Avtech Sweden AB: AVTECH Sweden AB (publ) Interim Report January - March 2026

FINANCIAL KEY FIGURES FOR THE QUARTER

2026 2025 2025 MSEK Quarter 1 Quarter 4 Quarter 1 Net sales 11.7 12.9 10.5 Operating earnings before depreciation +4.7 +5.0 +5.1 Net earnings +3.8 +4.0 +3.7 Net earnings per share, SEK +0.068 +0.070 +0.065 ARR* 49.4 51.2 47.2 Rule of 40** 43.3% 67.6% 68.1% Cashflow +3.2 +0.7 +2.6 Cash and cash equivalents 37.1 33.9 30.1 Equity 62.3 58.5 50.8 Equity per share, SEK 1.10 1.04 0.90 Equity ratio, % 92.5% 91.8% 92.8%

* ARR = Net sales from the last month of the quarter × 12

** Rule of 40 = Sales growth % Y/Y + Operating margin % for the quarter

Net sales increased by 12 percent compared with the same period in 2025, driven by new customer contracts. Revenue declined slightly compared with the previous quarter due to Latams re-evaluation of Aventus.

ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) amounted to MSEK 49.4 at the end of the period, an increase of 4.6 percent compared with Q1 2025.

Net profit increased by 2.7 percent compared with the same period in 2025. Earnings were impacted by increased investments in sales and technology during the quarter, as well as costs associated with the relocation to new office premises.

Cashflow during the first quarter increased by 23 percent compared with the same period in 2025. Delayed customer payments from previous quarters have now largely been received, and the remaining overdue accounts receivable are expected to be settled after the end of the period.

EVENTS DURING THE PERIOD

The Board of Directors of AVTECH proposes a dividend to the Annual General Meeting

The Board of Directors of AVTECH Sweden AB proposes a dividend of SEK 0.10 per share, corresponding to approximately MSEK 5.6, and will convene the Annual General Meeting to decide on the matter. The Annual General Meeting will be held on Wednesday, 20 May 2026. "The Board of Directors of AVTECH has decided to propose a dividend. Thanks to continued strong performance and a stable financial position, the Board proposes a dividend of SEK 0.10 per share ahead of the Annual General Meeting in May. Even after the dividend, AVTECH will maintain a solid liquidity position, giving us the capacity to continue investing in the business and further strengthen our market position," says Ingvar Zöögling Chairman of the Board.

If the Annual General Meeting resolves on a dividend in accordance with the Board's proposal, the first day of trading without the right to receive the dividend will be Thursday, 21 May 2026. The proposed record date for the dividend is Friday, 22 May 2026. Provided that the Meeting approves the Board's proposal, the dividend is expected to be distributed on Wednesday, 27 May 2026 by Euroclear Sweden AB.

Philip Nordfeldt has been appointed as the new Chief Commercial Officer

On 14 January, the company announced that Philip Nordfeldt has been appointed Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), effective 19 January 2026. He succeeds Christian Sandén, who has held the role since August 2025.

Philip has over 20 years of experience in both operational positions and commercial leadership within the aviation industry, SaaS, and B2B sales of data-driven systems. He has previously held senior commercial roles at SAS, Austrian Airlines, and the Lufthansa Group. Most recently, Philip served as co-founder and Head of Sales and Marketing at Data Talks. He has a strong background in go-to-market strategy, partnerships, and scalable growth in international environments.

As CCO, Philip will lead global Sales, Marketing, Customer Success, and Commercial Strategy, with a focus on expanding AVTECHs customer base, accelerating ARR growth, and increasing customer adoption of AVTECH's real-time services for flight efficiency, fuel savings, and turbulence avoidance. He will join the company's executive management team.

"I'm delighted to welcome Philip Nordfeldt to AVTECH as our new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). He brings deep industry expertise and SaaS sales experience that are critical to accelerating AVTECH's growth and to meeting the high expectations of our customers and the market," said David Rytter, CEO, AVTECH.

