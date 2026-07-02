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WKN: A3D69V | ISIN: SE0020050417 | Ticker-Symbol: BWJ
Tradegate
02.07.26 | 15:31
47,040 Euro
-3,59 % -1,750
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BOLIDEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BOLIDEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
47,36047,69018:18
47,36047,70018:18
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5-Tage-Chart
BOLIDEN
BOLIDEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BOLIDEN AB47,040-3,59 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.