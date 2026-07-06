Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2026) - Northmin Corp. (TSXV: NMB) ("Northmin" or the "Company") is pleased to announce rock sample assay results from its initial assessment of the low grade stockpile on the Tynagh mine site as part of its Ag-Cu-Zn-Pb exploration program at the 100%-owned Tynagh Project ("Tynagh"), Republic of Ireland. The assays are from both panel samples and selective grab samples;

Highlights:

10 Panel Samples, each collected over a 4m 2 area, returned average values of: 43.6g/t Ag, ranging from 6.81 to 128g/t Ag 3.05% Zn ranging from 0.1 to 15.15% Zn 1.99% Pb ranging from 0.06 to 4.13% Pb

area, returned average values of: 17 grab and chip samples of mineralised boulders and cobbles returned encouraging results with some high-grade silver, lead and zinc including: 8 selective grab samples of sulphide mineralisation averaged 252g/t Ag (range 126-502 g/t Ag) with associated high-grade lead and zinc averaging 19.86% Pb and 3.88% Zn respectively for the 8 samples. 7 gossan samples in the lower stockpile exhibit high silver and zinc values grading from 3.1 to 324 g/t Ag and 0.57% to 30% Zn (Average of 93g/t Ag, 13.14% Zn and 1.55% Pb).

The seven gossan samples in the lower part of the stockpile are from both selective grabs and composite chip samples of red gossanous clasts and have a grade of 130.8g/t Ag when weighted by sample weight, including 4.9kg sample of fine, red earthy material (<5mm clasts) in the lower stockpile with 324 g/t Ag, 2.4% Pb and 0.61% Zn, suggesting that the fine material also warrants further evaluation.

High-grade mineralised cobbles and boulders may be amenable to ore sorting technology.

Julian Vickers, Northmin CEO, stated "Today's results confirm our observations that the stockpile material to the west of the Tynagh open pit contains mineralisation that could contribute further to the Company's resource base at the Tynagh mine site. In addition to advancing our 43-101 compliant Tailings Resource and hardrock, near-mine polymetallic targets, we will now consider how best to systematically evaluate the stockpile with further sampling and drilling. The high silver grades in both the fine material and sulphide cobbles and boulders in the stockpile are promising and worthy of investigation for potential commercial extraction"





Exhibit 1. Satellite image of the Tynagh Mine Site showing location of the stockpile.

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Exhibit 2. Map showing sample locations and significant assays with areas of obvious mineralised material outlined (PbZn is Pb + Zn Grade).

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Stockpile Sample Results - Further Information

Panel Samples

As part of the first pass assessment of the stockpile, located to the West of the open pit on the Tynagh mine site, 12 panel samples, each with an area of 4m2, were sampled at sites across the stockpile to yield information on potential grades and formation of the stockpile. The sample results show high average Ag, Zn and Pb values with 36.6g/t Ag, 2.66% Zn and 1.71% Pb on average for the 12 samples. Only two panel samples had very low values, one from the south side of the stockpile on the lower slope (AB-19068) and one of barren limestone material capping a flat area of the northern stockpile (AB-19052) however the latter is thought to be a later hardcore capping possibly from when the power plant construction took place on the adjacent site. The remainder of the 10 panel samples had assay values between 6.81 - 79.9 g/t Ag (average 43.56 g/t Ag), 634 ppm - 4.1% Pb (average 1.9% Pb), 975 ppm - 15.15% Zn (average 3.05% Zn) and 6 samples had greater than 0.13% Cu (average 0.138% Cu for 10 panels). The data, along with visual observations of the stockpile material, indicates that the lower part of the stockpile is more elevated in metals. The panel sampling consisted of collecting 20 small surface chips in each 1 sq. meter of the 4sq meter surface area (total of 80 chips) in addition to collecting scoops of finer material while large cobbles and boulders within the 4m2 area were also chipped with a rock hammer. While the grade and clast-size of the stockpile is expected to be heterogenous, the Qualified Person ("the "QP"), as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), deems that this was an appropriate first pass sampling program for the stockpile.

Grab Samples

The results from the grab samples suggest that strongly mineralised material was ending up in the waste stockpile which is not surprising as the Tynagh mine had a relatively high cutoff grade compared to present day operations for zinc mines. The grade of silver associated with strong visible galena and sphalerite mineralisation exceeded expectations with an average of 252g/t Ag (range 126-502 g/t Ag). Zinc grades for the eight sulphide grab samples averaged 3.88% Zn (range 0.21-16.25% Zn) while lead grades averaged 19.86% Pb (range 0.21-43.1% Pb) including three samples exceeding 20% Pb analysed by additional XRF methods (method ME-XRF15c). One selective grab sample with visible copper mineralisation assayed 20.3% Cu, 502g/t Ag, 2.62% Sb and 1.49% Zn. This sample represents a different style of Cu-rich, structurally controlled mineralisation that is related to the Tynagh fault and may occur at depth beneath the zinc-lead mineralisation.

