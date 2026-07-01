Clean Motion AB: Clean Motion signs distribution agreement with Averroes for the Gulf region, with an order value of approximately SEK 8 million

Clean Motion has signed a distribution agreement with Averroes Tech Manufacturing L.L.C for the Gulf region. The agreement follows the memorandum of understanding the parties announced in April and moves the partnership from letter of intent to order and distribution.

Averroes Tech Manufacturing L.L.C, a Dubai-based company in renewable energy and e-mobility, is granted exclusive rights under the agreement to distribute Clean Motion's EVIG vehicle across the entire Gulf region (GCC).

In connection with the agreement, Averroes places an order of approximately SEK 8 million, to be fulfilled in stages, with a first delivery planned for the end of the third quarter of 2026 and the remaining order called off on a rolling basis through mid-2027 as the vehicles are put into service and local production is built up. The vehicles are supplied as completely knocked down (CKD) kits and assembled in the United Arab Emirates.

The agreement builds on the memorandum of understanding from April, with a market introduction that gradually transitions into local manufacturing, increasing local content, and a licence agreement for full-scale production from 2027.

"This is the start of a long-term partnership. With demo vehicles in place, we launch our activities in the region right after the summer and build the market step by step together with Averroes. We have had the Gulf region in our sights for a long time, and finally taking this step in an almost ideal market is truly inspiring. This is where our journey really takes off," says Christoffer Sveder, CCO of Clean Motion.

"Together with Clean Motion, we are bringing the EVIG, a vehicle developed for our conditions, to a market that is hungry for innovative new solutions. With our network and manufacturing capacity, we are building a strong local presence and moving quickly from introduction to local manufacturing, in a region that is on a strong upswing in electrification and new forms of mobility," says Abdullah Ahmad AlFarhan, Managing Director of Averroes Tech Manufacturing L.L.C.

The agreement is signed at a time when demand for electric mobility in the region is growing rapidly and governments are actively driving the transition away from fossil fuels. For light, solar-powered urban transport, the case has rarely been stronger. The Gulf region combines some of the world's highest solar irradiation with dense, energy-intensive urban environments, and the EVIG's solar roof charges the vehicle both while driving and while stationary, eliminating the need for dedicated charging infrastructure and making it particularly suited to the region's conditions.

This disclosure contains information that Clean Motion AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 2026-07-01 time 16:48 CEST.

For more information please contact:

Christoffer Sveder, Chief Commercial Officer

Clean Motion AB

christoffer@cleanmotion.se

+46 76 319 64 31

About Averroes

Averroes is a technology company focused on electric mobility and energy solutions with local manufacturing capabilities. The company develops and delivers electric vehicles and battery systems tailored to regional needs, with a strong emphasis on safety, performance, and sustainability. Through innovation and strategic partnerships, Averroes aims to support the transition toward cleaner transportation and energy infrastructure across emerging and established markets.