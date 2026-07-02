Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2026) - ALZAI Health Corp. (TSXV: ALZI) ("ALZAI" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a strategic teaming agreement (the "Agreement") with Centauri Health Solutions ("Centauri"), a leading U.S. healthcare technology company serving 60 million members through advanced mission-critical technology, data intelligence, and engagement solutions delivered to U.S. health plans, healthcare providers and health systems.

Under the Agreement, Centauri and ALZAI will collaborate to market Ai-driven risk stratification to identify patients at high risk for early-stage undiagnosed Alzheimer's Disease. Centauri will leverage its national relationships with providers and health plans, while ALZAI contributes its proprietary AI-driven risk stratification platform and technical expertise. The collaboration accelerates U.S. launch of ALZAI's Alzheimer's risk identification technology across Medicare Advantage and other value-based care settings.

"This Agreement represents an important milestone in ALZAI commercialization and expansion into the U.S. healthcare market," said Hayim Raclaw, Chief Executive Officer of ALZAI Health Corp. "Centauri brings extensive relationships across the healthcare ecosystem and deep experience supporting health plans and provider organizations. Combining Centauri's market access with ALZAI's AI-powered risk identification technology expands our ability to help healthcare organizations identify individuals at elevated risk for Alzheimer's earlier in the care continuum. Early identification of at-risk individuals has become an increasingly important clinical and economic priority.

More than seven million Americans are living with Alzheimer's Disease at an estimated cost of $384 billion annually in direct care, according to the Alzheimer's Association. This collaboration aligns with our vision of making proactive disease identification more accessible and scalable across healthcare systems. We believe Alzheimer's disease represents one of the most significant unmet needs in healthcare today, and this partnership positions ALZAI to participate in one of the most compelling emerging opportunities in preventive healthcare, population health analytics, and AI-driven decision support."

ABOUT CENTAURI HEALTH SOLUTIONS

Centauri Health Solutions partners with health plans, provider organizations, and health systems to improve individual access, care management, quality, and risk adjustment through data-driven technology and services. Its proprietary platform transforms fragmented clinical and member data into actionable intelligence, helping individuals access needed benefits while enabling providers and payers to improve quality and outcomes. With one of the largest interoperability footprints in the U.S., Centauri delivers timely insights to care teams, driving measurable impact across populations. For more information, visit www.centaurihs.com.

ABOUT ALZAI HEALTH CORP.

ALZAI Health Corp. is a healthcare technology company developing non-invasive, artificial intelligence-driven disease risk identification solutions using routine healthcare data. The Company's proprietary platform is designed to identify individuals at elevated risk for disease before clinical diagnosis, enabling earlier intervention opportunities and supporting improved patient outcomes. ALZAI's technology has been validated on large-scale healthcare datasets and is designed for integration into existing healthcare infrastructure, including electronic medical record systems, cloud-based environments, and enterprise healthcare platforms.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "plan," "may," "will," "should," "potential," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the anticipated benefits of the Agreement between ALZAI and Centauri; the ability of the parties to successfully collaborate to develop and commercialize artificial intelligence-driven Alzheimer's disease risk identification solutions; the expected acceleration of commercialization and deployment of ALZAI's technology in the United States; the ability to establish a market for AI-driven risk stratification solutions; the achievement of commercial milestones under the Agreement; and the broader market opportunity for early-stage Alzheimer's disease identification and AI-driven healthcare solutions.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions believed by management to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including, without limitation: that ALZAI and Centauri will be able to work collaboratively to develop an effective commercial and technical approach for the U.S. market; that the parties will be able to secure a pilot project and satisfy the conditions and achieve the commercial milestones contemplated by the Agreement; that Centauri will be able to leverage its relationships with healthcare providers, health plans and payer organizations in a manner that supports commercialization of ALZAI's technology; that ALZAI's proprietary AI-driven disease risk stratification platform will perform in a manner consistent with management's expectations and be suitable for deployment and integration within targeted healthcare settings; that there will be continued interest from healthcare organizations in tools intended to support earlier identification of individuals at risk of Alzheimer's disease; that the parties will be able to satisfy the conditions and achieve the commercial milestones contemplated by the Agreement; and that general industry, market, regulatory and economic conditions will remain consistent with management's expectations.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, without limitation: the risk that the collaboration between ALZAI and Centauri will not proceed as anticipated, or that the parties will be unable to successfully develop, validate, commercialize, deploy or scale ALZAI's technology in the United States or within the contemplated healthcare market segments; the risk that the parties will not achieve the commercial milestones contemplated by the Agreement or enter into commercial contracts on the anticipated terms, or at all; risks that the parties may be unable to negotiate and enter into a definite agreement on acceptable terms, or at all; risks relating to market acceptance of ALZAI's AI-driven disease risk identification solutions, including by healthcare providers, health plans, payer organizations and other participants in value-based care environments; risks relating to the performance, validation, integration, implementation and technical reliability of the Company's technology and business plan; risks associated with operating in a heavily regulated environment, including evolving legal and regulatory requirements relating to healthcare, artificial intelligence, privacy, data protection and the use of patient or healthcare data; reliance on key personnel, strategic counterparties and third-party relationships; competitive conditions and the risk that competing technologies or market participants may adversely affect the Company's business or prospects; cybersecurity risks, technological vulnerabilities, security breaches and other risks relating to the protection of data and systems; the Company's limited operating history and the risk that its operating results may experience significant fluctuations; risks relating to the need for additional capital, financing risks, liquidity risk, leverage risk and general global financial, economic and political conditions; risks relating to insurance and uninsured losses, litigation, tax audits, internal controls, conflicts of interest and the demands associated with being a publicly traded company; and risks relating to the market for the Company's common shares and share price volatility.

Although management of the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date hereof, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any such statements, except as required by applicable law.

The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303723

Source: Alzai Health Corp.