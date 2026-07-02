Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2026) - Regency Silver Corp. (TSXV: RSMX) (OTCQB: RSMXF) (FSE: ZJ90) ("Regency Silver" or the "Company") announces that a recording of its live investor webinar held on June 25, 2026 is now available for viewing. The webinar can be viewed by clicking the Replay Link: Watch the Replay or on the Company's website at www.Regency-silver.com. The webinar, hosted by Chief Executive Officer Bruce Bragagnolo and Head Geologist Michael Tucker, provided a comprehensive review of the complete results from the 2025/2026 drill campaign at the Company's Dios Padre Project, located near Yecora, Sonora, Mexico, and included a live question and answer session with investors.

WEBINAR REPLAY

Originally Aired: Thursday, June 25, 2026

Thursday, June 25, 2026 Presenters: Bruce Bragagnolo, Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Tucker, Head Geologist

Bruce Bragagnolo, Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Tucker, Head Geologist Replay Link: Watch the Replay

The webinar reviewed complete results from nine drill holes totalling 6,234 metres drilled in the 2026 portion of the campaign, as first reported in the Company's news release dated June 16, 2026. The replay includes a detailed geological walkthrough, core photography, and section views, followed by a live question and answer session addressing investor inquiries on the drill results, project geology, and corporate strategy.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS COVERED

• REG-26-35 (Most Significant Hole to Date): 5.06 g/t Au, 41.85 g/t Ag and 1.10% Cu over 36.35m, within a broader 96.00m zone averaging 2.08 g/t Au

5.06 g/t Au, 41.85 g/t Ag and 1.10% Cu over 36.35m, within a broader 96.00m zone averaging 2.08 g/t Au • REG-26-29 (High-Grade Silver): 266.04 g/t Ag and 0.56% Cu over 7.55m, approximately 250m below the historic Dios Padre Silver mine

266.04 g/t Ag and 0.56% Cu over 7.55m, approximately 250m below the historic Dios Padre Silver mine • System Scale: The mineralized breccia body now extends approximately 775 metres down-plunge and remains open in all directions

The mineralized breccia body now extends approximately 775 metres down-plunge and remains open in all directions •Vertical Zoning: Silver-copper-rich mineralization at shallower depths transitioning to gold-copper at depth, consistent with a robust magmatic-hydrothermal porphyry-epithermal system

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

"We were pleased with the level of engagement from our shareholders and the investment community during the webinar. The questions we received reflected genuine interest in the scale and quality of what we are building at Dios Padre. For those unable to join us live, I encourage you to watch the replay and reach out to our investor relations team with any follow-up questions."

- Bruce Bragagnolo, Chief Executive Officer and Director

ABOUT REGENCY SILVER CORP.

Regency Silver Corp. (TSXV: RSMX) (OTCQB: RSMXF) (FSE: ZJ90) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on high-grade gold, silver, and copper in Mexico. The Company's flagship asset is the Dios Padre Project in Yecora, Sonora, Mexico, where Regency Silver has discovered a large, high-grade gold-silver-copper system interpreted as a magmatic-hydrothermal breccia that widens with depth.

TECHNICAL INFORMATION

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Tucker, P.Geo, a director of Regency Silver Corp. and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101). Mr. Tucker is not considered independent due to his role as a director.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially, including risks related to mineral exploration, regulatory approvals, financing, and commodity prices. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303709

Source: Regency Silver Corp.