Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2026) - Northmin Corporation (TSXV: NMB) ("Northmin" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been granted six new Prospecting Licences contiguous with PL 3615 which covers its 100%-owned Tynagh Project ("Tynagh"), Republic of Ireland, and also received a permit to conduct infill drilling for metallurgical samples on the tailings ponds.

Highlights:

Northmin expands its 100%-owned ground position from 46.4 sq. km to 215.7 sq. km.

The Company now holds seven prospecting licences covering three prospective structural trends within 17 km of the Tynagh mine site.

Preliminary targeting has identified priority structural targets analogous to the Tynagh setting on the Ballyshrule Fault, 7.5km south of Tynagh.

Footwall sandstone-hosted copper mineralization is noted in the historic drill log for hole 70-W/1A, 400m south of the Ballyshrule Fault - a regional fault and high-priority target.

Targets identified in the hanging wall of the Ballyshrule Fault within and below the Waulsortian Reef Limestones.

Julian Vickers, Northmin CEO, stated "We are pleased to expand our ground position around the Tynagh project to encompass additional targets that have been identified. Following our recent high-grade copper drill intercepts located in the Lower Muddy Limestone unit beneath the mineralized Waulsortian Reef at the historic Tynagh Deposit, there is strong merit in exploring similar settings where both copper and, or polymetallic mineralization may have been missed in previous exploration, and there is evidence of copper mineralization near the Ballyshrule Fault. In parallel, we continue to advance our NI 43-101 tailings resource and have received a permit to carry out infill and metallurgical drilling across both east and west ponds as required over the next two years."





Exhibit 1. Overview map of the Tynagh Project and expanded licence block.

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Exhibit 2. Overview map showingthe Ballyshrule Fault Target.

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Expanded Ground Position - Further Information

Six new prospecting licences (PLs) covering a total area of 169.25 sq. km have been granted to Viridian Metals Ireland Limited, the 100%-owned Irish subsidiary of Northmin. The PL areas were granted for six years and will be subject to work reviews after each two-year period. Minimum expenditures are €5,000 per PL for the first 2-year period rising to €10,000 per PL for the second two-year period (years 3&4) and €15,000 for the third two-year period (years 5&6). Further details are shown in the table below (Exhibit 3).

Exhibit 3: Table showing newly issued Prospecting Licences to Viridian Metals Ireland Limited, 100% owned by Northmin Corp.

PL # Area

sq.km Expiry Main Target

Structure Minimum Expenditure € 4 24.76 25/06/2032 Pallas Fault Total per PL:

€5,000 in Year 1-2,

€10,000 in Year 3-4,

€15,000 in Year 5-6

€40,000 per PL over 6 years 3960 27.82 25/06/2032 Pallas Fault 3861 15.42 25/06/2032 Ballyshrule Fault 541 38.2 25/06/2032 Ballyshrule Fault 3961 29.37 25/06/2032 Ballyshrule Fault 3962 33.68 25/06/2032 Ballyshrule Fault Total 169.25



€240,000 over 6 years

Note on Expenditures: The Company is under no obligation to keep the PLs or deliver on expenditure commitments if targets do not justify further work and the PL is surrendered.

The PLs cover two additional prospective structures, the Pallas Fault structure and the Ballyshrule Fault Structure, in addition to the North Tynagh Fault where the historic Tynagh mine was located. The last significant period of exploration over most of this PL block was by a joint venture between Navan Resources Plc and Tara Mines Ltd (Boliden) in the late 1990's. A significant amount surface exploration work was carried out and much of the data is available from this period however the exploration was hampered by low global zinc prices, cutbacks in exploration expenditure and the outbreak of foot and mount disease which curtailed all field work in 2001. Only five drill holes were drilled across the block and the PLs were surrendered in 2005 despite a 2004 report stating that 'the area remains highly prospective and will continue to be explored by the Tara Mines-Navan Resources JV'. Drillholes along the Pallas trend encountered some weak base metal mineralization which in conjunction with a well-developed manganese anomaly, highly anomalous lead and zinc values within Grey Calp (Lucan Formation) and black matrix (dolomite) breccias on the Ballyshrule fault suggests that the Pallas Basin is fertile. Northmin will compile and review the historic data to rank potential targets for further work.

