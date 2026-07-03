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WKN: A40JGP | ISIN: US51817R2058 | Ticker-Symbol: LFL0
Tradegate
01.07.26 | 18:15
50,000 Euro
+1,21 % +0,60
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
LATAM AIRLINES GROUP SA ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LATAM AIRLINES GROUP SA ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
48,40050,5019:04
48,80049,80003.07.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.07.2026 18:00 Uhr
196 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Avtech Sweden AB: Latam Airlines Group S.A. temporarily Pauses ClearPath for Part of Its Fleet.

AVTECH Sweden AB announces that Latam Airlines S.A. is temporarily pausing the use of ClearPath for its short-haul fleet for approximately one to two months. This is expected to reduce AVTECH's revenues by approximately MSEK 0.6-1.2 during the period. Latam's long-haul fleet is not affected and will continue using ClearPath as before.

The temporary pause is related to the airline's evaluation and benchmarking of several optimization solutions within its operations. The pause applies only to the airline's short-haul fleet.

ClearPath is already generating significant cost savings within Latam's operations, as confirmed by the airline. At the same time, considerable additional savings potential remains unrealized. AVTECH and Latam have agreed to continue working on a number of initiatives aimed at increasing pilot adoption and usage. By doing so, the parties seek to further enhance the operational benefits and cost savings generated by the service.

AVTECH remains positive about its long-term partnership with Latam and about ClearPath's ability to contribute to reduced fuel consumption, lower emissions, and improved operational efficiency.

About ClearPath

ClearPath is the latest addition to AVTECHs service offering. The service delivers an optimum flight path for each individual flight in real-time. The calculation of the optimum flight path is fully automatic and based on a combination of actual aircraft performance data and tailored high-resolution weather from Met Office UK. This gives the pilots tactical decision support to operate each flight more efficient resulting in up to 3% average reduction in fuel consumption and CO2 emissions. ClearPath is delivered as a service that requires no aircraft hardware investments which allows airlines to test it in their operations for free.

For more information, please contact

David Rytter, CEO, +46 (0) 8 544 104 80
Philip Nordfeldt, CCO, + 46 (0) 8 544 104 80

Pressreleases are available at:

https://www.avtech.aero/press-release-english

About AVTECH Sweden AB (publ)

AVTECH develops products and services for digital air traffic control systems. Customers are the aviation industry's various players such as airlines, airports, aviation, technology companies and aircraft manufacturers. With the help of the company's products and services, each individual flight or the entire flight operation can be optimized in terms of economy, noise and emissions, efficiency, punctuality and safety. The head office is in Stockholm. AVTECH Sweden AB (publ) is listed on NASDAQ First North Growth Market and has appointed Redeye Nordic Growth AB to certified adviser.

This information is information that AVTECH Sweden is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-03 18:05 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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