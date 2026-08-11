Toronto, Ontario and Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2026) - ALZAI Health Corp. (TSXV: ALZI) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Linus Health, an AI-driven brain health company focused on early detection and proactive intervention. The companies intend to explore opportunities to use their complementary technologies to support earlier identification and assessment of Alzheimer's disease risk and cognitive impairment, as well as related triage and care pathways.*

ALZAI and Linus will look at ways to combine ALZAI's AI-driven Alzheimer's disease risk identification algorithm with Linus Health's RADAR risk stratification algorithm, digital cognitive assessments, and clinical decision support. Potential applications include integrated solutions supporting clinical trial recruitment, funded research initiatives, healthcare provider engagement, and dementia care workflows.

The two risk-stratification approaches draw on complementary data already available in health records. ALZAI's algorithm uses routine bloodwork and demographic data already present in the medical record to stratify disease risk without requiring a new test. Linus Health's RADAR (Risk of Alzheimer's and Dementia AlgoRithm) builds on and improves the published and validated eRADAR model, using electronic health record (EHR) and/or claims data that include diagnostic, medication, and healthcare-utilization signals. Linus Health's Core Cognitive Evaluation (CCE), which incorporates the Digital Clock and Recall (DCR), can then assess current cognitive performance, with results and recommended next steps returned to the clinician within the existing care workflow.

The collaboration will focus on opportunities with pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations (CROs), healthcare providers, healthcare systems, and research institutions to improve patient identification, optimize clinical trial recruitment, support clinical workflow integration, and advance earlier identification of individuals at elevated risk for Alzheimer's disease.

"We believe meaningful innovation in Alzheimer's disease requires collaboration across complementary technologies," said Hayim Raclaw, CEO of ALZAI Health. "Linus Health has established itself as a leader in digital cognitive assessment and brain health solutions. We believe that combining their capabilities with ALZAI's AI-driven disease-risk identification algorithm could support the development of more integrated solutions. We look forward to exploring commercial and research opportunities that could advance earlier identification and patient care."

As part of the collaboration framework, ALZAI and Linus Health also plan to evaluate opportunities for technical integration, joint commercialization initiatives, funded research programs, grant applications, and future strategic agreements designed to accelerate adoption of AI-driven solutions across the Alzheimer's disease ecosystem.

"Risk stratification works best when it can use the signals already available in a patient's record," said Ali Jannati, MD, PhD, Director of Cognitive Science at Linus Health. "ALZAI uses routine blood tests, complementing our Radar algorithm, which draws on electronic health records or claims data. Together, these approaches can identify patients at elevated risk of Alzheimer's and other dementias who may benefit from cognitive evaluation. Linus Health's cognitive assessments and clinical decision support can then help translate earlier identification into earlier care."

The MOU is non-binding; any commercial arrangement or other definitive agreement arising from the collaboration will be subject to separate negotiation and the execution of definitive agreements by the parties.

ABOUT ALZAI HEALTH CORP.

ALZAI Health Corp. is a healthcare technology company developing non-invasive, artificial intelligence-driven disease risk identification solutions using routine healthcare data. The Company's proprietary platform is designed to identify individuals at elevated risk for disease before clinical diagnosis, enabling earlier intervention opportunities and supporting improved patient outcomes. ALZAI's technology has been validated on large-scale healthcare datasets and is designed for integration into existing healthcare infrastructure, including electronic medical record systems, cloud-based environments, and enterprise healthcare platforms.



ABOUT LINUS HEALTH

Linus Health is a Boston-based digital health company focused on improving brain health around the world. The company develops science-driven digital assessments and AI-enabled analytics that help clinicians and researchers identify cognitive change earlier, guide next steps in care, and support more proactive, personalized intervention. Linus Health works with healthcare delivery organizations, research institutions, and life sciences partners to advance earlier detection and better brain health outcomes. To learn more, visit www.linushealth.com or follow Linus Health on LinkedIn.

*Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements include statements that are not historical facts and are frequently identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "plans," "will," "may," "could," "potential," "continue," "advance," "develop," "explore," "evaluate," "commercialize," and similar expressions, or statements that certain events or conditions "may," "could," "would," or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release are intended to provide information about management's current expectations and plans and may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the anticipated collaboration between ALZAI Health Corp. and Linus Health; the parties' ability to identify and pursue opportunities under the MOU; the possible combination, interoperability, technical integration, development, validation, deployment, commercialization, adoption and market acceptance of the parties' respective technologies; potential clinical trial recruitment, healthcare provider engagement, research, grant, funded program and commercialization opportunities; potential strategic collaborations with pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, healthcare providers, healthcare systems, research institutions and other third parties; the negotiation or execution of any definitive agreement or commercial arrangement; the availability of regulatory authorizations, clearances, approvals or acceptances, if and where required; the ability of the Company's technology and products to support earlier identification, assessment, triage or management of cognitive impairment or Alzheimer's disease; and the potential business, revenue, economic, clinical, operational or other benefits that may be derived from the MOU or any future collaboration.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions that management believes are reasonable as of the date of this news release, including, without limitation: that the parties will continue to collaborate in good faith and devote appropriate resources to the exploratory activities contemplated by the MOU; that opportunities identified under the MOU may be technically, commercially and operationally feasible and may progress into one or more definitive agreements; that the parties will be able to integrate, validate and deploy their respective technologies in a manner that is acceptable to customers, collaborators, regulators and other stakeholders; that sufficient financial, operational, technical, clinical, data access and personnel resources will be available to support collaborative activities; that healthcare providers, life sciences companies, research institutions and other potential customers or collaborators will continue to evaluate and adopt AI-driven disease risk identification and digital cognitive assessment solutions; and that general economic, healthcare, regulatory, reimbursement, privacy, data governance, cybersecurity, capital market and competitive conditions will remain materially consistent with current expectations.

There can be no assurance that the MOU described in this news release will result in any definitive agreement, commercial arrangement, successful technology integration, funded research program, grant award, regulatory authorization, clearance, approval or acceptance, customer or healthcare provider adoption, reimbursement, future revenue or any economic, clinical, operational or other benefit to the Company. The MOU is exploratory and non-binding, and any future commercial relationship or other definitive arrangement remains subject to further diligence, negotiation, approval and the execution of definitive documentation by the applicable parties.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable as of the date hereof, such statements are inherently uncertain and there can be no assurance that such expectations or assumptions will prove to be correct. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

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Source: Alzai Health Corp.