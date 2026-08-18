Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2026) - Northmin Corporation (TSXV: NMB) ("Northmin" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional barium assay results from the first two drill holes drilled on the Tynagh mine site as part of its hard rock Ag-Cu-Zn-Pb exploration program at the 100%-owned Tynagh Project ("Tynagh"), Republic of Ireland.

Highlights:

New assays from the previously reported copper and polymetallic (Zn-Pb-Ag-Cu) intersections demonstrate that significant fine-grained barite, an EU-critical raw material, is associated with the base metal mineralization at Tynagh.

Hole 3615-26-07, which intersected a broad zone of Waulsortian reef-hosted polymetallic mineralization peripheral to the mine workings, had 27.45m grading 10.08% BaSO4 (Barite) in addition to 0.26% Cu, 4.57% Zn+Pb, 0.06% Sb and 20.78 g/t Ag from 90.55m (reported previously). Including 10.45m grading 21.4% BaSO4 from 90.55m.

Hole 3615-26-06 barium assays also confirm the presence of barite associated with base metals in the Waulsortion reef limestone: 3.6m grading 9.03% BaSO4 in addition to 0.38% Cu, 2.19% Zn+Pb, 0.04% Sb and 9.62 g/t Ag from 127.0m. 3.5m grading 9.06% BaSO4 in addition to 3.5m at 1.03% Cu, 0.17% Zn+Pb, 0.25% Sb and 15.86 g/t Ag from 150.5m.



Barite is also present in the previously unmined sub-reef Lower Muddy Limestone where high-grade copper was intersected: 6.4m grading 4.41% BaSO4 in hole 3615-26-07 in addition to 4.92% Cu, 0.98% Sb & 62.04 g/t Ag from 149.0m reported previously. 9.15m grading 3.22% BaSO4 in hole 3615-26-06 in addition to 0.95% Cu, 2.18% Zn+Pb, 0.14% Sb and 15.58 g/t Ag from 184.25m reported previously.



"The additional barium assays are consistent with historical mine records and the companies own 43-101 compliant resource estimate on the tailings deposit at Tynagh which shows that the historic mine extracted significant amounts of barite which was not recovered but deposited in the tailings ponds. The presence of barite, which is designated a critical raw material by the EU, has potential to add value to the in-situ polymetallic mineralization at the Tynagh brownfield Ag-Cu-Zn-Pb exploration project" stated Julian Vickers, CEO.





Exhibit 1. Plan Map of the Tynagh Mine Site Showing Holes Referred to in this Announcement and New Tailings Sampling Sites.

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Exhibit 2. Revised Cross-Section Showing Updated Barite Results from 3615-26-07 at Tynagh

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Exhibit 3. Revised Cross-Section Showing Updated Barite Results from 3615-26-06 at Tynagh.

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Note on Exhibit 2&3: True thickness of the mineralization in holes 3615-26-06 and 3615-26-07 as a percentage of the down-hole interval, is estimated to be in the range 79-88%. The pit outline, underground drives and workings, and historic drill holes are based on digitized maps and mine plans and the reliability of all features cannot be guaranteed. The features should be assumed to be approximate only. Historical records show no evidence of stoping in these sections. The workings shown are drives and headings including the decline to Zone 3 to the east. Sections prepared by Blackwell Geoservices, August 2026. Refer to the company's previous announcement with the base metal results on 13 July 2026 (Link NorthMin Corporation).

Exhibit 4. Summary of significant new barite assays (BaSO4) and previous base metal and silver assays from drill hole 3615-26-06 at Tynagh

