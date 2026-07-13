Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2026) - Northmin Corporation (TSXV: NMB) ("Northmin" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from the first two drill holes drilled on the Tynagh mine site as part of its hard rock Ag-Cu-Zn-Pb exploration program at the 100%-owned Tynagh Project ("Tynagh"), Republic of Ireland, and the issuance, on July 9, 2026, of 3,500,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers and employees pursuant to the terms of the Company's Stock Option Plan.

Highlights:

Two holes intersected numerous mineralized intercepts including high-grade copper in drill hole 3615-26-07: 6.4m grading 4.92% Cu, 0.98% Sb & 62.04 g/t Ag from 149.0m including 1.95m grading 10.08% Cu, 2.36% Sb & 136.46 g/t Ag from 153.45m

3615-26-07 intersected a broad zone of Waulsortian reef-hosted polymetallic mineralization peripheral to the mine workings and structurally-controlled high-grade copper mineralization in the footwall below the historic mine confirming the presence of an unmined footwall copper-silver-antimony target;

In the Waulsortian Reef Limestone,

27.45m grading 0.26% Cu, 4.57% Zn+Pb, 0.06% Sb and 20.78 g/t Ag from 90.55m in Waulsortian Reef Limestone,



Including 2.75m grading 0.83% Cu, 0.99% Zn+Pb, 0.18% Sb and 29.03 g/t Ag from 97.0m,



and 6.8m grading 13.31% Zn+Pb and 48.79 g/t Ag from 110.2m.

In the previously unmined sub-reef Lower Muddy Limestone,

15.3m grading 2.16% Cu, 0.77% Zn+Pb, 0.42% Sb and 32.01 g/t Ag from 141.0m,



Including 6.4m grading 4.92% Cu, 0.67% Zn+Pb, 0.98% Sb and 62.04 g/t Ag from 149.0m (stated above),



Which includes 1.95m grading 10.08% Cu, 1.2% Zn+Pb, 2.36% Sb, and 136.46 g/t Ag from 153.45m.

3615-26-06, collared 85m northwest of 3615-26-07, also intersected Waulsortian reef-hosted lead-zinc-silver mineralization and footwall copper mineralization below the historic mine;

In the Waulsortian Reef Limestone,

3.6m at 0.38% Cu, 2.19% Zn+Pb, 0.04% Sb and 9.62 g/t Ag from 127.0m.



3.5m at 1.03% Cu, 0.17% Zn+Pb, 0.25% Sb and 15.86 g/t Ag from 150.5m.



6.1m grading 0.99% Cu, 2.85% Zn+Pb, 0.18% Sb and 22.25 g/t Ag from 168.9m,



Including 2.8m grading 0.91% Cu, 6.11% Zn+Pb, 0.17% Sb and 32.11 g/t Ag,



And including 0.4m grading 4.95% Cu, Pb, 0.52% Zn+Pb, 1.28% Sb and 93.2 g/t Ag

In the previously unmined sub-reef Lower Muddy Limestone,

9.15m grading 0.95% Cu, 2.18% Zn+Pb, 0.14% Sb and 15.58 g/t Ag from 184.25m,



including 6.2m grading 1.22% Cu, 1.42% Zn+Pb, 0.19% Sb, 19.4 g/t Ag.

The thickness, grade, and comparable geochemical signature of the lower copper-silver-antimony zone intersections, located 75m apart, is encouraging and this zone warrants systematic drill testing over 1,500m of strike beneath the historically mined Zn-Pb-Ag deposit.

"Today's results are very encouraging and confirm the potential for broad zones of near-mine polymetallic mineralization and significant structurally-controlled copper, antimony and silver mineralization along the Tynagh Fault beneath the historically mined Zn-Pb-Ag mineralization," stated Julian Vickers, CEO. "From 1965 to 1980 mining focused on the reef-hosted mineralization, with approximately 9.0Mt of zinc, lead, and silver ore treated in the Tynagh concentrator from sequential open-pit and high-grade underground operations. We believe there is much potential remaining at the site especially for the unexplored copper mineralization both in the reef and the sub-reef lithologies. Northmin aims to emulate the success of Group Eleven Resources which has successfully identified copper mineralization on structures beneath the zinc-lead mineralization at its Ballywire Project, 80km to the south of Tynagh. We look forward to continued drilling at Tynagh while we also advance the silver tailings recycling project in parallel."