Drill hole 70-W/1A - Evidence of Copper Mineralization

The drill log for diamond drill hole 70-W/1A, drilled by the American Smelting and Refining Company in PL 3962 in 1970, records evidence of encouraging copper mineralization but no assay data is presented. The PL lies to the southwest and outside of the area previously explored by the Tara Mines-Navan Resources JV. The BQ diameter hole, drilled to a depth of 199.34m with dip of -50 and azimuth of 170, was targeting a copper soil geochemistry anomaly. The hole collared in lower bioclastic limestone 400m south of the current interpreted location of the Ballyshrule Fault, a regional fault clearly visible in geophysics data sets and maps published by the Geological Survey of Ireland. From 23.8m to 98.5m, the hole intersected mainly biomicrites, likely the equivalent of the Lower Limestone Shale as this overlies the sequence of green to grey and white basal sandstones and conglomerates from 98.5m to 199.34m where the hole terminated. Specks of chalcopyrite and fine chalcopyrite in calcite veins are noted in the Limestone Shale while there are several mentions of 'specks of chalcopyrite' in the basal sandstones and conglomerates and disseminated chalcopyrite ranging from 1-3% including ~1% chalcopyrite over 10.5ft (3.2m) from 583.5-594ft (177.7-181.05m). This information suggests that a potential mineralizing hydrothermal system existed in the area and that the hanging wall of the Ballyshrule Fault, 400m north of the location of this drill hole, warrants testing.

The hanging wall fault target has mapped Waulsortian units to the east and the Waulsortian units are inferred to lie at shallow depth 400m to the north of drill hole 70-W/1A. This is an analogous setting to the Tynagh mine where the deposit was localized in the hanging wall of Waulsortian Limestone in contact with Basal Sandstones or Devonian Old Red Sandstone in the footwall in addition to having demonstrated normal movement down to the north. As far as the Company is aware, the hanging wall of the Ballyshrule fault has never been drill-tested in PL 3962.

Drill hole 70-W/1A*, drilled by the American Smelting and Refining Company in 1970 is a historic drill hole, the reported copper mineralization in the drill log is not backed up by historic assay data. The Qualified Person ("the "QP"), as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves and considers the reported mineralization historical in nature. These results have not been fully verified by the QP as the original core, assay certificates, and quality control data are partially unavailable to the Company. While the Company believes these historic results are highly relevant to future exploration targeting in the area, it is not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves and believes that they should not be relied upon as a current representation of mineralization. Additional modern drilling and data verification would be required to confirm these historical results.

More information on the historical estimates is available on the July 13, 2026 press release.

*Collar Coordinates for drill hole 70-W/1A, X:576920.24, Y: 704776.60 (ITM - Irish Transverse Mercator, IRENET95, EPSG:2157).

Work Plans

The Company has acquired the Tellus airborne geophysical survey data flown over the past decade and contracted a geophysicist to reprocess the data to aid structural interpretation and refine the targets. The free, high-quality data collected at 200m line spacing consists of both magnetic and electro-magnetic datasets and its availability represents a significant saving in time and expense for the Company. On completion of the desk-based targeting exercise, ground truthing will be carried out which may include mapping, collection of rock and soil samples, and priority targets that are upgraded may undergo drill testing.

Tailings Drilling Permit and Mobilisation

The company is expecting the mobilization of a Soilmec geotechnical rig in the coming weeks to obtain fresh tailings material from the West Pond which can be used for further metallurgical testing. Northmin has received permission to conduct a 39-hole infill drilling program on the tailings ponds at Tynagh. The permit determination is valid until 08 June 2028. The drill rig will mobilize from the Priority Drilling yard, Irelands largest drilling contractor, located 3km from the historic mine site.

