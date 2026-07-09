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WKN: A1JTXL | ISIN: SE0004270445 | Ticker-Symbol: 8QL
Frankfurt
10.07.26 | 08:04
0,398 Euro
-1,85 % -0,008
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AVTECH SWEDEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AVTECH SWEDEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.07.2026 19:00 Uhr
40 Leser
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Avtech Sweden AB: AVTECH publishes key financial figures for the second quarter of 2026

AVTECH Sweden AB ("AVTECH") today publishes a few preliminary key financial figures for the second quarter of 2026. Net revenue amounted to MSEK 12.6 (11.8), compared with the corresponding quarter of 2025, resulting in EBITDA for the period of MSEK +5.0 (+5.5) and net profit of MSEK +4.0 (+4.1). Cash flow for the period amounted to MSEK -2.9 (-2.8).

FINANCIAL KEY FIGURES FOR THE QUARTER

202620262025
MSEKQuarter 2Quarter 1Quarter 2
Net sales12.611.711.8
Operating earnings before depreciation+5.0+4.7+5.5
Net earnings+4.0+3.8+4.1
Net earnings per share, SEK+0.071+0.068+0.073
ARR*51.549.447.6
Rule of 40**37.9%43.3%71.6%
Cashflow-2.9+3.2-2.8
Cash and cash equivalents34.237.127.2
Equity60.762.349.3
Equity per share, SEK1.071.100.87
Equity ratio, %90.3%92.5%91.9%

* ARR = Net sales from the last month of the quarter × 12
** Rule of 40 = Sales growth % Y/Y + Operating margin % for the quarter

  • Net sales increased by 6.7 percent compared with the same period in 2025, driven by new customer contracts.
  • ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) amounted to SEK 51.5 million at the end of the period, an increase of 8.1 percent compared with Q2 2025. ARR includes the impact of LATAM's temporary pause of ClearPath for a period of 1-2 months.
  • Net profit decreased by 1.9 percent compared with the same period in 2025, primarily due to investments in additional resources within sales, onboarding, and product development.
  • Operating activities generated a positive cash flow of SEK 2.7 million. However, total cash flow for the period was negative due to the dividend payment of approximately SEK 5.6 million in May. Cashflow was also negatively affected by delayed customer payments, which are expected to be settled during the next quarter.

"Sales during the quarter were relatively strong despite a continued uncertain global market environment. At the same time, we see that decision-making processes among airlines and other industry stakeholders are taking longer than usual, which affects the pace of new commercial decisions. However, the underlying demand remains clear. The need for solutions that enhance airlines' efficiency, precision and fuel savings is significant. AVTECH's services address concrete operational and financial challenges for our customers.

During the quarter we have renewed the agreement with Southwest Airlines. The agreement includes customer-driven product enhancements that strengthen the Aventus service and improve the value of the offering, both for Southwest and for other customers. This demonstrates how close collaboration with leading airlines contributes to commercial stability while also driving our product development forward.

After the end of the period, LATAM temporarily paused its use of ClearPath for a limited period of 1-2 months. At the same time, ClearPath has demonstrated clear operational value in the customer's operation, as confirmed by LATAM. LATAM has informed us that it intends to restart ClearPath on its short-haul fleet after the pause, and we are working closely with the customer ahead of the continued use of the service.

We have continued to build our pipeline of new customers that are expected to deploy our services for proof-of-value periods during the remainder of the year, with the objective that these will subsequently lead to commercial agreements. In parallel, we are awaiting decisions from a number of customers following completed test periods in which our services have demonstrated their value in operational use. Overall, we therefore assess that our commercial opportunities going forward are good, although the timing of individual customer decisions is difficult to influence.

Several important changes are now taking place in Europe and globally in relation to the future of air traffic management. In order for each flight to be operated with greater efficiency and lower environmental impact, a more data-driven interaction between airlines and air traffic management is required. In this context, AVTECH's ability to calculate and share optimized flight profiles and routes in real time becomes central. It is also against this background that AVTECH has been selected to participate in three European SESAR consortia, where we represent the airspace user and the airlines' perspective.

The increasing competition within in-flight optimization confirms that the market we address is beginning to grow in earnest. For AVTECH, this brings both increased opportunities and higher demands. Through increased product investments, we can broaden our offering and ensure that AVTECH remains relevant, competitive and well positioned in the years ahead," says David Rytter, CEO.

The full report for the second quarter will be published as planned in the interim report on August 21, 2026.

Pressreleases are available at:

https://www.avtech.aero/press-release-english

For more information, please contact

David Rytter, CEO, +46 (0) 8 544 104 80
Christina Zetterlund CFO, +46 (0) 8 544 104 80

About AVTECH Sweden AB (publ)

AVTECH develops products and services for digital air traffic control systems. Customers are the aviation industry's various players such as airlines, airports, aviation, technology companies and aircraft manufacturers. With the help of the company's products and services, each individual flight or the entire flight operation can be optimized in terms of economy, noise and emissions, efficiency, punctuality and safety. The head office is in Stockholm. AVTECH Sweden AB (publ) is listed on NASDAQ First North Growth Market and has appointed Redeye Nordic Growth AB to certified adviser.

This information is information that AVTECH Sweden is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-09 19:01 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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