Exhibit 1. Plan Map of the Tynagh Mine Site Showing New Holes

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Exhibit 2. Cross-Section Showing Today's Results from 3615-26-07 at Tynagh

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Exhibit 3. Cross-Section Showing Today's Results from 3615-26-06 at Tynagh

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Note on Exhibit 2&3: True thickness of the mineralization in holes 3615-26-06 and 3615-26-07 as a percentage of the down-hole interval, is estimated to be in the range 79-88%. The pit outline, underground drives and workings, and historic drill holes are based on digitized maps and mine plans and the reliability of all features cannot be guaranteed. The features should be assumed to be approximate only. Historical records show no evidence of stoping in these sections. The workings shown are drives and headings including the decline to Zone 3 to the east. Sections prepared by Blackwell Geoservices, July 2026.

Exhibit 4. Summary of New Assays from 3615-26-06 at Tynagh

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Int (m) Cu (%) Pb (%) Zn (%) Zn+Pb (%) Sb (%) Ag (g/t) 3615-26-06 95.8 96.3 0.5 0.01 3.07 0.23 3.30 - 9.66 3615-26-06 121.75 124 2.25 0.44 0.73 0.40 1.12 0.10 12.91 3615-26-06 127 130.6 3.6 0.38 1.19 1.00 2.19 0.04 9.62 including 127 128 1 1.09 1.73 0.35 2.08 0.10 9.75 & including 128.8 130.6 1.8 0.10 1.41 1.81 3.21 0.01 11.74 3615-26-06 133.5 135.55 2.05 0.00 0.06 0.82 0.87 - 1.92 3615-26-06 142.65 145.3 2.65 0.02 2.06 1.05 3.11 - 8.86 3615-26-06 150.5 154 3.5 1.03 0.01 0.16 0.17 0.25 15.86 including 152.25 152.9 0.65 4.61 0.05 0.71 0.76 1.09 71.3 3615-26-06 154 157.7 3.7 0.13 1.31 0.04 1.35 0.02 3.55 3615-26-06 168.9 175 6.1 0.99 2.39 0.46 2.85 0.18 22.25 including 168.9 171.7 2.8 0.91 5.20 0.91 6.11 0.17 32.11 & including 173.7 174.1 0.4 4.95 0.02 0.5 0.52 1.28 93.2 3615-26-06 180.8 181.6 0.8 1.25 0.47 0.19 0.66 0.39 46.5 3615-26-06 184.25 193.4 9.15 0.95 1.52 0.65 2.18 0.14 15.58 including 184.25 185.8 1.55 0.23 3.70 3.44 7.15 - 5.49 3615-26-06 185.8 192 6.2 1.22 1.32 0.10 1.42 0.19 19.40

Summary of New Assays from 3615-26-07 at Tynagh

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Int (m) Cu (%) Pb (%) Zn (%) Zn+Pb (%) Sb (%) Ag (g/t) 3615-26-07 69.4 71.4 2 0.19 1.61 0.05 1.65 0.02 10.42 3615-26-07 75.5 76.15 0.65 1.22 0.47 0.08 0.56 0.03 13.7 3615-26-07 90.55 118 27.45 0.26 3.00 1.57 4.44 0.06 20.78 Including 90.55 101 10.45 0.50 1.41 0.99 2.39 0.12 18.10 which includes 97 99.75 2.75 0.83 0.87 0.12 0.99 0.18 29.03 & including 102.95 106.2 3.25 0.29 0.53 0.77 1.30 0.07 10.59 & including 109.2 118 8.8 0.10 7.33 3.32 10.65 0.03 38.36 which includes* 110.2 114 3.8 0.03 3.57 7.00 10.57 0.01 24.87 &* 114 117 3 0.23 16.42 0.36 15.58 0.07 79.10 3615-26-07 123 124 1 0.01 0.84 0.90 1.74 - 3.25 3615-26-07 129 131.5 2.5 0.01 1.16 0.01 1.16 - 4.43 3615-26-07 135 136 1 1.31 3.87 0.36 4.23 0.30 94.3 3615-26-07 141 156.3 15.3 2.16 0.49 0.28 0.77 0.42 32.01 including 149 155.4 6.4 4.92 0.17 0.50 0.67 0.98 62.04 which includes 153.45 155.4 1.95 10.08 0.02 1.18 1.20 2.36 136.46 Note on tables above: True thickness of Deeper Cu-Ag mineralization in hole 3615-26-07 as a percentage of the down-hole interval, is estimated to be 88%; "-" means less than 0.01%. *Note 'from' and 'to' depths as some 'included' intervals are presented to show variation in Zn and Pb grades within the same broader intersection e.g. 6.8m grading 13.31% Zn+Pb and 48.79 g/t Ag from 110.2m reported in the highlights is included in the table as separate Zn-rich (3.8m) and Pb-rich (3m) intersections.

