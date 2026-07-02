

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Automaker Stellantis N.V. (STLA, STLAP.PA) late Wednesday reported a rise in second quarter U.S. sales, driven by strong gains from Chrysler and Ram brands.



In the second quarter, overall sales increased 6% to 328,284 vehicles from 309,973 vehicles last year.



Chrysler sales nearly doubled to 41,710 vehicles from 23,175 a year earlier, supported by its highest Pacifica quarterly volume since third quarter 2023. Ram also rose 11% to 123,147 vehicles from 110,616 vehicles last year.



Meanwhile, Jeep fell 5% to 140,699 vehicles from 148,826 vehicles in the previous year.



Fiat slumped 79% to 82 vehicles from 394 vehicles last year.



Alfa Romeo slid 32% to 828 vehicles from 1,212 vehicles a year before.



Dodge dropped 15% to 21,818 vehicles from 25,750 vehicles in the prior year period.



In June, sales rose 10% year over year.



For the first half, total sales rose 5% to 634,345 vehicles from 603,198 vehicles a year earlier.



Momentum continues to build as Stellantis advances its FaSTLAne 2030 strategic plan.



The positive trajectory aligns with FaSTLAne 2030 goals for 35% volume growth, 25% revenue growth, and 11 new North America launches by 2030, the company said in a statement.



Stellantis shares rose 0.17 percent to $5.82 in overnight trading on the NYSE, after ending Wednesday's regular session 1.22 percent higher.



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