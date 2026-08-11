Freemelt Holding AB: Freemelt Holding AB (publ) publishes the Interim report for Q2 2026

Executive summary

The market for additive manufacturing is entering a new phase, with demand expanding towards qualified advanced metal components, production capability and robust supply chains. Freemelt sees strategic opportunities to broaden its offering into a European industrial platform and address a significantly larger market.

In the period, Freemelt continued to leverage its partnerships outside Europe. In the US, the company received an order from Intalus for two eMELT systems, marking Freemelt's first industrial establishment in the US market. Freemelt also received an additional machine order from its partner Jiuli in China.

Freemelt signed an additional order with Saab Dynamics, further strengthening its position in defense. The company also continued to build momentum in fusion through a project order from US-based TAE Technologies for the manufacture of tungsten components.

Freemelt raised SEK 35 million before issue costs through subscription of the TO1 warrant. In total, 97 per cent of the outstanding warrants were exercised during the exercise period, strengthening the company's financial position and continued business development.

Key figures Q2 2026

KSEK Apr-Jun 2026 Apr-Jun 2025 Jan-Jun 2026 Jan-Jun 2025 Full year 2025 Net sales 9,039 19,074 15,370 22,000 54,549 Net sales % (year-on-year) -53% +691% -30% +582% +172% Operating result -23,370 -20,528 -49,846 -44,612 -91,978 Operating result % (year-on-year) -14% +23% -12% +11% -1% Result after financial items -23,425 -20,210 -49,931 -44,266 -91,190 Balance sheet total 198,698 264,615 198,698 264,615 206,225 Equity ratio 87% 89% 87% 89% 92% Cash flow for the period 14,132 -17,814 9,338 37,542 15,543 Net sales % (year-on-year) -53% +691% -30% +582% +172% Operating result -23,370 -20,528 -49,846 -44,612 -91,978

Freemelt will host a live webcast and Q&A on August 11 at 11:30 am CET. The webcast can be accessed via this link: https://www.finwire.tv/webcast/freemelt/q2-2026/



You can send your questions in advance through the link. The recording will be available afterward.

Contacts

Daniel Gidlund, CEO

daniel.gidlund@freemelt.com

070-246 45 01

Certified Advisor

Eminova Fondkomission AB

adviser@eminova.se

About Us

Freemelt develops advanced 3D printers for metal components and aims to become the leading supplier in additive manufacturing (AM) using E-PBF technology, targeting SEK 1 billion in revenue by 2030. The solutions primarily support companies in the defense, energy, and medical technology sectors in Europe, U.S. and Asia, enabling them to drive innovation and improve production efficiency.

Founded in 2017, Freemelt has expanded its product portfolio to include three printer models, with two designed for industrial production and one (Freemelt ONE) targeting research institutes and universities. The modular industrial printers (eMELT) leverage E-PBF technology, delivering significantly higher efficiency compared to other machines on the market while maintaining flexibility in metal selection.

Freemelt generates revenue primarily through the sale of advanced 3D printers at fixed prices, complemented by support and maintenance services, which are expected to account for 25% of total revenue by 2030.

The company is now focused on further industrializing its product and service portfolio and driving commercialization in the European, North American, and Asian markets. Read more at www.freemelt.com

This information is information that Freemelt Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-11 08:00 CEST.