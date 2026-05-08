NOTICE, 8 MAY 2026

On 9 March 2026, the shares in Lemonsoft Oyj (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook rule 6.3.1(e).

On 8 May 2026, the Company disclosed the announcement "Final result of Rite Ventures' mandatory public tender offer for all issued and outstanding shares in Lemonsoft Oyj."

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Helsinki decides that the observation status for the Company's shares shall be removed.

Company name: Lemonsoft Oyj

Trading code: LEMON

ISIN code: FI4000512678

For further information about this exchange notice please contact: Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260