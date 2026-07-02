Clean Motion AB: Clean Motion continues to expand market presence: Update on marketing strategy and build-up of distribution network and commercial partners

Clean Motion is methodically expanding its presence in Europe in line with its previously communicated strategy, and can now, together with its partners, offer test drives in seven countries, with the aim of reaching further countries and cities in sun-rich regions.

Demand for energy-efficient and zero-emission solutions for urban distribution and specialist transport is growing across Europe, driven by tightening emissions regulations, rising energy costs, and increasing interest in vehicles that can operate independently of charging infrastructure. Clean Motion sees clear momentum in the market, and the company's distributor network is being built to meet that demand where it arises, locally and with the right expertise in place.

The network today stretches from the Nordic region to the Mediterranean. In the Nordic region, vehicles are available for test drives in Sweden directly through Clean Motion, in Finland through Toby Power, and in Denmark through AP Maskiner. In Central Europe, partnerships with Bestattung Wien in Austria and MCC Tec in Switzerland enable test drives in both markets. In Portugal, Clean Motion has a development collaboration with the Technical University of Lisbon, with a vehicle available for testing. In France, Clean Motion has an established partnership with supplier Valeo in Amiens, offering tests on a professional proving track, and the new distributor ATIS Voirie in Marseille means the company is now represented at the Mediterranean as well.

Outside Europe, Clean Motion has signed a distribution and licence agreement with Averroes Tech Manufacturing in Dubai, a technology company focused on sustainable energy solutions and local production capacity in the Gulf region. This establishes Clean Motion in a market with particularly strong conditions for solar-powered mobility and a strong drive for sustainable transport solutions.

"We choose our partners with care and seek out those with established customer networks for local outreach. We place great emphasis on sales and available service capacity to give future customers the best possible ownership experience," says Stefan Janols, VP Sales and Marketing at Clean Motion AB.

A broad, highly motivated and quality-assured distributor network is a prerequisite for scalable growth. By establishing local partners with technical capability and market knowledge, Clean Motion creates a foundation that enables faster commercialization when the market is ready and the company is ready to deliver at volume. Clean Motion continues to methodically expand its distributor network in line with the company's strategy, with the goal of making solar-powered and energy-autonomous vehicles available in more markets.

For more information please contact:

Stefan Janols, VP Sales & Marketing

Clean Motion AB

Tel: +46 709 81 49 44

Email: stefan.janols@cleanmotion.se