Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2026) - ALZAI Health Corp. (TSXV: ALZI) ("ALZAI" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has entered into an exclusive worldwide license agreement (the "Agreement") with MOR Research Applications Ltd. ("MOR"), the technology transfer company of Clalit Health Services and Yeda Research, the technology transfer company of the Weizmann Institute of Science and Development Co. Ltd. ("Yeda"), for proprietary artificial intelligence-driven liver disease risk identification technology (the "Licensed Technology").

Under the Agreement, ALZAI is granted an exclusive, worldwide, sublicensable license to develop, commercialize and sublicense the Licensed Technology. The Licensed Technology is intended to identify individuals at elevated risk of liver-associated diseases, including cirrhosis and other chronic liver conditions, using routine healthcare data.

The Licensed Technology is derived from proprietary algorithms and intellectual property developed by leading Israeli healthcare and academic institutions and is designed to support identification of individuals who may be at risk of liver disease before clinical diagnosis. ALZAI intends to integrate the Licensed Technology into its existing artificial intelligence platform and advance commercialization of the Licensed Technology through healthcare systems, life sciences organizations, pharmaceutical companies, and strategic commercial partners worldwide.

Under the terms of the Agreement, ALZAI will pay customary royalties to MOR and Yeda based on future commercialization revenues generated from products derived from the Licensed Technology, as well as a portion of revenues received through sublicensing arrangements. The Licensed Technology has been licensed on an exclusive basis within the field of liver-associated diseases and includes rights for ALZAI to further develop, commercialize, and sublicense the Licensed Technology globally.

Liver disease represents one of the fastest-growing healthcare challenges globally. Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease ("MASLD"), formerly known as Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, is estimated to affect more than one-third of the global adult population[1], while millions of individuals remain undiagnosed until advanced stages of MASLD. Current diagnostic approaches often require specialized testing, imaging procedures, or specialist referrals, creating significant barriers to large-scale population screening.

ALZAI believes that artificial intelligence-driven analysis of routine healthcare data has the potential to support earlier identification of at-risk individuals, which may assist healthcare providers in prioritizing follow-up assessment, intervention, and disease management.

The Agreement represents a strategic expansion of ALZAI's disease risk identification platform beyond Alzheimer's disease and into additional chronic disease markets. The Company believes the addition of liver disease risk identification capabilities expands the Company's portfolio of artificial intelligence-driven disease prediction solutions utilizing existing healthcare data.

"This Agreement represents a significant milestone in ALZAI's evolution from a single-disease company into a broader artificial intelligence-driven disease risk identification platform," said Hayim Raclaw, Chief Executive Officer of ALZAI Health Corp. "Liver disease is a major global healthcare challenge that affects hundreds of millions of individuals worldwide and is frequently underdiagnosed until later stages of progression. By combining this innovative liver disease technology with ALZAI's existing artificial intelligence infrastructure, validation expertise, and commercialization strategy, we believe we can accelerate the development of scalable solutions that help healthcare organizations identify at-risk individuals earlier and more efficiently. This expansion aligns with our long-term vision of building a multi-disease platform capable of supporting the development of risk identification tools across a range of chronic diseases."

ABOUT ALZAI HEALTH CORP.

ALZAI Health Corp. is a healthcare technology company developing non-invasive, artificial intelligence-driven disease risk identification solutions using routine healthcare data. The Company's proprietary platform is designed to identify individuals at elevated risk for disease before clinical diagnosis, enabling earlier intervention opportunities and supporting improved patient outcomes. ALZAI's technology has been validated on large-scale healthcare datasets and is designed for integration into existing healthcare infrastructure, including electronic medical record systems, cloud-based environments, and enterprise healthcare platforms.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "may," "will," "could," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions, including statements regarding future events, conditions, or results.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the anticipated benefits of the Agreement with MOR and Yeda; the Company's ability to further develop, validate, integrate, commercialize, and sublicense the Licensed Technology; the anticipated capabilities, performance, and utility of the Licensed Technology; the Company's plans to incorporate the Licensed Technology into its existing artificial intelligence platform; that the Company will continue to have access to the Licensed Technology in a manner necessary for development and commercialization; the potential for the Licensed Technology to support earlier identification of liver-associated diseases; that healthcare datasets remain available for development and validation activities; the size and growth of the market opportunity for liver disease risk identification solutions; future commercialization opportunities, revenues, royalties, sublicensing arrangements, strategic partnerships, and business development initiatives; and the Company's broader strategy of expanding into additional disease-specific risk identification markets.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions that management believes are reasonable as of the date of this news release, including, without limitation: that the Agreement will remain in full force and effect; that the Licensed Technology can be successfully integrated into the Company's platform and further developed as anticipated; that the Licensed Technology will perform substantially in accordance with management's expectations; that the Company will be able to secure sufficient financial, technical, and operational resources to advance development and commercialization activities; that healthcare providers, healthcare systems, pharmaceutical companies, and other potential customers will continue to seek scalable disease risk identification solutions; and that general economic, market, healthcare, regulatory, and industry conditions will remain materially consistent with current expectations.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, achievements, or future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the risk that the Licensed Technology may not achieve the anticipated performance, validation, accuracy, scalability, or commercial acceptance; the risk that the Company may encounter technical, operational, regulatory, intellectual property, or commercialization challenges in developing or deploying the Licensed Technology; the risk that the Company may be unable to generate commercial revenues, secure sublicensing arrangements, or establish strategic partnerships on acceptable terms, or at all; risks relating to healthcare regulation, privacy legislation, artificial intelligence regulation, cybersecurity, data protection, and the use of healthcare data; risks relating to competition and competing technologies; risks associated with intellectual property ownership, protection, enforcement, and licensing; reliance on key personnel, collaborators, and strategic counterparties; financing and capital requirements; and general business, economic, market, and regulatory conditions.

There can be no assurance that the Licensed Technology will be developed, validated, commercialized, adopted by healthcare organizations or other customers, generate revenues, achieve regulatory acceptance, or result in any particular commercial or financial outcome for the Company.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable as of the date hereof, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

[1] https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/41212550/

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Source: Alzai Health Corp.