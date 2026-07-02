Freemelt Holding AB: Freemelt granted Vinnova funding for two projects with Saab Dynamics and Hitachi Energy in critical materials

Freemelt has been granted funding from Vinnova for two separate projects within Swedish Metals & Minerals, a program under Impact Innovation, the joint innovation initiative of the Swedish Energy Agency, Formas and Vinnova. The projects are carried out in collaboration with Linköping University, Saab Dynamics, Hitachi Energy and RISE, and aim to strengthen Sweden's capability to develop and manufacture critical materials through additive manufacturing.

The first project, REWAMP, is coordinated by Linköping University and conducted together with Freemelt, Saab Dynamics and Hitachi Energy. The project focuses on advancing the additive manufacturing of tungsten, a strategically important material for the defense, energy and industrial sectors. The objective is to establish a robust and industrially viable manufacturing process that can contribute to greater security of supply and reduced dependence on global supply chains.

REWAMP builds on a previously Vinnova-funded collaboration between Freemelt, Linköping University and Saab Dynamics, in which process strategies for the additive manufacturing of ultra-high-purity copper using Freemelt's E-PBF technology were developed for advanced defense applications.

The second project, ANDURIL, is coordinated by RISE and carried out together with Freemelt and Linköping University. The project focuses on the additive manufacturing of high-performance nickel-based superalloys, a class of materials of significant relevance for applications requiring exceptional temperature resistance and performance.

"The funding from Vinnova is an important recognition of Freemelt's technology and our role in advancing additive manufacturing for critical materials. Together with leading industrial and academic partners, we are strengthening the foundations for local production of advanced materials in areas such as defense and energy, while generating valuable knowledge for future industrial applications," says Daniel Gidlund, CEO of Freemelt.

The projects are aligned with Freemelt's strategy to develop and industrialize additive manufacturing of advanced materials for the defense, energy and industrial sectors. Both projects will run from August 2026 to February 2028. Freemelt's combined share of the project funding amounts to a maximum of SEK 700,000.

Contacts

Daniel Gidlund, CEO

daniel.gidlund@freemelt.com

070-246 45 01

Certified Advisor

Eminova Fondkomission AB

adviser@eminova.se

About Us

Freemelt develops advanced 3D printers for metal components and aims to become the leading supplier in additive manufacturing (AM) using E-PBF technology, targeting SEK 1 billion in revenue by 2030. The solutions primarily support companies in the defense, energy, and medical technology sectors in Europe, U.S. and Asia, enabling them to drive innovation and improve production efficiency.

Founded in 2017, Freemelt has expanded its product portfolio to include three printer models, with two designed for industrial production and one (Freemelt ONE) targeting research institutes and universities. The modular industrial printers (eMELT) leverage E-PBF technology, delivering significantly higher efficiency compared to other machines on the market while maintaining flexibility in metal selection.

Freemelt generates revenue primarily through the sale of advanced 3D printers at fixed prices, complemented by support and maintenance services, which are expected to account for 25% of total revenue by 2030.

The company is now focused on further industrializing its product and service portfolio and driving commercialization in the European, North American, and Asian markets. Read more at www.freemelt.com