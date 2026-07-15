Freemelt Holding AB: Freemelt enters into an MoU with Proxima Fusion and joins the Alpha Alliance

Freemelt has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Proxima Fusion GmbH, a German fusion technology company developing next-generation stellarators for commercial fusion energy. Through the agreement, Freemelt becomes a member of the Alpha Alliance, a collaboration between industrial companies and research institutes working on the development of Alpha, a stellarator-based fusion demonstrator.

Within the collaboration, Freemelt will contribute its expertise in Electron Beam Powder Bed Fusion (E-PBF) technology and the manufacturing of tungsten components. The initial focus will be on the design, manufacturing and validation of plasma-facing components, including tungsten components for the divertor and first wall of the Alpha demonstrator.

Proxima Fusion is one of Europe's leading private fusion companies, focused on developing stellarator technology for safe, sustainable and cost-effective fusion energy. The company's Alpha programme aims to demonstrate net energy production in a stellarator capable of steady-state operation, representing an important step towards commercial fusion power.

"Fusion is a strategic focus area for Freemelt, and we are pleased to join the Alpha Alliance together with Proxima Fusion and the other partners. This collaboration further validates Freemelt's position within the fusion ecosystem and provides an opportunity to contribute our expertise in tungsten manufacturing to one of Europe's most ambitious fusion programmes," says Daniel Gidlund, CEO of Freemelt.

"We are pleased to welcome Freemelt to the Alpha Alliance. Freemelt's expertise in additive manufacturing and tungsten components will be an important contribution to the development of Alpha and our shared ambition to accelerate the path towards commercial fusion energy," says Lucio Milanese, co-founder and Chief External Affairs Officer at Proxima Fusion.

The collaboration is expected to progress through successive development phases, including design studies, prototyping, testing and future industrialization activities. The MoU provides a framework for cooperation, and the parties intend to establish specific agreements for future projects and deliveries.

Contacts

Daniel Gidlund, CEO

daniel.gidlund@freemelt.com

070-246 45 01

Certified Advisor

Eminova Fondkomission AB

adviser@eminova.se

About Us

Freemelt develops advanced 3D printers for metal components and aims to become the leading supplier in additive manufacturing (AM) using E-PBF technology, targeting SEK 1 billion in revenue by 2030. The solutions primarily support companies in the defense, energy, and medical technology sectors in Europe, U.S. and Asia, enabling them to drive innovation and improve production efficiency.

Founded in 2017, Freemelt has expanded its product portfolio to include three printer models, with two designed for industrial production and one (Freemelt ONE) targeting research institutes and universities. The modular industrial printers (eMELT) leverage E-PBF technology, delivering significantly higher efficiency compared to other machines on the market while maintaining flexibility in metal selection.

Freemelt generates revenue primarily through the sale of advanced 3D printers at fixed prices, complemented by support and maintenance services, which are expected to account for 25% of total revenue by 2030.

The company is now focused on further industrializing its product and service portfolio and driving commercialization in the European, North American, and Asian markets. Read more at www.freemelt.com