowers its net sales growth forecast for 2026 by an amount corresponding to the net sales that will no longer be included in the Group's consolidated net sales following the transaction. The profitability forecast remains unchanged.

The transaction is expected to be completed in August 2026. The new forecast is subject to the completion of the sale of Finvoicer and will take effect upon completion of the transaction.

New forecast for 2026:
Lemonsoft estimates that the net sales for the financial year 2026 will increase by -1-5 percent compared to the financial year 2025, and that adjusted EBIT will be 23-29 percent of net sales in the financial year 2026.

Previous forecast for 2026 (issued on 1 July 2026):
Lemonsoft estimates that the net sales for the financial year 2026 will increase by 1-7 percent compared to the financial year 2025, and that adjusted EBIT will be 23-29 percent of net sales in the financial year 2026.

Further information

Alpo Luostarinen
CEO
alpo.luostarinen@lemonsoft.fi
+358 50 911 3507

Mari Erkkilä
CFO
mari.erkkila@lemonsoft.fi
+358 40 768 1415

Certified Adviser:
Aktia Alexander Corporate Finance Oy, +358 50 520 4098

About Us

Lemonsoft is a Finnish software company that designs, develops and sells ERP software solutions to streamline its customers' processes across different business lines and administration. The extensive offering of software solutions and related services enables the Company to provide its customers with holistic service. The Company's standardised and scalable software solutions are delivered mainly from the cloud and are based on the SaaS model in which customers pay a monthly service fee for the use of the software. The Company operates in the ERP software market in Finland primarily as a service provider for SMEs. The Company's customer base consists of customers from especially industrial manufacturing, wholesale and retail, professional services automation, construction and accounting.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.