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Int

(m) BaSO4

(%) Cu

(%) Pb

(%) Zn

(%) Zn+Pb

(%) Sb

(%) Ag

(g/t) 3615-26-06 127 130.6 3.6 9.03 0.38 1.19 1.00 2.19 0.04 9.62 including 127 128 1 5.78 1.09 1.73 0.35 2.08 0.10 9.75 & including 128.8 130.6 1.8 12.35 0.10 1.41 1.81 3.21 0.01 11.74 3615-26-06 133.5 135.55 2.05 4.06 0.00 0.06 0.82 0.87 - 1.92 3615-26-06 142.65 145.3 2.65 4.96 0.02 2.06 1.05 3.11 - 8.86 3615-26-06 150.5 154 3.5 9.06 1.03 0.01 0.16 0.17 0.25 15.86 including 152.25 152.9 0.65 21.1 4.61 0.05 0.71 0.76 1.09 71.3 3615-26-06 154 157.7 3.7 4.0 0.13 1.31 0.04 1.35 0.02 3.55 3615-26-06 168.9 175 6.1 1.25 0.99 2.39 0.46 2.85 0.18 22.25 including 168.9 171.7 2.8 0.42 0.91 5.20 0.91 6.11 0.17 32.11 & including 173.7 174.1 0.4 1.36 4.95 0.02 0.5 0.52 1.28 93.2 3615-26-06 180.8 181.6 0.8 0.51 1.25 0.47 0.19 0.66 0.39 46.5 3615-26-06 184.25 193.4 9.15 3.22 0.95 1.52 0.65 2.18 0.14 15.58 including 184.25 185.8 1.55 5.25 0.23 3.70 3.44 7.15 - 5.49 3615-26-06 185.8 192 6.2 1.43 1.22 1.32 0.10 1.42 0.19 19.40

Exhibit 5. Summary of significant new barite assays (BaSO4) and previous base metal and silver assays from drill hole 3615-26-07 at Tynagh

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Int

(m) BaSO4

(%) Cu

(%) Pb

(%) Zn

(%) Zn+Pb

(%) Sb

(%) Ag

(g/t) 3615-26-07 90.55 118 27.45 10.18 0.26 3.00 1.57 4.44 0.06 20.78 Including 90.55 101 10.45 21.40 0.50 1.41 0.99 2.39 0.12 18.10 which includes 97 99.75 2.75 45.82 0.83 0.87 0.12 0.99 0.18 29.03 & including 102.95 106.2 3.25 3.75 0.29 0.53 0.77 1.30 0.07 10.59 & including 109.2 118 8.8 4.22 0.10 7.33 3.32 10.65 0.03 38.36 which includes* 110.2 114 3.8 1.86 0.03 3.57 7.00 10.57 0.01 24.87 &* 114 117 3 9.16 0.23 16.42 0.36 15.58 0.07 79.10 3615-26-07 135 136 1 2.04 1.31 3.87 0.36 4.23 0.30 94.3 3615-26-07 141 156.3 15.3 1.92 2.16 0.49 0.28 0.77 0.42 32.01 including 149 155.4 6.4 4.41 4.92 0.17 0.50 0.67 0.98 62.04 which includes 153.45 155.4 1.95 8.86 10.08 0.02 1.18 1.20 2.36 136.46

Note on tables above: True thickness of Deeper Cu-Ag mineralization in hole 3615-26-07 as a percentage of the down-hole interval, is estimated to be 88%; "-" means less than 0.01%. *Note 'from' and 'to' depths as some 'included' intervals are presented to show variation in Zn and Pb grades within the same broader intersection e.g. 6.8m grading 13.31% Zn+Pb and 48.79 g/t Ag from 110.2m reported in the highlights is included in the table as separate Zn-rich (3.8m) and Pb-rich (3m) intersections. Refer to the company's previous announcement with the base metal results and table of drill hole information on 13 July 2026 (Link NorthMin Corporation).

Tynagh Barium Analyses - Further Information

Northmin previously announced base metal results including high-grade copper intersections and intersections of broad polymetallic mineralization from its first two angled drill holes, 3615-26-06 and 3615-26-07, in Zone 2 (Open Pit Area) on 13 July 2026. The holes targeted both the polymetallic in-situ reef-hosted mineralization and the copper mineralization hosted in the reef and in the Lower Muddy Limestone adjacent to the Tynagh Fault. Following the recognition of fine-grained barite in the core, additional assays were required by an X-Ray Fluorescence (XRF) method to determine reliable barium values. Following the receipt of the base metal assays, pulps of 89 mineralized samples within and surrounding the previously reported significant intersections were re-analyzed by XRF methods to give a reliable barium value and determine the most appropriate method to analyze barite in future drill samples.

Barium values in the polymetallic reef-hosted mineralization were found to be significant. When converted to BaSO4, the broad 27.45m intersection in hole 3615-26-07 has 10.08% BaSO4 including 10.45m grading 21.4% BaSO4 from 90.55m in the Waulsortian Reef Limestone. In addition to the newly reported barium assay, this intersection was previously reported as 27.45m grading 0.26% Cu, 4.57% Zn+Pb, 0.06% Sb and 20.8 g/t Ag from 90.55m.

