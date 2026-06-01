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WKN: 850471 | ISIN: US0970231058 | Ticker-Symbol: BCO
Tradegate
01.06.26 | 13:00
197,44 Euro
-0,35 % -0,70
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Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
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196,84197,0414:52
197,44197,7413:32
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.06.2026 12:30 Uhr
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Avtech Sweden AB: Compass Cargo Airlines Selects AVTECH's Aventus Flight Optimization Service for It's Boeing 747F Fleet

AVTECH Sweden AB and Compass Cargo Airlines have entered into a subscription agreement for the Aventus flight optimization service. The agreement commences on May 1, 2026, initially covers the airline's Boeing 747-fleet, and has an expected annual value in the range of SEK 0.1 to 0.2 million, depending on fleet size and EUR/SEK exchange rate developments.

Aventus uses high-resolution aviation weather forecasts from the UK Met Office and delivers tailored wind and temperature data directly to the aircraft's Flight Management Computer (FMC). This enables more efficient flight operations, improved punctuality, and reduced pilot workload for every flight.

"We are pleased to welcome Compass Cargo Airlines as a new customer following a successful evaluation period. This marks an important milestone for AVTECH, as we deliver our services commercially for the first time to the legendary Boeing 747 airplane. Being selected as a provider of tailored onboard weather information is a responsibility we highly value, and we look forward to a long-term partnership contributing to improved efficiency, safety, and punctuality in their operations," says David Rytter, CEO of AVTECH.

"After a thorough evaluation of several flight optimization providers, we selected Aventus for its ability to deliver highly accurate, tailored onboard weather information that enhances operational safety, supports fuel efficiency, and improves on-time performance. This marks one of the first steps in our ongoing efforts to integrate advanced tools into daily operations, as we strengthen our commitment to environmental responsibility and adopt industry best practices to reduce the aviation sector's environmental footprint. We would also like to thank Avtech's technical team for their dedication and continuous support.", says Galin Pankov, Managing Director & Accountable Manager, Compass Cargo Airlines.

About Aventus

Aventus provides optimized weather uplinks for the entire flight, including climb, enroute, and descent phases. Aventus is a unique and patented system based on advanced atmospheric modeling, generating optimized weather data packages that are transmitted to the aircraft in near real time. This allows the Flight Management Computer (FMC) to calculate a more accurate flight profile and improve time and fuel predictions for route waypoints.

By enabling more precise calculations, flights can be planned and operated more efficiently, contributing to lower operating costs and reduced environmental impact. Aventus also supports the development of time-based flight operations, with the potential to improve both punctuality and capacity within the air transport system.

The result is tangible: lower operating costs, reduced environmental impact, and improved punctuality, without complex system integrations or lengthy implementation times.

About Compass Cargo Airlines

Compass Cargo Airlines is a Bulgarian air cargo carrier operating a fleet of Boeing 737 and Boeing 747 aircraft, providing dedicated air freight services across international markets. Following restructuring and rebranding in 2021, the airline expanded its operational capabilities and obtained an EASA Air Operator Certificate.

Compass Cargo Airlines' operational excellence is supported by a team of dedicated aviation professionals, whose contribution enables the continued development of the company's network and capabilities while maintaining high standards of safety, reliability, and service quality in global air freight transportation.

Pressreleases are available at:

https://www.avtech.aero/press-release-english

For more information, please contact

David Rytter, CEO, +46 (0) 8 544 104 80

About AVTECH Sweden AB (publ)

AVTECH develops products and services for digital air traffic control systems. Customers are the aviation industry's various players such as airlines, airports, aviation, technology companies and aircraft manufacturers. With the help of the company's products and services, each individual flight or the entire flight operation can be optimized in terms of economy, noise and emissions, efficiency, punctuality and safety. The head office is in Stockholm. AVTECH Sweden AB (publ) is listed on NASDAQ First North Growth Market and has appointed Redeye Nordic Growth AB to certified adviser.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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