Cityvarasto Oyj: Cityvarasto Plc Acquires the Entire Share Capital of Kenguruvarastot Oy

Cityvarasto Plc | Press Release | 6 July 2026, at 4:10 p.m. EEST

Cityvarasto Plc Acquires the Entire Share Capital of Kenguruvarastot Oy

Cityvarasto Plc continues its growth in the Helsinki metropolitan area by acquiring the entire share capital of Kenguruvarastot Oy. As a result of the transaction, approximately 700 m² of storage space owned by the company, founded in 1998, will become part of Cityvarasto's service network. The premises are located in a commercial center at Vantaanrinne 14, 01730 Vantaa, in Vantaanpuisto, at the intersection of Ring III and Hämeenlinnanväylä. Following the acquisition, Cityvarasto became by far the largest property owner in the commercial center.

The acquisition forms part of Cityvarasto's growth strategy, under which the company expands its market position through both new locations and company acquisitions. At the same time, the transaction supports the ongoing consolidation of Finland's self-storage market.

"The Finnish self-storage market still consists of a large number of local operators. We see significant consolidation potential in the market and believe that company acquisitions will continue to play an important role in our growth strategy. This transaction strengthens our position in the Helsinki metropolitan area and complements our service network with an excellent location," says Ville Stenroos, CEO of Cityvarasto Plc.

The facility will be integrated into Cityvarasto's nationwide network of modern self-storage facilities. Customers will gain access to the company's automated concept, enabling them to rent and manage storage units digitally around the clock.

"The facility will be integrated into Cityvarasto's scalable and automated operating model. By utilizing the Group's shared digital systems and optimized processes, we can improve operational efficiency and create a strong foundation for profitable growth," Stenroos continues.

The Vantaanpuisto facility is located near the rapidly developing Kivistö area, in one of the busiest transport corridors in the Helsinki metropolitan region. The location strengthens Cityvarasto's regional coverage and makes self-storages more accessible to both private and business customers.

Cityvarasto will continue to actively explore opportunities for new locations and company acquisitions, with the aim of strengthening its position as Finland's leading self-storage operator.

Further enquiries

Ville Stenroos, CEO, Cityvarasto Plc, tel. +358 29 123 4747

Information about Cityvarasto

Cityvarasto is a Finnish company established in 1999, operating in the self-storage sector. In addition to the parent company Cityvarasto Plc, the Cityvarasto Group includes, as its principal subsidiaries, PakuOvelle.com Oy, which specialises in van rentals, as well as moving services companies Suomen Opiskelijamuutot Oy and Ja-Ki Muutto Oy. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland under the ticker symbol CITYVA.