The copper mineralization in the lower muddy limestone is also associated with barite but generally at lower levels compared to the polymetallic reef-hosted mineralisation. The high-grade copper intersection of 6.4m grading 4.92% Cu from 149.0m in hole 3615-26-07 has 4.41% BaSO4 in addition to 0.98% Sb & 62.04 g/t Ag as reported previously.

The summary results for all significant intersections are shown in the tables above in Exhibit 4 & 5. Barium values by XRF were reported by ALS Minerals as % Ba and converted to BaSO4 by multiplying by a factor of 1.7 based on the standard conversion of Ba to BaSO4 based on the atomic weights of the elements.

Hard Rock Drilling Update

Northmin is continuing its exploration program to test in-situ polymetallic mineralization peripheral to the historic workings and deeper copper mineralization in the lower muddy limestone along the Tynagh Fault, beneath the historic workings. A further two diamond drill holes have been completed with a third underway on the mine site. Cutting of core samples is underway and assay results will be reported in due course. A total of 10 holes were permitted in the initial program including the two holes with assays reported above and all holes are scheduled to be completed by late September. The Company intends to submit drilling permits for an enlarged drill program in the coming weeks. The company is digitizing detailed underground assay maps that it has located for Zone 2 mineralisation (beneath the open pit) and these will be used to guide future drilling to target polymetallic mineralization peripheral to the historic underground workings which exploited high-grade Zn-Pb mineralization. There is good initial evidence from a substantial amount of channel sampling along the underground drives that a lower-grade halo surrounds the higher-grade mineralization and further drilling is aimed at validating the remaining mineralization potential. The Qualified Person ("the "QP"), as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves and considers the reported mineralization historical in nature. These results have not been fully verified by the QP as the original core, assay certificates, and quality control data are partially unavailable to the Company. While the Company believes these historic results are highly relevant to future exploration targeting in the area, it is not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves and believes that they should not be relied upon as a current representation of mineralization. Additional modern drilling and data verification would be required to confirm these historical results. The reader should refer to Notes and Disclosure on Historical Production at Tynagh in the Northmin announcement dated July 13, 2026.

Tailings Drilling Update

Northmin previously announced that it has received permission to conduct a 39-hole infill drilling program across the tailings ponds at Tynagh with a permit determination that is valid until 08 June 2028.

The company has now completed drilling at 7 sites on the West Tailings Pond and 3 sites on the East Tailings Pond with a Soilmec geotechnical rig to obtain fresh samples to use for future metallurgical testing. The holes drilled on the West Pond were infill holes and sample material from those will also be sent to ALS Minerals in Loughrea for geochemical analysis. The West Pond has a current (2026) NI 43-101 resource in the inferred category totaling 2.69Mt at 3.56% Zn, 2.68% Pb, 0.23% Cu, 49ppm Ag and 21.6% BaO (28.8% BaSO4). It is expected that the new samples will contribute to upgrading a portion of the inferred resource estimate to indicated category. The mineral resource in the East Tailings Pond is already in the indicated category and is also NI 43-101 compliant. The company now has sufficient material to advance the next phase of testwork on its Silver Tailings Recycling Project. We look forward to providing further updates as results become available.





Exhibit 6. Soilmec Geotechnical Rig Recovering Tailings Samples from the West Pond at Tynagh.

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Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been prepared by and approved by Aiden Lavelle EurGeol, P.Geo, General Manager Ireland for Northmin and a qualified person (a "QP") as defined under National Instrument 43-101. Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Sampling and Analytical Procedures

All core drilled at Tynagh and reported in this and the previous announcement (13 July 2026) was HQ (63.5mm) and was cut using a rock saw. Sample intervals vary between 0.4m to 2.05m with an average (over 168 samples) of 1.03m. The half-core samples are bagged, labelled and sealed at the Company's core shed facility on the Tynagh Mine Site, 15km from Loughrea in County Galway, Ireland. The core sampling was carried out by the QP. Transport of samples in sealed nylon sacks was by the QP to ALS Laboratories in nearby Loughrea town. ALS Minerals is a large, independent and ISO certified analytical service company, originally based in Loughrea to serve the Tynagh mine. Sample preparation for based metals at the ALS facility was by method Prep-31, comprising fine crushing 70% < 2mm, riffle splitter, pulverize up to 250g 85% < 75um. Analytical procedures are 48 element four acid ICP-MS (codes ME-MS61). Over-limit analyses for Ag, Cu, Zn and Pb was by method ME-OG62. One sample exceeding 20% lead (Pb), 4 samples exceeding 1% Antimony (Sb) and three samples exceeding 1% arsenic (As) content were analyzed by XRF by method ME-XRF15c.