Exhibit 5. Drill hole information for the holes reported in this announcement.

Drillhole ID ITM* Easting ITM Northing RL (m) Azimuth Dip EOH (m) Core Diameter 3615-26-06 574908 712879 63.06 172 -54 212.00 HQ 3615-26-07 574984.10 712834.90 65.67 172 -62 164.40 HQ *ITM - Irish Transverse Mercator (IRENET95, EPSG:2157)

Tynagh Drilling Results - Further Information

The two angled drill holes, 3615-26-06 and 3615-26-07, are the first holes drilled by the Company in Zone 2 (Open Pit Area) to target both the polymetallic in-situ reef-hosted mineralization and the copper mineralization hosted in the reef and in the Lower Muddy Limestone adjacent to the Tynagh Fault. The Tynagh Fault is a major basin-bounding structure located along the south side of the North Tynagh Basin and it acted as the main conduit for hydrothermal fluids that formed the c.9Mt Tynagh Deposit (Zn-Pb-Ag-Cu-Baryte) which was exploited between 1965 and 1982. Base metal mineralization has been intersected in several drill holes over 8km of strike along the Tynagh structure.

The new results listed above and included in the table above, including a high-grade copper intersection of 6.4m grading 4.92% Cu, are highly encouraging for the discovery of a Cu-Ag-Sb zone in sub-reef lithologies along the Tynagh fault. The new results give the Company confidence that a valid copper exploration target remains to be explored at Tynagh in addition to the zones of shallow bulk zinc-lead mineralization which remain in-situ in the micrite reef banks peripheral to the high-grade historic workings. Hole 3615-26-07 demonstrates this with 27.45m grading 0.26% Cu, 4.57% Zn+Pb, 0.06% Sb and 20.8 g/t Ag from 90.55m in Waulsortian Reef Limestone. This zone also includes higher-grade sections such as 6.8m at 13.31% Zn+Pb and 48.79 g/t Ag. No mine workings were encountered in either of the two drill holes.

Recent exploration success by Group Eleven Resources (TSXV) at their Ballywire Discovery, 80km to the south of Tynagh, have shown that Irish-type carbonate-hosted base metal deposits can yield significant copper-silver grades on structures underlying the zinc-lead mineralization. Historic intersections of copper mineralization and the potential for copper have been recorded in historic mine reports, documents and letters in the mine archives for Tynagh but none of the historic core has survived to be able to verify these reports with confidence. The new results reported here add confidence to the copper exploration target that lies below the reef-hosted polymetallic mineralization at Tynagh.

Following the close of the Qualifying Transaction and recent TSXV listing, the Company is well-financed and fully permitted to continue drilling the remaining 8 holes of the initial 10-hole c.2,000m program at the Tynagh mine site this summer. To verify the historical data and validate the mineralization, the Company intends to implement a comprehensive exploration program, which will include systematic drilling along the Tynagh Fault while executing modern QA/QC procedures.

Incentive Options

Northmin Corporation also announces that it has granted 3,500,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers and employees pursuant to the terms of the Company's Stock Option Plan.

The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.25 per common share and will expire on July 9, 2028, being two (2) years from the date of grant. The options will be subject to the terms of the Company's stock option plan, as filed on the Company's SEDAR+ profile on June 22, 2026, and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

The grant of options remains subject to the approval of the TSXV.

Notes and Disclosure on Historical Production at Tynagh

Past production records of the Tynagh mine are taken from the 1981 Annual Report of Northgate Exploration Limited, a Canadian-listed company that owned 100% of the mine operator, Irish Base Metals Limited. The 1981 Annual Report states that from 1965 until July 1980, 'approximately nine million tons of ore were treated in the Tynagh concentrator, producing approximately two million tons of lead and zinc concentrates containing 1,062 million lb. of lead, 620 million lb. of zinc, and 44 million lb. of copper, with by-product silver recovery amounting to nearly 16 million oz'. Reprocessing of stockpiles for silver oxide took place in 1981 with final closure in 1982.

