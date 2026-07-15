Lemonsoft Oyj: Lemonsoft lowers its net sales growth forecast for 2026 due to the sale of Finvoicer

Lemonsoft Oyj | Company Release | July 15, 2026 at 16:46:00 EEST

Lemonsoft announced in a press release on 15 July 2026 that it had agreed to sell Finvoicer Group Oy to eCount Tilitoimistopalvelut Oy. As a result of the agreed sale of Finvoicer, Lemonsoft lowers its net sales growth forecast for 2026 by an amount corresponding to the net sales that will no longer be included in the Group's consolidated net sales following the transaction. The profitability forecast remains unchanged.

The transaction is expected to be completed in August 2026. The new forecast is subject to the completion of the sale of Finvoicer and will take effect upon completion of the transaction.

New forecast for 2026:

Lemonsoft estimates that the net sales for the financial year 2026 will increase by -1-5 percent compared to the financial year 2025, and that adjusted EBIT will be 23-29 percent of net sales in the financial year 2026.

Previous forecast for 2026 (issued on 1 July 2026):

Lemonsoft estimates that the net sales for the financial year 2026 will increase by 1-7 percent compared to the financial year 2025, and that adjusted EBIT will be 23-29 percent of net sales in the financial year 2026.

Further information

Alpo Luostarinen

CEO

alpo.luostarinen@lemonsoft.fi

+358 50 911 3507

Mari Erkkilä

CFO

mari.erkkila@lemonsoft.fi

+358 40 768 1415

Certified Adviser:

Aktia Alexander Corporate Finance Oy, +358 50 520 4098

About Us

Lemonsoft is a Finnish software company that designs, develops and sells ERP software solutions to streamline its customers' processes across different business lines and administration. The extensive offering of software solutions and related services enables the Company to provide its customers with holistic service. The Company's standardised and scalable software solutions are delivered mainly from the cloud and are based on the SaaS model in which customers pay a monthly service fee for the use of the software. The Company operates in the ERP software market in Finland primarily as a service provider for SMEs. The Company's customer base consists of customers from especially industrial manufacturing, wholesale and retail, professional services automation, construction and accounting.