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WKN: A3C7S5 | ISIN: FI4000512678 | Ticker-Symbol: M36
Frankfurt
03.08.26 | 09:55
4,440 Euro
-1,77 % -0,080
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LEMONSOFT OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LEMONSOFT OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,4504,48011:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.08.2026 10:00 Uhr
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Lemonsoft Oyj: Lemonsoft confirms its forecast for 2026 due to completion of the sale of Finvoicer

Lemonsoft Oyj | Company Release | August 03, 2026 at 11:00:00 EEST

The sale of Finvoicer Group Oy was completed on 3 August 2026. Accordingly, Lemonsoft confirms its forecast for 2026 issued on 15 July 2026.

New forecast for 2026:
Lemonsoft estimates that the net sales for the financial year 2026 will increase by -1-5 percent compared to the financial year 2025, and that adjusted EBIT will be 23-29 percent of net sales in the financial year 2026.

Previous forecast for 2026 (issued on 15 July 2026):
Lemonsoft estimates that the net sales for the financial year 2026 will increase by -1-5 percent compared to the financial year 2025, and that adjusted EBIT will be 23-29 percent of net sales in the financial year 2026. The forecast is subject to the completion of the sale of Finvoicer.

Further information

Alpo Luostarinen
CEO
alpo.luostarinen@lemonsoft.fi
+358 50 911 3507

Mari Erkkilä
CFO
mari.erkkila@lemonsoft.fi
+358 40 768 1415

Certified Adviser:
Aktia Alexander Corporate Finance Oy, +358 50 520 4098

About Us

Lemonsoft is a Finnish software company that designs, develops and sells ERP software solutions to streamline its customers' processes across different business lines and administration. The extensive offering of software solutions and related services enables the Company to provide its customers with holistic service. The Company's standardised and scalable software solutions are delivered mainly from the cloud and are based on the SaaS model in which customers pay a monthly service fee for the use of the software. The Company operates in the ERP software market in Finland primarily as a service provider for SMEs. The Company's customer base consists of customers from especially industrial manufacturing, wholesale and retail, professional services automation, construction and accounting.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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