Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2026) - ALZAI Health Corp. (TSXV: ALZI) ("ALZAI" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the validation of its proprietary artificial intelligence-driven Alzheimer's disease risk identification models using a large-scale U.S. longitudinal healthcare dataset, representing a significant milestone in the Company's potential U.S. commercialization.

The validation demonstrated that ALZAI's risk-stratification models achieved performance on-par with previous validation studies conducted using Israeli healthcare data, supporting management's belief that the Company's technology may have the potential to perform across different healthcare systems and patient populations.

The validation utilized real-world longitudinal healthcare data on more than 1.1 million U.S. patients. The dataset contained approximately 38 million common blood chemistry laboratory test results and over 3 million standard chronic disease diagnostic records collected through routine care representing over 100 million clinical data points.

The U.S. healthcare dataset was licensed from HealthVerity, a leading provider of real-world healthcare data in the United States, and was used to evaluate ALZAI's proprietary artificial intelligence solution across multiple prediction horizons and varying lengths of longitudinal patient history. The validation included blood-test-only, chronic disease diagnoses-only, and combined blood-test-data-and-chronic-disease-diagnoses models. ALZAI utilizes ubiquitous and routine clinical information and basic patient demographics in order to deliver a population-level risk screening solution. HealthVerity did not participate in the development of ALZAI's artificial intelligence models, the validation methodology, the analysis of results, or the conclusions presented by the Company and did not verify, endorse or independently validate the Company's results or conclusions. The validation was based on a licensed historical real-world dataset and specific model assumptions and methodologies, and results may not be replicated in prospective studies, other datasets, other patient populations or real-world clinical implementation.

The validation supports the scalability of ALZAI's Solution across multiple healthcare environments and represents an important milestone as the Company moves towards potential commercialization within the United States. ALZAI believes that demonstrating consistent model performance across independent healthcare datasets strengthens the potential applicability of its technology within U.S. healthcare systems, pharmaceutical research, and population health initiatives. ALZAI's solution is intended to support disease risk identification and is not intended to diagnose Alzheimer's disease or replace clinical judgment.

"Alzheimer's has been a rapidly growing problem, and this healthcare reality is compounded by the fact that the vast majority of patients are diagnosed too late for the most effective treatments, and most people at elevated risk remain unidentified for preventative care. Validating our technology using a large-scale, real-world U.S. healthcare data represents an important milestone for ALZAI and further demonstrates the robustness and scalability of our non-invasive disease risk screening solution," said Hayim Raclaw, Chief Executive Officer of ALZAI Health Corp.

"One of the most important challenges for any artificial intelligence model is demonstrating that it performs consistently beyond the environment in which it was originally developed. Achieving comparable validation results using a large U.S. real-world dataset reinforces the generalizability of our technology and delivers credibility for responsible healthcare users of ALZAI in the United States. We believe scalable, non-invasive disease risk stratification solutions have the potential to become a tool for healthcare providers, life sciences organizations, and pharmaceutical companies focused on earlier identification of patients with disease and patients at elevated risk of developing disease, all in service of more efficient and effective patient engagement," said Dr. Amir Glik, Chief Medical Officer of ALZAI Health Corp.

ABOUT ALZAI HEALTH CORP.

ALZAI Health Corp. is a healthcare technology company developing non-invasive, artificial intelligence-driven disease risk identification solutions using routine healthcare data. The Company's proprietary platform is designed to identify individuals at elevated risk for disease before clinical diagnosis, enabling earlier intervention opportunities and supporting improved patient outcomes. ALZAI's technology has been validated on large-scale healthcare datasets and is designed for integration into existing healthcare infrastructure, including electronic medical record systems, cloud-based environments, and enterprise healthcare platforms.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "plans," "will," "may," "could," "potential," "continue," "advance," and similar expressions, or statements that certain events or conditions "may," "could," "would," or "will" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the significance of the validation of the Company's artificial intelligence-driven Alzheimer's disease risk identification models using a large-scale U.S. healthcare dataset; the ability of the Company's technology to generalize across different healthcare systems and patient populations; the anticipated scalability, potential commercial applicability, and potential future commercialization of the Company's technology within the United States; the potential adoption of the Company's technology by healthcare providers, pharmaceutical companies, life sciences organizations, and other healthcare stakeholders; the future development, validation, regulatory authorization, clearance, approval or acceptance, if and where required, commercialization, and market opportunities relating to the Company's technology and products; and the Company's broader business strategy and growth opportunities.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions that management believes are reasonable as of the date of this news release, including, without limitation: that the validation results are representative of the performance of the Company's technology; that future validation studies and potential commercial activities will proceed substantially as anticipated; that healthcare organizations and commercial partners will continue to demonstrate interest in artificial intelligence-driven disease risk identification solutions; that sufficient financial, operational, and technical resources will be available to support ongoing development and commercialization activities; that the Company's technology will be developed, validated and, where required, authorized or implemented in compliance with applicable healthcare, privacy and regulatory requirements; and that general economic, healthcare, regulatory, and market conditions will remain materially consistent with current expectations.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the risk that future validation studies or commercial deployments may not produce results consistent with those described herein; the risk that validation results may not translate into clinical utility, operational implementation, physician/provider adoption, reimbursement, regulatory clearance/approval, or patient outcomes; the risk that the Company's technology may not achieve the anticipated clinical utility, commercial acceptance, scalability, or regulatory authorization, clearance, approval or acceptance, if and where required; risks relating to the availability, quality, licensing, and use of healthcare data; risks associated with artificial intelligence technologies, cybersecurity, privacy, intellectual property protection, and regulatory compliance, particularly as it relates to the use of patient data; the risk that potential commercial opportunities, strategic relationships, or customer adoption may not develop as anticipated; reliance on key personnel and strategic collaborators; financing and capital requirements; competition; and general business, economic, market, healthcare, and regulatory conditions.

There can be no assurance that the validation of the Company's technology using U.S. healthcare data will result in commercial agreements, regulatory approvals, customer adoption, future revenues, or any economic benefit to the Company.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable as of the date hereof, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304030

Source: Alzai Health Corp.