We look forward to providing further updates as drilling progresses and other workstreams are advanced.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been prepared by and approved by Aiden Lavelle EurGeol, P.Geo, General Manager Ireland for Northmin and a qualified person (a "QP") as defined under National Instrument 43-101. Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

References for Historical Exploration

Tara Mines - Navan Resources JV Report: Wilson S. Robb (Aurum Exploration Ltd.) & Ciara Talbot (Tara Mines Ltd.). Moratorium Report for the East Galway Block. License Numbers: PL's 2, 4, 134, 541, 643, 767, 2092, 2093, 2100, 2105, 2685, 2686, 3475, 3477, 3507, 3615, 3840, 3861, 3862, 3913 & 3914. Counties Galway, Offaly, Roscommon and Tipperary. Date: June 2004.

Drill Log 70-W/1A, American Smelting and Refining Company. 1970. Available as a scan at the Geological Survey of Ireland, Goldmine Archive, Open File Item document, Barcode OF040433.

About Northmin Corporation

Northmin Corp. (TSX.V: NMB) is an exploration and development company advancing the 100%-owned Tynagh Tailings Recycling Project and the Tynagh Copper-Zinc brownfield exploration project near Loughrea in County Galway, Ireland. The Tailings Ponds have a NI 43-101 compliant resource consisting of 2.69Mt Inferred at 21.6% BaO, 49 g/t Ag, 3.56% Zn, 2.68% Pb and 0.23% Cu in the West Pond, 1.26Mt Indicated at 13.2% BaO, 34 g/t Ag, 3.63% Zn, 2.16% Pb and 0.15% Cu in the East Pond (bottom) and 2.7Mt Indicated at 9.5% BaO, 13 g/t Ag, 1.02% Zn and 0.65% Pb in the East Pond (top). The tailings ponds are accessible and there has been little to no rehabilitation of the site since mine closure in 1985. The Company is also assessing the waste stockpile on the site and recently announced high-grade copper drill results from below the historic Zn-Pb-Ag mine at Tynagh including 6.4m grading 4.92% Cu, 0.98% Sb & 62.04 g/t Ag from 149.0m in hole 3615-26-07.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing or other relevant issues. The quantity and grade of reported Inferred Mineral Resources are uncertain in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define these Inferred Mineral Resources as Indicated or Measured Mineral Resources. It is uncertain if further exploration will result in upgrading them to the Indicated or Measured category.

References to exploration results, mineralization, mineral resources or exploration successes on adjacent or nearby properties are provided for geological context only and are not necessarily indicative of the mineralization, exploration potential or results that may be achieved on the Tynagh Project.

Certain information set out in this news release constitutes forward-looking information. Forward looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, statements regarding: the prospectivity of the newly granted prospecting licences; the interpretation and significance of historical exploration data; the potential for copper, zinc, lead, silver and other mineralization within the expanded licence area; the Company's planned targeting, mapping, geophysical, geochemical and drilling programs; the reprocessing and interpretation of geophysical datasets; the prioritization and ranking of exploration targets; the potential significance of historical drill hole 70-W/1A and the Ballyshrule Fault target area; the timing, scope and completion of future exploration activities; the mobilization of drilling equipment; the completion of the planned tailings drilling and metallurgical sampling programs; the advancement of the Company's tailings and exploration projects; and the Company's future plans, objectives and strategy for the Tynagh Project. Forward-looking statements are based upon the opinions and expectations of management of the Company as at the effective date of such statements and, in certain cases, information provided or disseminated by third parties. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions, including, among others, assumptions regarding the accuracy of geological interpretations, the continuity of mineralization, the reliability of historical data, the relevance and reliability of historical exploration data, the continuity and prospectivity of geological structures and mineralization, the availability of financing, personnel and equipment, the receipt and maintenance of required permits, licences and approvals, and general business, economic, market and regulatory conditions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, and that information obtained from third party sources is reliable, they can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: exploration and development risks; risks associated with the interpretation of geological, geophysical and historical data; the risk that exploration activities do not identify economically viable mineralization; uncertainties relating to permitting and regulatory approvals; environmental and community relations risks; delays or changes in planned work programs; financing and market risks; commodity price fluctuations; and general economic, business and political conditions. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such risks include uncertainties relating to exploration activities. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305868

Source: NorthMin Corporation