A Qualified Person has not fully verified the historical production data, and the figures are presented solely for historical context. These historical production figures are not necessarily indicative of remaining mineralization or the future economic viability of the property.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been prepared by and approved by Aiden Lavelle EurGeol, P.Geo, General Manager Ireland for Northmin and a qualified person (a "QP") as defined under National Instrument 43-101. Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Sampling and Analytical Procedures

All core drilled at Tynagh and reported in this announcement was HQ (63.5mm) and was cut using a rock saw. Sample intervals vary between 0.4m to 2.05m with an average (over 168 samples) of 1.03m. The half-core samples are bagged, labelled and sealed at the Company's core shed facility on the Tynagh Mine Site, 15km from Loughrea in County Galway, Ireland. The core sampling was carried out by the QP. Transport of samples in sealed nylon sacks was by the QP to ALS Laboratories in nearby Loughrea town. ALS Minerals is a large, independent and ISO certified analytical service company, originally based in Loughrea to serve the Tynagh mine. Sample preparation at the ALS facility was by method Prep-31, comprising fine crushing 70% < 2mm, riffle splitter, pulverise up to 250g 85% < 75um. Analytical procedures are 48 element four acid ICP-MS (codes ME-MS61). Over-limit analyses for Ag, Cu, Zn and Pb was by method ME-OG62. One sample exceeding 20% lead (Pb), 4 samples exceeding 1% Antimony (Sb) and three samples exceeding 1% arsenic (As) content were analysed by XRF by method ME-XRF15c. Barium values are not reported above as they are semi-quantitative but typically range from <500ppm to 5,000ppm Ba. The Company will conduct further analyses and investigate the best method and protocol for assaying baryte in future drill holes, if results indicate that it is warranted.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC) Information

Northmin inserts certified reference materials ("CRMs" or "Standards") as well as blank material and quarter core duplicates, to its sample stream as part of its industry-standard QA/QC program. The QC results have been reviewed by the QP, who is satisfied that all the results are within acceptable parameters. The QP has validated the sampling and chain of custody protocols used by Northmin.

About Northmin Corporation

Northmin Corp. (TSXV: NMB) is an exploration and development company advancing the 100%-owned Tynagh Tailings Recycling Project and the Tynagh Copper-Zinc brownfield exploration project near Loughrea in County Galway, Ireland. The Tailings Ponds have a NI 43-101 compliant resource consisting of 2.69Mt Inferred at 21.6% BaO, 49 g/t Ag, 3.56% Zn, 2.68% Pb and 0.23% Cu in the West Pond, 1.26Mt Indicated at 13.2% BaO, 34 g/t Ag, 3.63% Zn, 2.16% Pb and 0.15% Cu in the East Pond (bottom) and 2.7Mt Indicated at 9.5% BaO, 13 g/t Ag, 1.02% Zn and 0.65% Pb in the East Pond (top). The tailings ponds are accessible and there has been little to no rehabilitation of the site since mine closure in 1985. The Company is also assessing the waste stockpile on the site and has previously announced high-grade silver results from first pass sampling.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing or other relevant issues. The quantity and grade of reported Inferred Mineral Resources are uncertain in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define these Inferred Mineral Resources as Indicated or Measured Mineral Resources. It is uncertain if further exploration will result in upgrading them to the Indicated or Measured category.

References to exploration results, mineralization, mineral resources or exploration successes on adjacent or nearby properties, including the Ballywire Project and other projects operated by third parties, are provided for geological context only and are not necessarily indicative of the mineralization, exploration potential or results that may be achieved on the Tynagh Project.

Certain information set out in this news release constitutes forward-looking information. Forward looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, statements regarding: the interpretation and significance of drill results; the continuity, extent, grade and nature of mineralization; the existence and potential of copper, silver, antimony, zinc and lead mineralization at the Tynagh Project; exploration targets and exploration potential; the relationship between observed mineralization and historical drilling results; comparisons to other mineral deposits or discoveries; the planned completion of the remaining drill holes in the current exploration program; future drilling, exploration, metallurgical, technical and evaluation programs; the verification and validation of historical information; the potential for the delineation of mineral resources; and the Company's future plans, objectives and strategy for the Tynagh Project. Forward-looking statements are based upon the opinions and expectations of management of the Company as at the effective date of such statements and, in certain cases, information provided or disseminated by third parties. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions, including, among others, assumptions regarding the accuracy of geological interpretations, the continuity of mineralization, the reliability of historical data, the availability of financing, the receipt of required permits and approvals, the availability of personnel and equipment, and general business, economic, market and regulatory conditions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, and that information obtained from third party sources is reliable, they can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: risks associated with exploration and development activities; uncertainty in the interpretation of drilling, sampling and assay results; geological, technical and metallurgical risks; the possibility that future exploration results will not confirm expectations; uncertainty regarding the extent and continuity of mineralization; risks associated with the use and verification of historical data; fluctuations in commodity prices; changes in market conditions; risks relating to permitting and regulatory approvals; environmental and community relations risks; financing risks; and general economic, business and political risks. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such risks include uncertainties relating to exploration activities. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

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Source: NorthMin Corporation