"AVTECH has a compelling offering, a clear position in the aviation industry, and a proven track record of delivering customer value. I look forward to working with the team to advance our commercial strategy and support the company's continued growth," said Philip Nordfeldt, incoming Chief Commercial Officer.

AVTECH is in a dynamic and exciting phase of growth. This appointment supports the company's ambition to strengthen its commercial organization, capture market share, and solidify its market position. Following last year's additions and changes to the leadership team, AVTECH is enhancing its strategic capacity, scalability, and ability to meet rising demand as it takes the next leap in its growth journey.

AVTECH thanks Christian Sandén for his contributions in 2025 and wishes him every success in his next chapter.

AVTECH selected for EU projects to improve coordination and efficiency in air traffic system

After the end of the period, SESAR 3 Joint Undertaking confirmed that AVTECH has been selected to participate in three EU-funded projects within industrial research focusing on Trajectory-Based Operations (TBO). For AVTECH, the projects represent a total of approximately 40 people-months of work. The activities are planned to start in mid-2026 and continue through 2029.

"AVTECH's core mission is to help air traffic management, airports and airlines fly smarter-safer, greener, and more predictably. These projects build on our strengths in optimizing flight trajectories, real-time data sharing, aircraft performance, and advanced weather data. Through close collaboration with air traffic management, system providers, airlines, and academia, we will deliver tangible improvements for European air traffic management. AVTECH's selection for these projects is proof of our innovative strength and our position as a leading player in developing tomorrow's sustainable and efficient flight operations. The projects also create additional opportunities to demonstrate AVTECH's solution to more airlines and industry stakeholders," says David Rytter, CEO of AVTECH.



AVTECH enables real-time collaboration between airlines and Air Traffic Control to improve flight efficiency and airspace performance

AVTECH Sweden AB (publ) ("AVTECH") is expanding its initiative to share real-time, flight-specific trajectory and turbulence insights directly with air traffic controllers (ATC)-a practical step toward Digital Air Traffic Management (ATM) that enhances airline operations and network performance. Airlines using AVTECH's ClearPath will gain from improved information sharing with ATC, enabling more optimized flights with lower workload.

Early results and expected customer value

Live operational tests indicate more time at optimal flight levels and reduced radio communication. Integrating airline-tailored trajectory and turbulence insights into ATC decision-making is designed to reduce fuel burn and CO2, improve punctuality, and enhance safety through proactive turbulence avoidance-while supporting smoother network flow with fewer vectoring, step climbs, and unnecessary level-offs.

EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE PERIOD

Notice of Annual General Meeting

On April 14, a notice was published for AVTECH's Annual General Meeting, which will take place on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. in Kista Science Tower, Färögatan 33 in Kista, Sweden. Shareholders who wish to participate in the Annual General Meeting must be entered in the share register maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB on the record date, which is Monday 11 May 2026, and notify the Company of their intention to attend no later than 13 May. More information can be found in the complete notice on the company's website www.avtech.aero/annual-general-meeting.

AVTECH Sweden AB (publ) Annual Report 2025

On April 17 AVTECH's annual report for the financial year 2025 was published and is available for download at https://www.avtech.aero/report

Financial reports are available at:

www.avtech.aero/report



https://www.avtech.aero/press-release-english

For more information, please contact

David Rytter, CEO, +46 (0) 8 544 104 80

Christina Zetterlund CFO, +46 (0) 8 544 104 80

About AVTECH Sweden AB (publ)

AVTECH develops products and services for digital air traffic control systems. Customers are the aviation industry's various players such as airlines, airports, aviation, technology companies and aircraft manufacturers. With the help of the company's products and services, each individual flight or the entire flight operation can be optimized in terms of economy, noise and emissions, efficiency, punctuality and safety. The head office is in Stockholm. AVTECH Sweden AB (publ) is listed on NASDAQ First North Growth Market and has appointed Redeye Nordic Growth AB to certified adviser.