Oxidised and gossanous samples also exhibited high-grade silver and zinc. Seven samples (3 grabs and 4 chip composites) collected in the lower stockpile have silver and zinc values grading from 3.1 to 324 g/t Ag and 0.57% to 30% Zn (average of 93g/t Ag, 13.14% Zn and 1.55% Pb). Included in this is a 4.9kg sample of fine, red earthy material (all <5mm clasts) in the lower stockpile which assayed 324 g/t Ag, 2.4% Pb and 0.61% Zn, suggesting that fine material also warrants further evaluation. The lower part of the stockpile with mixed gossanous material is assumed to represent waste from the initial surface excavation of the residual deposit that was mined first from 1965 to 1969.

The average weight of the seven gossanous samples was 2.74kg ranging from 1.98kg to 4.94kg. The average weight of the sulphide grab samples was 2.05kg ranging from 0.95kg to 3.01kg. Grab samples are selective in nature and only point to the potential upper grades of visibly mineralised clasts within the mixed material that was sampled. They should not be relied upon as indicators of the average grade. Summary results for all samples are included in a table below. Two samples of rejects from the Dense Media Plant (DMS) are included from a separate stockpile to the east of the open pit.

Other Data

The Company has a volumetric assessment of the stockpile from a previous drone survey of the site but average grade information is not available. A program of work to systematically measure the density of bulk samples of the stockpile material is required, in addition to drilling to assess the grade, and metallurgical testwork to investigate processing options. The results of the initial sampling reported here confirm that the stockpile has some strongly mineralised boulders and cobbles, in addition to silver-rich fine material, particularly in the lower portion of the stockpile which is exposed on its north side. Further assessment by appropriate drilling methods will be considered. Considering that clasts can be very high grade, there is merit in further evaluation to determine if the stockpile material can be sorted with ore sorters or processed to extract the silver or a combination of both.

Moving Forward

We wish to welcome our new shareholders to the Company following the close of the Qualifying Transaction and recent TSXV listing. The Company is now well-financed to continue exploration at the Tynagh mine site which will consist of further evaluation of the tailings deposits and collection of metallurgical samples to test the processing flowsheet, hard rock exploration of the near-mine polymetallic mineralisation and underlying copper target, and further investigation of the potential of the stockpile material to contribute feed stock for any future operation on the site.

Additional information and background to the Tynagh project is available in the 43-101 Technical Report (Evaluation of the Tynagh Tailings Ponds at Tynagh Mine, County Galway, Ireland) filed on Sedar on 01 April 2026.

Exhibit 3. Table of Relevant Assays from Panel and grab samples

Sample ID Sample Weight (Kg) Type ITM X ITM Y Ag (g/t) Zn (%) Pb (%) Zn+Pb (%) Cu (%) Sb (%) Ba (%) AB-19051 3.29 Panel 574276 712723 22.5 1.06 0.72 1.79 0.05 0.018 0.084 AB-19052 4.89 Panel 574349 712719 0.07 0.01 0.00 0.01 0.00 0.000 0.024 AB-19053 3.14 Panel 574386 712718 66.4 1.12 3.43 4.55 0.13 0.017 0.028 AB-19054 2.39 Panel 574274 712689 6.81 0.10 0.06 0.16 0.01 0.001 0.042 AB-19055 6.4 Panel 574376 712686 79.9 2.74 4.13 6.87 0.27 0.064 0.035 AB-19056 6.07 Panel 574405 712707 128 3.56 3.39 6.95 0.16 0.032 0.052 AB-19057 4.05 Panel 574416 712636 16.8 0.77 0.52 1.29 0.33 0.053 0.056 AB-19058 5.28 Panel 574436 712577 22.1 4.74 0.49 5.23 0.06 0.031 0.065 AB-19059 5.05 Panel 574348 712550 17.45 0.91 3.60 4.51 0.06 0.004 0.104 AB-19060 4.82 Panel 574288 712610 25.2 0.33 0.50 0.82 0.22 0.052 0.068 AB-19062 2.2 Grab 574259 712564 437 2.59 35.20 22.59 0.11 0.054 0.007 AB-19063 0.95 Grab 574386 712719 144 0.92 19.20 20.12 0.04 0.028 0.021 AB-19064 1.67 Grab 574405 712706 190 4.69 9.57 14.26 0.06 0.030 0.011 AB-19065 3.01 Grab 574356 712550 187 0.22 27.60 20.22 0.34 0.181 0.008 AB-19067 4 Panel 574300 712785 50.5 15.15 3.06 18.21 0.10 0.025 0.046 AB-19068 4.31 Panel 574222 712550 3.75 1.41 0.59 1.99 0.01 0.002 0.452 AB-19069 7.3 DMS Rejects 575267 712777 3.09 0.52 0.24 0.76 0.01 0.001 0.068 AB-19070 7.7 DMS Rejects 575295 712738 1.14 0.33 0.08 0.40 0.01 0.001 0.283 AB-19071 2.03 Grab 574314 712764 502 1.49 0.90 2.39 20.03 2.620 0.037 AB-19072 1.72 Grab 574294 712778 126 4.31 13.05 17.36 1.91 0.323 0.014 AB-19073 2.98 Grab 574328 712715 156 0.59 10.25 10.84 0.07 0.027 0.010 AB-19074 1.84 Grab 574344 712702 275 16.25 43.10 36.25 0.06 0.075 0.027 AB-19075 2.18 Grab 574341 712711 3.1 28.10 1.73 29.8 0.05 0.021 0.63 AB-19076 3.34 Chips (Composite sample of oxidised gossanous clasts) 574355 712702 131 9.38 2.52 11.9 0.10 0.047 0.01 AB-19077 1.98 Chips of light, gossanous, rust coloured rotten limestone. 574317 712696 14.05 30.00 0.73 30.7 0.06 0.002 0.19 AB-19078 3.5 Chips, gossan material 574282 712770 84.6 3.77 0.86 4.6 0.07 0.025 0.05 AB-19079 1.35 Grab, gossan 574358 712674 72.7 0.58 2.36 2.9 0.04 0.028 0.02 AB-19081 1.89 Grab, gossan 574288 712812 21.9 19.50 0.38 19.9 0.00 0.001 0.31 AB-19082 4.94 Composite, 5kg mostly <5mm Red oxidised grit and clay 574358.3 712674.3 324 0.62 2.30 2.9 0.11 0.034 0.01