Barium values were subsequently analyzed by XRF methods on pulps of 89 selected samples including sufficient QAQC samples within the reported intersections. Hole 3615-26-06 was analyzed by method Ba-XRF05SQ, a semi-quantitative cost-effective method, while samples from hole 3625-26-07 were analyzed by method ME-XRF15b, a fusion XRF method. The Company intends to use method Ba-XRF05SQ going forward for routine barium assays on samples with significant base metal mineralization.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC) Information

Northmin inserts certified reference materials ("CRMs" or "Standards") as well as blank material and quarter core duplicates, to its sample stream as part of its industry-standard QA/QC program. The QC results have been reviewed by the QP, who is satisfied that all the results are within acceptable parameters. The QP has validated the sampling and chain of custody protocols used by Northmin.

About Northmin Corporation

Northmin Corp. (TSX.V: NMB) is an exploration and development company advancing the 100%-owned Tynagh Tailings Recycling Project and the Tynagh Copper-Zinc brownfield exploration project near Loughrea in County Galway, Ireland. The Tailings Ponds have a NI 43-101 compliant resource consisting of 2.69Mt Inferred at 21.6% BaO, 49 g/t Ag, 3.56% Zn, 2.68% Pb and 0.23% Cu in the West Pond, 1.26Mt Indicated at 13.2% BaO, 34 g/t Ag, 3.63% Zn, 2.16% Pb and 0.15% Cu in the East Pond (bottom) and 2.7Mt Indicated at 9.5% BaO, 13 g/t Ag, 1.02% Zn and 0.65% Pb in the East Pond (top). The tailings ponds are accessible and there has been little to no rehabilitation of the site since mine closure in 1982. The Company is also assessing the waste stockpile on the site and has previously announced high-grade silver results from first pass sampling. The Company is also assessing the waste stockpile on the site and recently announced high-grade copper drill results from below the historic Zn-Pb-Ag mine at Tynagh including 6.4m grading 4.92% Cu, 0.98% Sb & 62.04 g/t Ag from 149.0m in hole 3615-26-07.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Julian Vickers

Chief Executive Officer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing or other relevant issues. The quantity and grade of reported Inferred Mineral Resources are uncertain in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define these Inferred Mineral Resources as Indicated or Measured Mineral Resources. It is uncertain if further exploration will result in upgrading them to the Indicated or Measured category.

Certain information set out in this news release constitutes forward-looking information. Forward looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, statements regarding: the interpretation and significance of drill results; the continuity, extent, grade and nature of mineralization; the existence and potential of copper, silver, antimony, zinc and lead mineralization at the Tynagh Project; exploration targets and exploration potential; the relationship between observed mineralization and historical drilling results; comparisons to other mineral deposits or discoveries; the planned completion of the remaining drill holes in the current exploration program; future drilling, exploration, metallurgical, technical and evaluation programs; the verification and validation of historical information; the potential for the delineation of mineral resources; and the Company's future plans, objectives and strategy for the Tynagh Project. Forward-looking statements are based upon the opinions and expectations of management of the Company as at the effective date of such statements and, in certain cases, information provided or disseminated by third parties. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions, including, among others, assumptions regarding the accuracy of geological interpretations, the continuity of mineralization, the reliability of historical data, the availability of financing, the receipt of required permits and approvals, the availability of personnel and equipment, and general business, economic, market and regulatory conditions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, and that information obtained from third party sources is reliable, they can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: risks associated with exploration and development activities; uncertainty in the interpretation of drilling, sampling and assay results; geological, technical and metallurgical risks; the possibility that future exploration results will not confirm expectations; uncertainty regarding the extent and continuity of mineralization; risks associated with the use and verification of historical data; fluctuations in commodity prices; changes in market conditions; risks relating to permitting and regulatory approvals; environmental and community relations risks; financing risks; and general economic, business and political risks. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such risks include uncertainties relating to exploration activities. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

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Source: NorthMin Corporation