*ITM - Irish Transverse Mercator (IRENET95, EPSG:2157). Panels AB-19052 and AB-19068 are waste cap and upper south side waste respectively. Ba values are semi-quantitative. DMS Rejects are from a separate stockpile.





Figure 1 Location of Panel Sample AB-19058 near southeast corner of stockpile at Tynagh, view to north towards with power plant in the distance.

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Figure 2 Location of Panel Sample AB-19053 on east side of stockpile, view to east with haul road above.

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Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been prepared by and approved by Aiden Lavelle EurGeol, P.Geo, General Manager Ireland for Northmin and a QP as defined under NI 43-101.

Sampling and Analytical Procedures

All samples collected at Tynagh and reported in this announcement were collected by the QP. Grab samples are selective in nature and only point to the potential upper grades of visibly mineralised material that was sampled. They should not be relied upon as indicators of the average grade. Panel samples were collected on surface only and should not be relied upon by investors to inform the average grade of the stockpile.

All samples were bagged, labelled and sealed by the QP at the Tynagh Mine Site, 15km from Loughrea in County Galway, Ireland. Transport of samples in sealed nylon sacks was by the QP to ALS Laboratories in nearby Loughrea town. ALS Minerals is a large, independent and ISO certified analytical service company, originally based in Loughrea to serve the Tynagh mine. Sample preparation at the ALS facility was by method Prep-31, comprising fine crushing 70% < 2mm, riffle splitter, pulverise up to 250g 85% < 75um. Analytical procedures are 48 element four acid ICP-MS (codes ME-MS61). Sample AB-19071 was analysed by ME-ICP61 due to high Cu, As, S and Sb contents exceeding 20% Cu. Over-limit analyses for Ag, Cu, Zn and Pb was by method ME-OG62. Four samples exceeding 20% lead or 1% Sb content were analysed with ME-XRF15c.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC) Information

Northmin inserts certified reference materials ("CRMs" or "Standards") as well as blank material, to its sample stream as part of its industry-standard QA/QC programme. The QC results have been reviewed by the QP, who is satisfied that all the results are within acceptable parameters. The QP has validated the sampling and chain of custody protocols used by Northmin Corp.

About Group Northmin Corporation

Northmin Corp. (TSX.V: NMB) is an exploration and development company advancing the 100%-owned Tynagh Tailings Recycling Project and the Tynagh Copper-Zinc brownfield exploration project near Loughrea in County Galway, Ireland. The Tailings Ponds have a NI 43-101 compliant resource consisting of 2.69Mt Inferred at 21.6% BaO, 49 g/t Ag, 3.56% Zn, 2.68% Pb and 0.23% Cu in the West Pond, 1.26Mt Indicated at 13.2% BaO, 34 g/t Ag, 3.63% Zn, 2.16% Pb and 0.15% Cu in the East Pond (bottom) and 2.7Mt Indicated at 9.5% BaO, 13 g/t Ag, 1.02% Zn and 0.65% Pb in the East Pond (top). The tailings ponds are accessible and there has been little to no rehabilitation of the site since mine closure in 1985. The Company is also assessing the waste stockpile on the site.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing or other relevant issues. The quantity and grade of reported Inferred Mineral Resources are uncertain in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define these Inferred Mineral Resources as Indicated or Measured Mineral Resources. It is uncertain if further exploration will result in upgrading them to the Indicated or Measured category.

Certain information set out in this news release constitutes forward-looking information. Forward looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based upon the opinions and expectations of management of the Company as at the effective date of such statements and, in certain cases, information provided or disseminated by third parties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, and that information obtained from third party sources is reliable, they can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such risks include uncertainties relating to exploration activities. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

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Source: NorthMin Corporation